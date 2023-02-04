Run smarter, not harder! Amanda Brooks and Laura Norris, MS bring their combined 20 years of coaching experience to break down common myths, training tips, and ... More
Episode 12: Electrolytes for Runners
Electrolytes are a popular topic when the weather starts warming up! In this episode, we discuss everything you need to know about electrolytes for runners. Electrolytes include sodium, potassium, magnesium, chloride, and calcium. Many of your sports drinks and gels contain these - but what do they actually do? Will electrolytes help you reach your running goals, or are they overhyped?
Discussion points include:
- What are electrolytes?
- What do electrolytes actually do for runners?
- Do electrolytes prevent muscle cramps?
- How do you know if you are a salty sweater
- How much sodium you need in your sports drink
- The concerns around hyponatremia
- If coconut water is a viable alternative
- Our hot takes on popular sports drinks
Plus, we answer a listener question on compression gear.
References:
4/29/2023
34:57
Episode 11: Is Foam Rolling for Runners Worth the Time?
Episode 11 of the Tread Lightly podcast dives deep into the topic of foam rolling! Foam rollers are very popular recovery products. However, you may have seen some social media posts arguing that foam rolling is a waste of time. Should runners foam roll? We take an evidence-based approach to answer that question.
Discussion points include:
- the mechanisms of action of foam rolling, including how it affects your nervous system
- should you foam roll for IT band pain?
- does foam rolling reduce your injury risk?
- should you foam roll before a run?
- should you foam rolling after a run?
- foam rolling mistakes to avoid
Further resources:
https://www.runtothefinish.com/best-foam-roller-for-runners/
https://lauranorrisrunning.com/a-comprehensive-guide-to-foam-rolling-for-runners/
https://www.runtothefinish.com/complete-foam-rolling-guide-for-runners/
https://www.runtothefinish.com/stop-foam-rolling-it-band/
https://www.runtothefinish.com/it-band-solution/
4/22/2023
28:56
Episode 10: How Do You Train When You Aren't Preparing for a Race?
Episode 10 answers the question: what should you do when you aren't training for a race? Non-race training includes immediately after a race (off-season) and general fitness/base building phases. You do not always need a race on the calendar as a runner! In fact, many runners thrive long-term when they give themselves some time for less intensive training between races. This episode focuses less on the science and more on practical applications. Amanda and Laura share how they train runners through these times - and train themselves!
If you are a runner and are not training for a race, you may be interested in Amanda's Virtual Run Club! This virtual group is a WEALTH of information, workouts, and support for any phase of training. You can learn more here: https://www.runtothefinish.com/online-running-group/
Additional resources:
https://lauranorrisrunning.com/what-to-do-after-a-goal-race/
https://www.runtothefinish.com/winter-maintenance-plan-for-runners/
https://lauranorrisrunning.com/base-building-running-workouts/
https://www.runtothefinish.com/running-and-weightlifting/
4/15/2023
24:23
Episode 9: What is 80/20 Running?
Episode 9 dives deep into the topic of 80/20 Running! 80/20 running has been a popular concept for around a decade now. You have likely heard about it on Instagram or read books on the topic. In this episode, we dive into the science of 80/20 running - and how you can actually apply it in your training.
Key moments in this episode include:
- The origins of 80/20 running
- What actually is 80/20 running (polarized vs pyramidal training intensity distribution)
- The science of what happens in each training zone
- Do recreational runners need to follow 80/20 running?
- How to implement 80/20 intensity distribution in your own training
- How to account for cross-training such as Peloton workouts
We also answer a bonus listener question: Do runners benefit from doing core strength exercises?
Further reading:
https://lauranorrisrunning.com/training-intensity-distribution-for-runners/
For more on training intensities, listen to Episode Two on Zone 2 Training!
4/8/2023
31:19
Episode 8: Carbon Plated Running Shoes
Episode 8 of the Tread Lightly podcast dives into a popular topic: carbon plated running shoes! If you haven't worn them, you've likely seen the bright neon supershoes at races over the past few years. Carbon plated shoes are hugely popular - but are they the right marathon running shoe for everyone?
In this episode, we discuss:
- Responders vs non-responders to carbon plated running shoes
- Do slower runners get the same benefits?
- Injury risk from carbon plated running shoes
- How to choose the best marathon running shoes for you
More resources:
https://www.runtothefinish.com/marathon-running-shoes/
https://www.runtothefinish.com/nike-zoomx-vaporfly-next-2-review/
https://www.runtothefinish.com/nike-alphafly-vs-vaporfly/
https://lauranorrisrunning.com/marathon-running-shoes/
