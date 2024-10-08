Episode 104 | Weaponized Incompetence That I’m Okay With
Join us this week as Angie shares the unhinged story of Doug Hegdahl. This POW during the Vietnam War single-handedly saved the lives of over 250 men by memorizing their names and info to the tune of "Old McDonald Had a Farm."
49:47
Episode 103 | Proof Fashion Will Get You Anywhere
This week, Theresa takes us on a jaunt through history to share about the Wide Awakes, the Republican political movement that elected Lincoln president during the fateful 1860 election.
Started by Eddie Yergason, who made a cloak to wear to prevent his clothes from getting messed up by the torch he'd carry during a rally that Cassius Clay was speaking at, he galvanizes the party.
We might have just uncovered Theresa's new Roman Empire, as she touches on so many previous episodes.
55:17
Episode 102 | Mentally Into Tim Curry
Cuddle up with a warm beverage and get ready. Theresa kicks things off by sharing the Hatpin Panic, where women at the beginning of the 1900s were using hatpins in self-defense against assault on public transit. It sparks global outrage – against the hatpins, not the assault.
Once you have ordered your new hairpins made of forged steel, Angie tells the story of Lucy Hay, the countess of Carlisle. You likely remember her as Milady de Winter in The Three Musketeers.
55:12
Episode 101 | I’m Not Going to Admit Anything
This week, Angie and Theresa did deep cuts of history and brought you little-known stories of some mighty women. Angie kicks things off with Yaa Asantewaa. She was the Queen Mother of Ejisu in the Ashanti empire. If you're looking for a strong African queen, we got you.
Not wanting to be outdone, Theresa shares the story of Hajjah Ghazala bint Ammar, an Amazigh Chaoui woman who stood up to the French in the Algerian War, as told through the photographs of Marc Garanger.
53:56
Episode 100 | Because I Was Bored, Sir
Welcome to the 100th episode. We promise to be just as unhinged as ever.
Today Theresa starts us off with the story of Harriet Tubman. Come for the part about the Underground Railroad. Stay for the part where she's awarded the rank of general post-humorously.
Angie brings us back to WWII by sharing the crazy life of Jack Churchill – the legend of the man who: carried a sword into battle, played bagpipes, and had the last confirmed kill in battle with a bow and arrow.
