To Be A Boy, episode 2: Exploring Boyhood with Ruth Whippman
JOIN US IN JOINING THE RUTH WHIPPMAN FAN CLUB. In this episode of To Be A Boy, Elliott and Joeli have a brilliant and engaging conversation with Ruth Whippman, the author of 'Boy Mum: Raising Boys in the Age of Toxic Masculinity’ and explore the complex challenges boys face in today's society.Ruth offers her researched and insightful views on the dangers of toxic masculinity and the crucial importance of nurturing boys' emotional development. They discuss the significant impact of screens on boys' social lives, the complexities surrounding consent, and the educational system's role in boys' underachievement.The team break down the need for stronger connections and understanding when it comes to raising boys, led by Ruth’s push for more critical thinking, curiosity, and care in nurturing the next generation. This is a not be missed eye-opening and delightfully thought-provoking listen for anyone looking to take a more compassionate and informed approach to boyhood.This series is proudly supported by Bubble, the app to find a vetted sitter or nanny that’s trusted by 250k parents, including us! Whether it’s an urgent work deadline or a chance to unwind, Bubble connects you with vetted, trusted sitters who can be with you in as little as an hour: https://bubble.onelink.me/nnib/0d8hretm
--------
1:01:34
To Be A Boy, episode 1: Introduction episode
In the inaugural episode of To Be A Boy, hosts Joeli Brearley and Elliott Rae explore why they believe this podcast is so vital. They discuss the challenges of raising boys in today’s society, what it means to be a good man, and the pressing issues facing boys and men today – from mental health struggles to the impact of pornography, educational inequalities, and the need for positive male role models.Joeli and Elliott share their personal motivations for launching the podcast, highlighting the urgent need for open conversations about masculinity and the power of male friendship. The episode kicks off an important dialogue on how we can better support boys and men in their journey to thrive.This series is proudly supported by Bubble, the app to find a vetted sitter or nanny that’s trusted by 250k parents, including us! Whether it’s an urgent work deadline or a chance to unwind, Bubble connects you with vetted, trusted sitters who can be with you in as little as an hour: https://bubble.onelink.me/nnib/0d8hretm
--------
45:21
To Be A Boy: Coming Soon!
Welcome to our new podcast, To Be A Boy: an exploration of boyhood and modern day men.
How do we raise kind, thoughtful, happy, healthy boys? Why are we seeing so many men embracing misogyny and the hard right? Does male privilege apply to all boys? Is Andrew Tate saying anything worth listening to, or is he just a sexist prick?
Joeli Brealey and Elliott Rae uncover answers to all of these questions and more on a mission to understand modern day masculinity and where we are potentially going wrong.
Join us and a bunch of incredible experts as we unpick what it means to raise boys and to be a boy in 2024 and beyond.
Ever wondered how to navigate raising boys in this bonkers world? Enter To Be A Boy', where hosts Joeli Brearley and Elliott Rae tackle the murky waters of masculinity and boyhood. From societal stereotypes to the influence of porn, they provide a candid take on raising well-rounded boys. Expect personal anecdotes, belly laughs, and deep dives as they dismantle harmful clichés and champion honest conversations. They explore male friendships, educational gaps, mental health struggles, and tough topics like male violence. Join the conversation for a supportive community with fun and heart.