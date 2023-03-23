Get the latest scoop on your favorite housewives with Us Weekly’s ‘Getting Real with the Housewives’. This podcast is a one-stop destination for all your Housew... More
Available Episodes
Vanderpump Rules Scheana Shay Called Out By RHOBH Star
5/4/2023
19:41
Kyle Richards' Husband Raises Questions About the Hiltons
4/20/2023
17:10
Dolores Catania Faces Backlash for Using Ozempic to Lose Weight
Dolores Catania, has faced backlash after revealing that she is using the weight loss drug Ozempic. Some viewers have accused Catania of promoting unhealthy weight loss methods, while others have defended her right to make her own choices about her body.
4/6/2023
16:49
Denise Richards to Return to RHOBH After Lisa Rinna Quits?
Denise Richards is set to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the show. Richards previously starred on the show for two seasons, but left after a falling out with Rinna. She has since softened her stance on returning to the show, and has said that she would be open to working with Rinna again. Richards' potential return is seen as a major coup for the show, as she is one of the most popular Housewives in the franchise. Her return is also likely to bring some much-needed drama to the show, as she has a history of getting into heated arguments with her co-stars.
3/29/2023
19:14
Lisa Rinna says goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Rinna announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. In an interview with Interview Magazine, Rinna said that she left the show because she "hated" her final year on the show. She also said that she felt like the show had become "unhealthy" for her.
Get the latest scoop on your favorite housewives with Us Weekly’s ‘Getting Real with the Housewives’. This podcast is a one-stop destination for all your Housewives news and exclusive interviews with your favorite ladies.