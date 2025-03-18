Three Man Weave: College Basketball Podcast

#391: Conference Tourney Eve

It's the last day in February, which means March is just around the corner! Conference Tourney play tips off on Sunday with the ASUN! We'll quickly hit all the postseason play tipping off next week and catch you up on the week that was in college basketball. Rundown: (0:00) - Intro (4:04) - Root's Roundup (15:20) - Weave Saw That (37:33) - Three Men Thoughts (1:03:58) - Quick Weekend Preview (1:21:25) - Reviews Supports us and the sponsors! YouTube Channel (like and subscribe!) The Burner Discord Channel (sign up and join us!) CBB Analytics promo code "Weave" for $40 off subscription Homefield Apparel promo code "3MW" for 15% discount off purchase