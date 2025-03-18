Three Man Weave: College Basketball Podcast

The Weave breakdown every single First Round game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament! Rundown: (0:00) - Intro (2:56) - South Region (6:43) - Louisville v. Creighton (9:57) - Michigan v. UC San Diego (15:17) - Texas A&M v. Yale (19:13) - Ole Miss v. SDSU/UNC (22:37) - Iowa State v. Lipscomb (26:06) - Marquette v. New Mexico (29:53) - Michigan St. v. Bryant (37:45) - East Region (37:50) - Duke v. American/Mount St. Mary's (41:08) - Mississippi State v. Baylor (44:33) - Oregon v. Liberty (48:08) - Arizona v. Akron (51:28) - BYU v. VCU (55:33) - Wisconsin v. Montana (1:01:03) - Saint Mary's v. Vanderbilt (1:02:58) - Alabama v. Robert Morris (1:07:05) - Midwest Region (1:07:06) - Houston v. SIUE (1:09:40) - Gonzaga v. Georgia (1:13:03) - Clemson v. McNeese (1:16:43) - Purdue v. High Point (1:20:28) - Illinois v. Texas/Xavier (1:23:31) - Kentucky v. Troy (1:27:08) - UCLA v. Utah St. (1:30:28) - Tennessee v. Wofford (1:34:58) - West Region (1:34:59) - Florida v. Norfolk State (1:38:22) - UConn v. Oklahoma (1:42:08) - Memphis v. Colorado State (1:46:03) - Maryland v. Grand Canyon (1:48:18) - Missouri v. Drake (1:52:38) - Texas Tech v. UNC Wilmington (1:55:53) - Kansas v. Arkansas (1:59:38) - St. John's v. Omaha Supports us and the sponsors! YouTube Channel (like and subscribe!) The Burner Discord Channel (sign up and join us!) CBB Analytics promo code "Weave" for $40 off subscription Homefield Apparel promo code "3MW" for 15% discount off purchase PoolGenuis Sign up today for all your bracket needs!
#393: The Champ (Week) is Here
#393: The Champ (Week) is Here

The final week of the season before the NCAA Tournament begins is upon us. We hand out some awards, talk bubble picture, and catch you up on the week that was! Rundown: (0:00) - Intro (3:40) - Root's Roundup (24:40) - Weave Saw That (46:00) - Bubble Update (53:20) - Awards (1:13:40) - Reviews
#392: Greetings, March!
#392: Greetings, March!

Conference Tournaments are in full swing and millions more tip off next week! We take you through the postseason bouts, talk about the NCAA Tournament selection process, and much, much more! Rundown: (0:00) - Intro (5:06) - Root's Roundup (16:04) - Weave Saw That (37:57) - Three Men Thoughts (56:05) - Conference Tournament Previews (1:17:04) - Reviews
#391: Conference Tourney Eve
#391: Conference Tourney Eve

It's the last day in February, which means March is just around the corner! Conference Tourney play tips off on Sunday with the ASUN! We'll quickly hit all the postseason play tipping off next week and catch you up on the week that was in college basketball. Rundown: (0:00) - Intro (4:04) - Root's Roundup (15:20) - Weave Saw That (37:33) - Three Men Thoughts (1:03:58) - Quick Weekend Preview (1:21:25) - Reviews
#390: Special Tigers
#390: Special Tigers

The Missouri Tigers are special. We learned that and much, much more from the past week in college basketball. Join us as we chat coaching updates (Fran, Dan, Brad, & Cal), jerseys upside down in rafters, the Big Ten title race, bad losses, international big men, the bracket, Top 16 takeaways, & more! Rundown:- Intro (0:00) - Root's Roundup (3:25)- Weave Saw That (17:06)- Three Man Thoughts (38:28)- Weekend Previews (1:07:28)- Reviews (1:17:00)