This Podcast is Making Me Thirsty (The Seinfeld Podcast)

Seinfeld Podcast | Terri Hanauer | Julianna | 185

Seinfeld Podcast Interview With Terri Hanauer. Terri played "Julianna" Jerry's masseuse in the Season 3 "Seinfeld" episode, "The Note." Terri is an actress, director, screenwriter, author and photographer, she has earned numerous awards on both stage and screen, you know her from Matlock, Beggars and Choosers, Quantum Leap, Beauty and The Beast, Six Feet Under and Rabid. Follow Terri here: https://terrihanauer.com/ Order Terri's book here: https://a.co/d/fx0c91q This Podcast Is Making Me Thirsty is a podcast dedicated to Seinfeld, the last, great sitcom of our time. We are The #1 Destination for Seinfeld Fans. We talk with those responsible for making Seinfeld the greatest sitcom in TV history. Our guests are Seinfeld writers, Seinfeld actors and actresses and Seinfeld crew. We also welcome well-known Seinfeld fans from all walks of life including authors, entertainers, and TV & Radio personalities.