Uncluttered and Unfiltered: The Podcast For Women Over 50

Let it go and don't look back! That's the mantra shared by organizer Christine Stone and broadcaster Eden Kendall.Christine and Eden are polar opposites. Christ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 50
MENOPAUSAL WOMEN OVER FIFTY...UNITE!
Navigating menopause can feel like walking through a mysterious fog, filled with unfamiliar symptoms and a rollercoaster of emotions. But what if we told you, you don't have to traverse this path alone? Join us on Uncluttered and Unfiltered as we candidly share our personal journeys through menopause.Ever wondered how menopause can impact a woman's confidence, or how it affects women's day to day lives? We delve into these topics, shedding light on the emotional upheavals that can accompany menopause and the way it can leave a woman feeling out of place. We stress the importance of medical reassurance and self-care rituals to boost confidence. So, tune in and find your comfort in our shared experiences and open conversations on Uncluttered and Unfiltered.Join our ladies only Facebook group!To inquire about advertising on Uncluttered and Unfiltered: email [email protected] and Subscribe on YoutubeVisit our website and sign up to be notified of all our new episodesFollow us on Instagram: UnclutteredandUnfilteredFollow us on Facebook: Uncluttered and UnfilteredNeatly Designed @neatlydesignedEden on Instagram @eden_the_running_djShop Christine's Amazon StoreShop Christine's LTKUncluttered and Unfiltered is supported by JaxPickleballStore.com Uncluttered and Unfiltered is supported by Hearts4Minds.org
8/23/2023
30:53
LIFE LESSONS FROM WOMEN OVER 50
Hold onto your hats, because this episode of Uncluttered and Unfiltered is a cornucopia of wisdom and insights from women over 50! We're serving up a smorgasbord of life advice submitted by our wonderful community of listeners- from listening to your intuition, to learning when to stand your ground and say no, to the surprising handiness of keeping ziploc bags in your car. We're tackling the dangerous myth that doctors are infallible, and we're reminding you of the age-old truth that actions really do speak louder than words. Join our ladies only Facebook group!To inquire about advertising on Uncluttered and Unfiltered: email [email protected] and Subscribe on YoutubeVisit our website and sign up to be notified of all our new episodesFollow us on Instagram: UnclutteredandUnfilteredFollow us on Facebook: Uncluttered and UnfilteredNeatly Designed @neatlydesignedEden on Instagram @eden_the_running_djShop Christine's Amazon StoreShop Christine's LTKUncluttered and Unfiltered is supported by JaxPickleballStore.com
8/16/2023
22:48
THE ANNIVERSARY EPISODE
Are you finding it hard to let go of clutter, especially items with sentimental value? You're not alone. In our anniversary episode, Christine discusses the problems and solutions she sees in the photos that, you, or listeners have sent in. We talk about the common thread around all of the photos...that the senders are NOT alone in their embarrassment and anxiety about the area. Listen along and learn methods that you can employ on your own to declutter the spaces in your empty nest or shared spaces. Join our ladies only Facebook group!To inquire about advertising on Uncluttered and Unfiltered: email [email protected] and Subscribe on YoutubeVisit our website and sign up to be notified of all our new episodesFollow us on Instagram: UnclutteredandUnfilteredFollow us on Facebook: Uncluttered and UnfilteredNeatly Designed @neatlydesignedEden on Instagram @eden_the_running_djShop Christine's Amazon StoreShop Christine's LTKUncluttered and Unfiltered is supported by JaxPickleballStore.com Uncluttered and Unfiltered is supported by Hearts4Minds.org Uncluttered and Unfiltered is supported by Hydromedspa.com
8/9/2023
43:06
THE WE'RE GETTING TOO OLD FOR THIS EPISODE
This episode covers multiple subjects including a recently compiled list of things that women over fifty feel they are just too old for! There's also a look back at our recent event at Ikea, where Christine discussed organizing small spaces with future college students, and Eden joined in for talk of navigating the empty nest. This episode offers additional commentary on the Barbie movie and why Christine has no plans to see it as well as her tips for keeping your smaller spaces organized. I'm getting too old for this list from Buzzfeed!Join our ladies only Facebook group!To inquire about advertising on Uncluttered and Unfiltered: email [email protected] and Subscribe on YoutubeVisit our website and sign up to be notified of all our new episodesFollow us on Instagram: UnclutteredandUnfilteredFollow us on Facebook: Uncluttered and UnfilteredNeatly Designed @neatlydesignedEden on Instagram @eden_the_running_djShop Christine's Amazon StoreShop Christine's LTKUncluttered and Unfiltered is supported by JaxPickleballStore.com Uncluttered and Unfiltered is supported by Hearts4Minds.org
8/2/2023
28:02
THE GET A HOBBY EPISODE
Ever felt pressured to have a hobby, or a tad bit inadequate because you don't? Well, it's about time we debunked those myths! This episode with Christine and Eden is a lively chat on the significance (or not) of hobbies. We'll discover the broad spectrum of interests, from jigsaw puzzles to wine tasting, and ponder on how our personalities reflect in these activities. Not to forget, you'll get a hilarious insight into the Golden Bachelor, the Bachelor franchise for senior citizens!The talk takes an interesting turn as we challenge the conventional notion of having a hobby. Is watching TV or relaxing with a glass of wine any less satisfying than traditional hobbies like needlepointing? Could having a fulfilling career be hobby enough? We'll discuss all this and more. Plus, we'll share some updates from our inspiring ladies-only Facebook group, and a sneak peek into the upcoming Golden Bachelor show! It's a delightful exploration of hobbies, or the lack thereof, and you're invited to join the conversation.'Join our ladies only Facebook group!To inquire about advertising on Uncluttered and Unfiltered: email [email protected] and Subscribe on YoutubeVisit our website and sign up to be notified of all our new episodesFollow us on Instagram: UnclutteredandUnfilteredFollow us on Facebook: Uncluttered and UnfilteredNeatly Designed @neatlydesignedEden on Instagram @eden_the_running_djShop Christine's Amazon StoreShop Christine's LTKUncluttered and Unfiltered is supported by JaxPickleballStore.com
About Uncluttered and Unfiltered: The Podcast For Women Over 50
Let it go and don't look back! That's the mantra shared by organizer Christine Stone and broadcaster Eden Kendall.Christine and Eden are polar opposites. Christine just turned 60, and is a professional organizer who creates spaces that are streamlined and efficient for every day living.Eden is an empty nester, a dj, a former tv host, an avid runner, and a thrift shopper and flies by the seat of her pants from activity to activity, losing items like glasses and car keys along the way. Listen each week as these two friends share tips to organize and beautify your space and , more importantly, observations that will free you up to live your best life....no matter your age!