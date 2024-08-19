The forgotten women of Iron Age Britain

In this episode Rachel Pope from The University of Liverpool explains how new research is lifting the veil on the lives of women in Iron Age Britain. Martyn Williams tries out one of the most back-breaking archaeological techniques, as Prof. Henry Chapman demonstrates coring. There's a trip down memory lane as former Time Team Principal Conservation Expert, Brigid Gallagher, and former Time Team 3D graphic artist, Raysan al-Kubaisi, share their stories of life on Time Team in our Channel 4 days. And Dr Helen Geake answers more of your questions from Patreon. Join us on Patreon to see extended video versions of all of the interviews from this episode, plus loads more from Time Team. Head to patreon.com/timeteamofficial.