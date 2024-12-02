Divorce : From the Child's Perspective | Unplugged w/ Nicki Marie | Episode #13

Online, we always hear about divorce from a parents perspective. When we hear about co-parenting, we often hear professionals speak to "what's best for the kids". Today, we hear it from the child's perspective, thanks to my instagram friend, Bella Duncan. I started following her page A KID WITH TWO HOMES, in 2022 and immediately fell in love with her advocacy for children of divorce and the emphasis on what it was like to grow up in a high conflict divorce. She is proof that when parents can amicably co-parent, it makes a world of difference for the kid. Even if marriage isn't forever, divorce is, when there are kids in the mix. This episode is a must for anyone who is going through a divorce, anyone who comes from divorce (to honor your inner child) and anyone who loves someone who has been through divorce. I come from divorce and I am a strong woman, loving mother, compassionate human and divorce has not only been a huge part of who I grew up to be but also the reason that I ended up here, on social media, after my own separation in 2020. My goal is to DO WHAT IS BEST for my own kids while also remembering what "little Nicki" felt when she was going through it. So, join the conversation as we explore what NOT TO DO to your kids during your divorce journey. Also, the timing of this is perfect because co-parenting during the holiday season brings on extra feels. I got you. Bella's got you. Divorce sucks but this is a reminder to grow through it, one day at a time. holla at ya girl. stay for more. luffff you! Nicki