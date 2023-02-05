Episode 8: "You created this monster yourself."

RC and RV recap Atlanta 450: Is Chase Sexton back in the championship picture? Cooper Webb's not happy after gaining a point, "the new" Justin Barcia (2:30); Hunter Lawrence's impressive save, what is the best save Ricky and Ryan remember, and Nate Thrasher's unfortunate crash could be a good thing. (28:14); Quad Lock Question of the Week: What current rider reminds RC and RV of themselves? (36:43); Jett vs. Hunter... And Deegan? 250 East/West Showdown Preview (41:03)