Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSportsTwo Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast

Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling
SportsWrestling
Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 500
  • TMPToW: The Coach Jonathan Coachman
    This week TMPT welcomes into the show for our flagship episode, former WWE and ESPN Announcer, The Coach, Jonathan Coachman. The former WWE interviewer joins the show for an interview to talk about his entire wrestling career. Host John Poz and Coach will discuss breaking into the business, the BTT brand, The Rock, Triple H, WWE, WWF, Vince McMahon, Vince Russo, ESPN, PFL, and so much more!Store - https://twomanpowertrip.dashery.com/Follow us @TwoManPowerTrip on Twitter and IG
    --------  
    1:14:33
  • The Hogan Era - Chief Jay Strongbow
    The Hogan Era podcast episode 197 is all about Chief Jay StrongbowThe most significant name in professional wrestler history is Hulk Hogan. Hulk was not only the greatest star in his era but also one of the greatest ever to grace the WWE ring. Hulk was the face of WWE in the 1980s as well as early 1990s until he departed for WCW.Follow us on Twitter and IG @TwoManPowerTripStore - https://twomanpowertrip.dashery.com/
    --------  
    31:55
  • TMPT Feature Show: International Film & TV Star Nick Searcy is BACK
    Today's Feature episode of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling is with International Film & TV Star Nick Searcy. The legendary actor is on to talk about his entire time in the professional wrestling business, his fandom, and acting career. Host John Poz and Nick talk his new book, WWE, WrestleMania, his wrestling reality show, wrestling documentary, Nature Boy Paul Lee, his time in ROH, Matt Hardy, Justified, Castaway, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, WWF, MSG,, and so much more!Lock in Now! Go to MyBookie now, use my Promo Code POWER and boost your bankroll. Deposit $50 get an extra $25. Go bigger with $100, and MyBookie throws in $50! Bet Smart, Stay Ready. And Cash in when it counts. Only at MyBookie.Store - Teepublic.com/stores/TMPTFollow us @TwoManPowerTrip on Twitter and IG
    --------  
    52:33
  • The 10 Count - Memorial Day Madness
    In this exciting installment of The 10 Count, John Poz and RBV are talking John Cena vs Ron Cena. WWE News. Saturday Night’s Main Event. AEW Double Or Northing vs NXT Battleground. Plus your pro wrestling POP of the Week!Follow the Two Man Power Trip on X & IG ‪@TwoManPowerTripofWrestling‬ & HMG on FB & X ‪@HaminMediaGroup‬ #WWE #NXT #TNA #AEW #ROH #OVW #ProWrestling #Headlines #News
    --------  
    30:39
  • TMPToW: Alex Kane
    This week TMPT welcomes into the show for our flagship episode, former MLW World Champion, Alex Kane. The former MLW Champion joins the show for an interview to talk about his entire wrestling career. Host John Poz and Alex will discuss breaking into the business, MLW, Court Bauer, entering free agency, Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, WWE, AEW, NXT, and so much more!Store - Teepublic.com/stores/TMPTFollow us @TwoManPowerTrip on Twitter and IG
    --------  
    1:02:10

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast

Since debuting in January 2015 and named one of RollingStone.com’s “18 Pro Wrestling Podcasts To Follow”, The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling has become a strong content provider in the podcast medium. Host John Poz conducts the most in depth interviews in the entire genre of Professional Wrestling. TMPT also co-hosts shows with ECW Legend, “The Franchise” Shane Douglas: Triple Threat Podcast and “Taking You to School" with Dr Tom Prichard as well as “JJ: The JJ Dillon Podcast”. Follow @TwoManPowerTrip on Twitter for Episode Previews and Show Coverage. Subscribe on YouTube for Interview Highlights and BEST OF Clips.
Podcast website
SportsWrestling

Listen to Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, The Bill Simmons Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 2:55:57 AM