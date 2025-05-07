Powered by RND
Smosh
ComedyComedy Interviews
Latest episode

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • 3: I Forced Ted Nivison To Watch Brainrot | URL
    Ted is here to talk about...fake cave diving TikToks? PODCAST: https://apple.co/4iNuwIZ https://spoti.fi/4iQ6OeS SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/Sub2SmoshAlike WEAR OUR JOKES: https://smosh.com WHO YOU HEAR Courtney Miller // https://www.instagram.com/co_mill/ Ted Nivison // https://www.instagram.com/tednivison/ WHO YOU DON’T HEAR (usually) Executive Producer: Anthony Padilla Executive Producer: Alessandra Catanese Executive Vice President of Production: Amanda Barnes Channel Director/Creative Director: Mike Criscimagna Producer/Director: Nicole Blacklock Senior Production Manager: Alexcina Figueroa Production Manager: Jonathan Hyon Director of Photography: Matthew Faulkner Camera Operator: Macy Armstrong Social Media: Kim Wilborn Post Manager: Luke Baker Editor: Patrick Horba Sound Mixing: Lila Rowel Sound Editor: Gareth Hird DIT: Beni Kimuene Operations & Production Coordinator: Oliver Wehlander Senior Manager, Channel & Strategy: Lizzy Jones Channel Operations Coordinator: Audrey Carganilla OTHER SMOSHES: Smosh: https://smo.sh/Sub2Smosh Smosh Pit: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshPit Smosh Games: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshGames SmoshCast: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshCast FOLLOW US: TikTok: https://smo.sh/TikTok Instagram: https://instagram.com/smoshalike Facebook: https://facebook.com/smosh 0:00 intro 1:19 we're matching! 3:00 ted's fashion inspo 8:55 discover page cage 12:03 tiktok brainrot 19:55 just for u 33:50 youtube talk 40:56 get influenced 53:38 tiktok brain fog 57:33 reels?!
    --------  
    1:06:02
  • 2: Exposing Angela Giarratana's Algorithm | URL
    The ~*InTErnEt~* can't live with it, can't live without it! Welcome to URL, a podcast that shows how we’re connected online by connecting with each other offline. PODCAST: https://apple.co/4iNuwIZ https://spoti.fi/4iQ6OeS SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/Sub2SmoshAlike WEAR OUR JOKES: https://smosh.com WHO YOU HEAR Courtney Miller // https://www.instagram.com/co_mill/ Angela Giarratana // https://www.instagram.com/angelagiovanagiarratana/ WHO YOU DON’T HEAR (usually) Executive Producer: Anthony Padilla Executive Producer: Alessandra Catanese Executive Vice President of Production: Amanda Barnes Channel Director/Creative Director: Mike Criscimagna Producer/Director: Nicole Blacklock Senior Production Manager: Alexcina Figueroa Production Manager: Jonathan Hyon Director of Photography: Matthew Faulkner Camera Operator: Macy Armstrong Social Media: Kim Wilborn Post Manager: Luke Baker Editor: Patrick Horba Sound Mixing: Lila Rowel Sound Editor: Gareth Hird DIT: Beni Kimuene  Operations & Production Coordinator: Oliver Wehlander Senior Manager, Channel & Strategy: Lizzy Jones Channel Operations Coordinator: Audrey Carganilla OTHER SMOSHES: Smosh: https://smo.sh/Sub2Smosh Smosh Pit: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshPit Smosh Games: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshGames SmoshCast: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshCast FOLLOW US: TikTok: https://smo.sh/TikTok Instagram: https://instagram.com/smoshalike Facebook: https://facebook.com/smosh 0:00 intro 3:24 what was ur first space on the internet? 10:09 first youtube video you watched? 34:00 algorithm showcase 40:25 who have u been watching on youtube? 44:46 youtuber quiz 58:00 regulating ur internet intake
    --------  
    1:14:07
  • 1: Something is coming...
    --------  
    0:10

About URL

"URL” hosted by Courtney Miller is a podcast that shows how we’re connected online by connecting with each-other offline. Each episode Courtney will sit down for an intimate conversation with some of her favorite guests from the internet and beyond to discuss how they consume and contribute to their favorite corners of the World Wide Web.
