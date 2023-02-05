15x AMA Champion Ricky Carmichael and 9x AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap the week in Supercross and Motocross racing More
Episode 11: Special Guest - Jett Lawrence
RC and RV breakdown Eli Tomac's season-ending injury, Chase Sexton's upcoming championship, Adam Cianciarulo's return to the podium, RJ Hampshire's stellar ride (1:00); Quad Lock Question of the Week: Does Ken Roczen regret his move from Honda, Sexton's mindset on a different brand, and why are there so many injuries this season (29:43); Jett Lawrence Interview (43:26); Salt Lake City stories and preview (1:10:32)
5/9/2023
1:18:55
Episode 10: Special Guest - Hunter Lawrence
RC and RV break down the track at Nashville, the Cooper Webb incident, and Justin Barcia's crash (0:00), Quad Lock Question of the Week: Eli Tomac's mindset, and if Chase Sexton has a chance to win the title (15:15); Newly crowned AMA Supercross 250 East Champion Hunter Lawrence interview (23:47); Reaction to Lawrence, plus Denver preview (43:00)
5/2/2023
49:38
Episode 9: Special Guest - Justin Barcia
RC and RV are joined by Justin Barcia following his win in New Jersey (00:45); Eli Tomac's scare turns into 2nd, Cooper Webb's tough position, Max Anstie's feel-good victory, RJ Hampshire's kamikaze move, Haiden Deegan's first mud race, small team victories, and mudder memories (20:15); Thoughts on Austin Forkner's future (40:35); Nashville Preview (47:17)
4/25/2023
51:43
Episode 8: "You created this monster yourself."
RC and RV recap Atlanta 450: Is Chase Sexton back in the championship picture? Cooper Webb's not happy after gaining a point, "the new" Justin Barcia (2:30); Hunter Lawrence's impressive save, what is the best save Ricky and Ryan remember, and Nate Thrasher's unfortunate crash could be a good thing. (28:14); Quad Lock Question of the Week: What current rider reminds RC and RV of themselves? (36:43); Jett vs. Hunter... And Deegan? 250 East/West Showdown Preview (41:03)
4/18/2023
46:19
Episode 7: "Going Against Everything He's Good At"
RC and RV discuss Eli Tomac winning in Arizona, analyzing Cooper Webb's gate choices and his clash with Jason Anderson, and man... Kevin Moranz (1:28); Jett Lawrence ends Triple Crown Woes, RJ's Save of the Night, SX Futures on full display, and your vote on the Triple Crown format (28:07); Quad Lock Question of the Week: What will Jett Lawrence's transition to the 450 class be like? (47:15); Stories of Atlanta' s past (50:44)