Episode 10: How Do You Train When You Aren't Preparing for a Race?

Episode 10 answers the question: what should you do when you aren't training for a race? Non-race training includes immediately after a race (off-season) and general fitness/base building phases. You do not always need a race on the calendar as a runner! In fact, many runners thrive long-term when they give themselves some time for less intensive training between races. This episode focuses less on the science and more on practical applications. Amanda and Laura share how they train runners through these times - and train themselves! If you are a runner and are not training for a race, you may be interested in Amanda's Virtual Run Club! This virtual group is a WEALTH of information, workouts, and support for any phase of training. You can learn more here: https://www.runtothefinish.com/online-running-group/ Additional resources: https://lauranorrisrunning.com/what-to-do-after-a-goal-race/ https://www.runtothefinish.com/winter-maintenance-plan-for-runners/ https://lauranorrisrunning.com/base-building-running-workouts/ https://www.runtothefinish.com/running-and-weightlifting/ We love to hear from you! If you have questions, comments, or requests for future episodes, you can reach out to us at: @treadlightlyrunning (Instagram) @lauranorrisrunning @runtothefinish [email protected]