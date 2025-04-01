Episode 3 | Tru2Shooters Podcast : The Importance of Coaching with World Champion Dave Scott
Tru2Shooters Podcast | Episode 3: The Importance of Coaching with World Champion Dave ScottIn this episode of the Tru2Shooters Podcast, we sit down with Dave Scott, a World Skeet Champion and NSSA Certified Instructor, to talk about the importance of coaching in clay target sports. 🏆Hosts Tyler Wildman and Michael Fitzner dive into Dave’s experience as the 2013 12-Gauge World Skeet Champion and his journey as an instructor. Whether you’re a beginner looking to improve or a competitive shooter striving for peak performance, this episode is packed with valuable insights on how the right coaching can take your game to the next level!🎯 What to Expect: ✔️ Dave Scott’s journey to becoming a world champion ✔️ Why coaching is critical for success in skeet shooting ✔️ How to find the right instructor & maximize your trainingHit subscribe so you never miss an episode, and follow us for exclusive content by following @Tru2Shooters on Instagram and Facebook! 🔥#ClayShooting #Tru2ShootersPodcast #SkeetShooting #ShotgunSports #CoachingMatters #NSSA
45:08
Episode 2 | Tru2Shooters Podcast : The MSA Has a NEW President with Guest Andrew Bielman
Tru2Shooters Podcast | Episode 2: The MSA Has a NEW President with Guest Andrew BielmanIn this episode of the Tru2Shooters Podcast, we sit down with Andrew Bielman, the newly elected president of the Michigan Skeet Association (MSA)! 🎯Join hosts Tyler Wildman and Michael Fitzner as they dive into Andrew’s background in skeet shooting, his vision for the MSA, and what exciting changes and initiatives are on the horizon for Michigan’s skeet community. Whether you're an MSA member or just passionate about the sport, this is an episode you won’t want to miss!🎯 What to Expect: ✔️ Meet Andrew Bielman & learn about his journey in skeet shooting ✔️ The future of the Michigan Skeet Association ✔️ How YOU can get involved in growing the sportHit subscribe so you never miss an episode, and follow us for exclusive content by following @Tru2Shooters on Instagram and Facebook! 🔥#ClayShooting #Tru2ShootersPodcast #SkeetShooting #MichiganSkeetAssociation #ShotgunSports
51:13
Episode 1 | Tru2Shooters Podcast : Meet the Team
Tru2Shooters Podcast | Episode 1: Meet the TeamWelcome to the Tru2Shooters Podcast, your go-to source for everything clay target shooting! In this first episode, meet your hosts Tyler Wildman and Michael Fitzner, passionate shooters dedicated to growing the sport and helping others get started.Join us as we share our backgrounds, talk about our journey in competitive shooting, and give you a sneak peek at what’s coming in future episodes. Whether you’re new to skeet, trap, sporting clays, or 5-stand, or you’re a seasoned shooter looking to stay sharp, this podcast is for you!🎯 What to Expect: ✔️ Meet the hosts & learn their stories ✔️ Why we started the Tru2Shooters Podcast ✔️ What’s coming up—tips, gear reviews, interviews & more!Hit subscribe so you never miss an episode, and follow us for exclusive content by following @Tru2Shooters on Instagram and Facebook! 🔥#ClayShooting #Tru2ShootersPodcast #TrapShooting #SkeetShooting #SportingClays #ShotgunSports
The Tru2Shooters Podcast is dedicated to introducing youth, newcomers and experienced clay target enthusiasts to the exciting world of clay target sports, including skeet shooting, sporting clays, trap shooting and more! Hosted by a passionate pair of clay crushing friends, Tyler Wildman & Michael Fitzner, the podcast features industry insights, expert interviews, product reviews, and inspiring stories from the shooting community. With two episodes per month (24 annually), we engage a growing audience of youth shooters, seasoned clay target shooters, parents, and industry professionals.