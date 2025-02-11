Powered by RND
PodcastsTV & FilmThis Podcast is Making Me Thirsty (The Seinfeld Podcast)
This Podcast is Making Me Thirsty (The Seinfeld Podcast)

This Podcast is Making Me Thirsty
The #1 Destination For "Seinfeld" Fans. We talk with Seinfeld Actors/Actresses, Writers and Crew. We welcome well-known, Seinfeld Super Fans including Authors, ...
TV & Film

  • Tippy Toe, Lemon Tree! | The Phone Message | Grading Seinfeld
    We give a grade and Two Thumbs Up (Two Positive) and Two Thumbs Down (Two Negative) aspects of the Season 2 "Seinfeld" episode "The Phone Message"
    26:06
  • Seinfeld Podcast | Terri Hanauer | Julianna | 185
    Seinfeld Podcast Interview With Terri Hanauer. Terri played "Julianna" Jerry's masseuse in the Season 3 "Seinfeld" episode, "The Note." Terri is an actress, director, screenwriter, author and photographer, she has earned numerous awards on both stage and screen, you know her from Matlock, Beggars and Choosers, Quantum Leap, Beauty and The Beast, Six Feet Under and Rabid.
    36:40
  • Cheryl Miller's Brother? | THE SUSIE | SEINFELD DEBATE & ANALYSIS
    We give a grade and Two Thumbs Up (Two Positive) and Two Thumbs Down (Two Negative) aspects of the Season 8 "Seinfeld" episode "The Susie"
    20:30
  • WHAT HAPPENED TO THE RAISINS? | THE PILOT | SEINFELD DEBATE & ANALYSIS
    We give a grade and Two Thumbs Up (Two Positive) and Two Thumbs Down (Two Negative) aspects of the Season 4 "Seinfeld" episode "The Pilot"
    25:08
  • Seinfeld Podcast | Vicki Lewis | Ada | 184
    Seinfeld Podcast Interview With Vicki Lewis. Vicki played "Ada" George's secretary in two Season 6 "Seinfeld" episodes, "The Secretary" and "The Race." Vicki is singer and an actress of stage and screen, you know her from "Chicago" on Broadway, "Finding Nemo," "Finding Dory," "Home Improvement," "How I Met Your Mother," "Modern Family," "News Radio," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
    42:40

About This Podcast is Making Me Thirsty (The Seinfeld Podcast)

The #1 Destination For "Seinfeld" Fans. We talk with Seinfeld Actors/Actresses, Writers and Crew. We welcome well-known, Seinfeld Super Fans including Authors, Comedians, TV and Radio Hosts, and Podcasters. We are a podcast dedicated to Seinfeld, the last, great sitcom of our time.
