Uncluttered and Unfiltered: The Podcast For Women Over 50

THE GET A HOBBY EPISODE

Ever felt pressured to have a hobby, or a tad bit inadequate because you don't? Well, it's about time we debunked those myths! This episode with Christine and Eden is a lively chat on the significance (or not) of hobbies. We'll discover the broad spectrum of interests, from jigsaw puzzles to wine tasting, and ponder on how our personalities reflect in these activities. Not to forget, you'll get a hilarious insight into the Golden Bachelor, the Bachelor franchise for senior citizens!The talk takes an interesting turn as we challenge the conventional notion of having a hobby. Is watching TV or relaxing with a glass of wine any less satisfying than traditional hobbies like needlepointing? Could having a fulfilling career be hobby enough? We'll discuss all this and more. Plus, we'll share some updates from our inspiring ladies-only Facebook group, and a sneak peek into the upcoming Golden Bachelor show! It's a delightful exploration of hobbies, or the lack thereof, and you're invited to join the conversation.