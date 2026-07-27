Round 6 of the Pro Motocross season is in the books, so Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto sit down to discuss everything Southwick: did the track or the rider cause the carnage, which Lawrence brother has the momentum, Sasha Coenen goes 1-1 but at what cost, Haiden Deegan challenges the Lawrences, with another contender out which 250 rider has the advantage, and should Motos be shorter?

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Episode Notes

(0:00) Welcome to Title 24

(1:27) At Southwick "pull yourself back..."

(6:15) The tracks are too @#$% fast.

(8:34) Shorter Motos versus tradition.

(16:59) Coming Up: Jett or Hunter - whose seat is hotter?

(17:09) The Hotter Seat: Jett or Hunter Lawrence?

(21:50) Haiden Deegan: "Next season we'll see a difference."

(25:57) Coming Up: The 250 is down to 2!

(26:20) Is Sacha Coenen's style sustainable?

(30:27) What does Sacha's injury mean for MXGP?

(33:40) Cole Davies and Levi Kitchen remain.

(38:38) Coming Up: Millville Madness awaits.

(38:54) Spring Creek schedule

(40:06) Levi on his next 5 races.

(41:25) Millville: Who like the track more?

(42:42) How long does it take to adjust to a 450?

(47:49) Back to the Bahamas... and Mississippi.

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