U.S. Supreme Court 2010 Term Arguments

A case in which the Court held that the Nevada law requiring elected officials to disqualify themselves when they are asked to vote on matters that present a conflict of interest was constitutional.
4/27/2011
Sorrell v. IMS Health Inc.
A case in which the Court held that a Vermont statute banning the sale, transmission or use of prescription drug user data violated protected speech of the pharmaceutical research companies, manufacturers and others who use that data.
4/26/2011
McNeill v. United States
A case in which the Court held that a federal sentencing court must determine whether an offense under state law is a "serious drug offense" within the meaning of the Armed Career Criminal Act by consulting the maximum sentence applicable at the time of the defendant's conviction.
4/25/2011
Erica P. John Fund, Inc. v. Halliburton Co.
A case in which the Court held that securities fraud plaintiffs need not prove loss causation in order to obtain class certification.
4/25/2011
United States v. Jicarilla Apache Nation
A case in which the Court held that the fiduciary exception to the attorney-client privilege does not apply to the general trust relationship between the United States and the Indian Tribes.