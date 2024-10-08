Episode 101 | I’m Not Going to Admit Anything

This week, Angie and Theresa did deep cuts of history and brought you little-known stories of some mighty women. Angie kicks things off with Yaa Asantewaa. She was the Queen Mother of Ejisu in the Ashanti empire. If you're looking for a strong African queen, we got you. Not wanting to be outdone, Theresa shares the story of Hajjah Ghazala bint Ammar, an Amazigh Chaoui woman who stood up to the French in the Algerian War, as told through the photographs of Marc Garanger.