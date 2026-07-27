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Title 24

Ryan Villopoto, Ricky Carmichael
Sports
Title 24
Latest episode

159 episodes

  • Title 24

    Hunter Lawrence "Out of Jett's Shadow;" Haiden Deegan "not close yet." -Washougal Review with Kevin Windham

    07/27/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    With Ryan Villopoto (@ryanvillopoto) on assignment, Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) called in former rival Kevin Windham to discuss last weekend's Pro Motocross race at Washougal. The Hall of Famers discussed the family "feud" between Hunter and Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan's progression, the insanity that is the 250 class, and words for Levi Kitchen.
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  • Title 24

    Post-Washougal Interviews: H. Lawrence, Deegan, Davies

    07/26/2026 | 35 mins.
    Hunter Lawrence (00:21)
    Haiden Deegan (03:34)
    Cole Davies (05:36)
    Ryder DiFrancesco (06:47)
    Dylan Ferrandis (09:58)
    RJ Hampshire (13:40)
    Justin Barcia (17:23)
    Jordon Smith (19:59)
    Benny Bloss (22:02)
    Carson Mumford (24:48)
    Julien Beaumer (29:02)
    Mitchell Oldenburg (31:30)
    Dilan Schwartz (33:24)
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  • Title 24

    S4 EP27: "Deep into the Pain Cave." -Spring Creek Review

    07/20/2026 | 1h
    Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto dive into last weekend's race at Spring Creek including Julien Beaumer's first Moto win and what he nearly lost, Jett Lawrence's true opponent, the wild wrecks to start the Motos, Levi Kitchen taking control of the 250 class, Haiden big comeback run, a look ahead at Washougal and coming back from an ACL injury.
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    Episode Notes
    (0:00) Welcome to Title 24
    (0:57) The Villos in Mississippi.
    (2:08) Great Changes in Millville.
    (5:21) Julien Beaumer's 1st career win.
    (7:40) Beaumer's Bowels.
    (9:44) Beaumer at Baker's.
    (10:55) Coming Up: the Wild 250 Class.
    (11:04) 250 Wild Starts Continue Consistency.
    (14:44) Who you gonna call: Mumford, Minear, Kitchen, Davies, Beaumer?
    (19:54) Kitchen's strategy changing?
    (21:02) Coming Up: What did Haiden just say?
    (21:22) Deegan: From Wild Crash and Dead Last, to Podium and Words.
    (23:48) Okay to help Haiden?
    (25:37) Haiden needs to keep the toe.
    (28:19) A couple notables...
    (29:29) Prado: Supercross better than Motocross.
    (32:56) RJ Hampshire or Garrett Marchbanks?
    (36:17) Jett Lawrence vs. Hunter, Haiden, or Himself?
    (44:10) Coming Up: Washougal is Next!
    (44:22) Levi and RV are on the same plane.
    (51:47) ACL recovery and how the pros do it.
    (58:56) Thanks for joining us! See you next week.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Title 24

    Post-Spring Creek Interviews: H. Lawrence, Beaumer, Kitchen

    07/19/2026 | 35 mins.
    Hunter Lawrence (00:00)
    Jett Lawrence (01:45)
    Julien Beaumer (04:02)
    Levi Kitchen (05:56)
    Chance Hymas (07:56)
    Justin Barcia (11:00)
    Benny Bloss (13:30)
    Garrett Marchbanks (17:56)
    Jordon Smith (20:59)
    Valentin Guillod (23:23)
    Mitchell Oldenburg (25:29)
    Carson Mumford (28:57)
    Marshal Weltin (33:13)
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  • Title 24

    S4 EP26: "We need a change." -Southwick Review

    07/13/2026 | 49 mins.
    Round 6 of the Pro Motocross season is in the books, so Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto sit down to discuss everything Southwick: did the track or the rider cause the carnage, which Lawrence brother has the momentum, Sasha Coenen goes 1-1 but at what cost, Haiden Deegan challenges the Lawrences, with another contender out which 250 rider has the advantage, and should Motos be shorter?
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    Episode Notes
    (0:00) Welcome to Title 24
    (1:27) At Southwick "pull yourself back..."
    (6:15) The tracks are too @#$% fast.
    (8:34) Shorter Motos versus tradition.
    (16:59) Coming Up: Jett or Hunter - whose seat is hotter?
    (17:09) The Hotter Seat: Jett or Hunter Lawrence?
    (21:50) Haiden Deegan: "Next season we'll see a difference."
    (25:57) Coming Up: The 250 is down to 2!
    (26:20) Is Sacha Coenen's style sustainable?
    (30:27) What does Sacha's injury mean for MXGP?
    (33:40) Cole Davies and Levi Kitchen remain.
    (38:38) Coming Up: Millville Madness awaits.
    (38:54) Spring Creek schedule
    (40:06) Levi on his next 5 races.
    (41:25) Millville: Who like the track more?
    (42:42) How long does it take to adjust to a 450?
    (47:49) Back to the Bahamas... and Mississippi.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Title 24
15x AMA Champion Ricky Carmichael and 9x AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap the week in Supercross and Motocross racing
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