Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast

TMPT Feature Show: International Film & TV Star Nick Searcy is BACK

Today's Feature episode of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling is with International Film & TV Star Nick Searcy. The legendary actor is on to talk about his entire time in the professional wrestling business, his fandom, and acting career. Host John Poz and Nick talk his new book, WWE, WrestleMania, his wrestling reality show, wrestling documentary, Nature Boy Paul Lee, his time in ROH, Matt Hardy, Justified, Castaway, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, WWF, MSG,, and so much more!