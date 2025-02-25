To Be A Boy, episode 2: Exploring Boyhood with Ruth Whippman

JOIN US IN JOINING THE RUTH WHIPPMAN FAN CLUB. In this episode of To Be A Boy, Elliott and Joeli have a brilliant and engaging conversation with Ruth Whippman, the author of 'Boy Mum: Raising Boys in the Age of Toxic Masculinity' and explore the complex challenges boys face in today's society.Ruth offers her researched and insightful views on the dangers of toxic masculinity and the crucial importance of nurturing boys' emotional development. They discuss the significant impact of screens on boys' social lives, the complexities surrounding consent, and the educational system's role in boys' underachievement.The team break down the need for stronger connections and understanding when it comes to raising boys, led by Ruth's push for more critical thinking, curiosity, and care in nurturing the next generation. This is a not be missed eye-opening and delightfully thought-provoking listen for anyone looking to take a more compassionate and informed approach to boyhood.