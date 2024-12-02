Divorce : From the Child's Perspective | Unplugged w/ Nicki Marie | Episode #13
Online, we always hear about divorce from a parents perspective. When we hear about co-parenting, we often hear professionals speak to "what's best for the kids". Today, we hear it from the child's perspective, thanks to my instagram friend, Bella Duncan. I started following her page A KID WITH TWO HOMES, in 2022 and immediately fell in love with her advocacy for children of divorce and the emphasis on what it was like to grow up in a high conflict divorce. She is proof that when parents can amicably co-parent, it makes a world of difference for the kid. Even if marriage isn't forever, divorce is, when there are kids in the mix.
This episode is a must for anyone who is going through a divorce, anyone who comes from divorce (to honor your inner child) and anyone who loves someone who has been through divorce.
I come from divorce and I am a strong woman, loving mother, compassionate human and divorce has not only been a huge part of who I grew up to be but also the reason that I ended up here, on social media, after my own separation in 2020. My goal is to DO WHAT IS BEST for my own kids while also remembering what "little Nicki" felt when she was going through it. So, join the conversation as we explore what NOT TO DO to your kids during your divorce journey.
Also, the timing of this is perfect because co-parenting during the holiday season brings on extra feels. I got you. Bella's got you. Divorce sucks but this is a reminder to grow through it, one day at a time.
holla at ya girl. stay for more. luffff you!
Nicki
THE POWER OF COMMUNICATION w/ Jefferson Fisher | Unplugged w/ Nicki Marie | Episode #12
Today's guest is Jefferson Fisher. I heard him as a guest on Mel Robbins Podcast (she's my fave) Episode called Communicate With Confidence and I immediately FELL in LOVE with Jefferson's calm demeanor and thoughtful approach to communication.
I reached out to Jefferson and asked him to have a conversation with me about coparenting and from there, we churned out this podcast episode for ya.
From this episode, you will get tools for yourself as a parent, for yourself as a daughter/son, coworker, employee, student, coach, teacher and you can even grab some tools for your own kiddos to use in their toolbelt.
I can't wait for you to meet Jefferson. I think you're going to love him!
And make sure to pre-order his book for his upcoming launch of The Next Conversation: Argue Less, Talk More. I ordered it already and can't wait to continue to support him--this is the coach I need more than any other. THE POWER OF WORDS, baby!
Love ya-holla at ya girl, stay for more.
Nicki
I'M OVERWHELMED | WHAT IS A PINK TOTE MOM? and SIBLING CHATTER | Unplugged w/ Nicki Marie
This episode is a medley of things and who are we kidding.. if you've been following Nicki's journey you aren't surprised by this.
So sit back, relax and let me share some personal feelings with you backed by the therapy of having my brother join into the conversation to talk about life as a 29 year old LA dwelling man and how our sibling lives mesh while living completely opposite lives on opposite coasts. Adult siblinghood is just what the doctor ordered today. (oh yeh and I sneak in the Netflix Movie Premiere Moment in here because -- I HAD TO! wink).
Holla at ya girl, stay for more.
Nicki
The Success Doctor | Unplugged w/ Nicki Marie | Episode #11
This week's UNPLUGGED with Nicki Marie guest is Dr. Daryl Appleton. She is coined as "the Success Doctor" because of her work as a high performance coach. She is a twin mom and the founder of the Feelings and Other F Words podcast, which is a wellness podcast focused on self care, self awareness and "why we are the way we are" mentality.Dr. Darryl and I chat mom to mom, while sharing what it's like to be a high success seeking woman and where that plays into motherhood, marriage and beyond.This one will leave you thinking more deeply about your own drive and will to succeed as well as those around you who are constantly focused on growth and determined to do bigger and better things in life.I can't wait to share Dr. Appleton with you... you're going to LOVE HER!Thanks for being here. holla at your girl ;)Nicki
ALL THINGS WALT DISNEY WORLD | Unplugged w/ Nicki Marie | Episode #10
A fun chat between two Disney enthusiasts, Molly McAwesome and Nicki Marie, as they share a fun conversation about all things Walt Disney World. These two full time content creators talk about their passion for the resorts, the snacks, the meals along the nostalgia of it all. #disneyadults
Nicki Marie is a single mom who enjoys her annual Disney trip with her two kiddos. She was "brought up" Disney by her grandparents throughout her childhood in the 80's and 90's and now her dream is to relive those memories with her own squad.
Molly has made quite the name for herself within the Disney world, as a travel lifestyle vlogger who left a major media network in order to start her own dream, which is now called Mammouth Club.
Mammoth Club consists of Molly, Alan and Max (Molly's husband and her BFF) and they share their adventures on all social platforms but they are most beloved on YouTube. Nicki turned to Molly in 2021, after finding her on YouTube, and now says that Molly IS her UL:TIMATE
Disney Planner!
Check out Nicki Marie for all things single motherhood lifestyle and humor enthusiast on instagram, Tiktok, or youtube at @nickimariein and Molly and her crew at @Mammoth_Club on any of your fave social media networks.
From the corporate hot seat and white picket fence, to unemployment, divorce and SAH mom life during the pandemic, Nicki has become one of the most beloved "mom voices" of social media. This podcast will be a way for Nicki to share "more of the story" and behind the scenes of womanhood as a divorced parent, while also highlighting her favorite people, conversations and curiosities. This will be your GO TO podcast for laughter and (easy to digest) enlightenment / self-improvement / reflection. 1 and 2 and 3, and 3 and to and 1... LET'S GOOOO!