We give a grade and Two Thumbs Up (Two Positive) and Two Thumbs Down (Two Negative) aspects of the Season 2 "Seinfeld" episode "The Phone Message"
--------
26:06
Seinfeld Podcast | Terri Hanauer | Julianna | 185
Seinfeld Podcast Interview With Terri Hanauer. Terri played "Julianna" Jerry's masseuse in the Season 3 "Seinfeld" episode, "The Note."
Terri is an actress, director, screenwriter, author and photographer, she has earned numerous awards on both stage and screen, you know her from Matlock, Beggars and Choosers, Quantum Leap, Beauty and The Beast, Six Feet Under and Rabid.
Follow Terri here: https://terrihanauer.com/
Order Terri's book here: https://a.co/d/fx0c91q
We give a grade and Two Thumbs Up (Two Positive) and Two Thumbs Down (Two Negative) aspects of the Season 8 "Seinfeld" episode "The Susie"
--------
20:30
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE RAISINS? | THE PILOT | SEINFELD DEBATE & ANALYSIS
We give a grade and Two Thumbs Up (Two Positive) and Two Thumbs Down (Two Negative) aspects of the Season 4 "Seinfeld" episode "The Pilot"
--------
25:08
Seinfeld Podcast | Vicki Lewis | Ada | 184
Seinfeld Podcast Interview With Vicki Lewis. Vicki played "Ada" George's secretary in two Season 6 "Seinfeld" episodes, "The Secretary" and "The Race."
Vicki is singer and an actress of stage and screen, you know her from "Chicago" on Broadway, "Finding Nemo," "Finding Dory," "Home Improvement," "How I Met Your Mother," "Modern Family," "News Radio," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
About This Podcast is Making Me Thirsty (The Seinfeld Podcast)
The #1 Destination For "Seinfeld" Fans. We talk with Seinfeld Actors/Actresses, Writers and Crew. We welcome well-known, Seinfeld Super Fans including Authors, Comedians, TV and Radio Hosts, and Podcasters. We are a podcast dedicated to Seinfeld, the last, great sitcom of our time.