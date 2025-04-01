Episode 2 | Tru2Shooters Podcast : The MSA Has a NEW President with Guest Andrew Bielman

Tru2Shooters Podcast | Episode 2: The MSA Has a NEW President with Guest Andrew BielmanIn this episode of the Tru2Shooters Podcast, we sit down with Andrew Bielman, the newly elected president of the Michigan Skeet Association (MSA)! 🎯Join hosts Tyler Wildman and Michael Fitzner as they dive into Andrew’s background in skeet shooting, his vision for the MSA, and what exciting changes and initiatives are on the horizon for Michigan’s skeet community. Whether you're an MSA member or just passionate about the sport, this is an episode you won’t want to miss!🎯 What to Expect: ✔️ Meet Andrew Bielman & learn about his journey in skeet shooting ✔️ The future of the Michigan Skeet Association ✔️ How YOU can get involved in growing the sportHit subscribe so you never miss an episode, and follow us for exclusive content by following @Tru2Shooters on Instagram and Facebook! 🔥#ClayShooting #Tru2ShootersPodcast #SkeetShooting #MichiganSkeetAssociation #ShotgunSports