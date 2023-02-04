Episode 9: What is 80/20 Running?

Episode 9 dives deep into the topic of 80/20 Running! 80/20 running has been a popular concept for around a decade now. You have likely heard about it on Instagram or read books on the topic. In this episode, we dive into the science of 80/20 running - and how you can actually apply it in your training. Key moments in this episode include: - The origins of 80/20 running - What actually is 80/20 running (polarized vs pyramidal training intensity distribution) - The science of what happens in each training zone - Do recreational runners need to follow 80/20 running? - How to implement 80/20 intensity distribution in your own training - How to account for cross-training such as Peloton workouts We also answer a bonus listener question: Do runners benefit from doing core strength exercises? Further reading: https://lauranorrisrunning.com/training-intensity-distribution-for-runners/ For more on training intensities, listen to Episode Two on Zone 2 Training! References: PMID: 23921084 PMID: 36900796 PMID: 35362850 PMID: 29182410