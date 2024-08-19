Stewart Ainsworth's remarkable discovery at Iron Age landmark
On this episode of the Time Team podcast; landscape archaeologist Stewart Ainsworth takes Martyn Williams to Bodbury Ring in Shropshire where he's made an astonishing new discovery which could completely change the way we think about the Iron Age site.
Dr Helen Geake's delving deeper into witchcraft as she investigates curious witch bottles with Nigel Jeffries from Museum of London Archaeology and Dani Wootton is back with the latest Time Team news.
All that plus answers to the questions you've been asking on Patreon.
35:17
Do people really let archaeologists dig up their garden?
It's our first Patreon questions episode! Dr Helen Geake brings you answers to some of the things you've always wondered about archaeology. From how to get involved in digs to whether people are really ok with dozens of archaeologists digging huge holes in their lawns, we've got the answers to your questions.
Plus, Helen tells Martyn about a historical object and discusses its importance.
You can ask a question too by joining us on Patreon.
32:40
What life was really like in Ancient Egypt
Dr Helen Geake and Martyn Williams are joined by this year's winner of The Archaeologist of the Year award. Joyce Tyldesley OBE is Professor of Egyptology, she's poised to reveal some of the civilisation's secrets.
Also, Lawrence Shaw gets you excited about this weekend's Time Team expedition crew YouTube video and Naomi Sewpaul demonstrates an archaeological technique called floatation.
Plus, Helen and Martyn have an exciting announcement about the future of the podcast.

38:49
The toilet that solved the mystery of the Bayeux Tapestry
Dr Duncan Wright from Newcastle University explains how an 11th century royal toilet has allowed researchers to prove the location of King Harold's residence, solving a mystery of the famous Bayeux Tapestry.
Also joining Dr Helen Geake and co-host Martyn Williams is Dani Wootton who'll bring you this month's Time Team News. Meg Russell explains the science behind the mental health benefits of archaeology and there'll be more of your Patreon questions answered.
Don't forget you can join us on Patreon for bonus content and extended interviews.
35:52
The forgotten women of Iron Age Britain
In this episode Rachel Pope from The University of Liverpool explains how new research is lifting the veil on the lives of women in Iron Age Britain.
Martyn Williams tries out one of the most back-breaking archaeological techniques, as Prof. Henry Chapman demonstrates coring.
There's a trip down memory lane as former Time Team Principal Conservation Expert, Brigid Gallagher, and former Time Team 3D graphic artist, Raysan al-Kubaisi, share their stories of life on Time Team in our Channel 4 days.
And Dr Helen Geake answers more of your questions from Patreon.
Join us on Patreon to see extended video versions of all of the interviews from this episode, plus loads more from Time Team.
