This is Football with Kevin Clark

The Ravens beat themselves, the Eagles did not: NFL Sunday Divisional Round Playoff Recap
Kevin Clark recaps Sunday's two Divisional Round matchups in the NFL. The only way that the Ravens lose games is when they beat themselves, and that's exactly what they did on Sunday. That being said, they should not overreact and try to switch anything up. The Eagles win was a perfect example of how Howie Roseman has constructed that team so well.
30:01
Mahomes, The Refs, Jayden Daniels & The Lions: NFL Saturday Divisional Round Playoff Recap
Kevin Clark recaps Saturday's two Divisional Round matchups in the NFL. The Chiefs defeated the Texans, with or without help from the officials, and Kevin believes Patrick Mahomes made a bad decision by flopping. Jayden Daniels has saved the Commanders franchise by being the most calm rookie Kevin's every seen and it's a devastating blow for the Lions franchise, who could lose both Coordinators in an NFC that's only going to get better next year.
45:28
How can the Cowboys change their culture & secret to Jayden Daniels' success with Louis Riddick
Kevin Clark is joined by Louis Riddick to examine what traits good NFL owners possess. Louis details the roster construction decisions the Ravens have made to get them to where they are. Plus, who Louis considers to be the best prospects in the upcoming NFL draft.
38:30
Jason Garrett on the Cowboys opening, Sean McVay’s best coaching job and Lamar Jackson
Kevin Clark is joined by Jason Garrett to get an inside look at what it's like to work with Jerry Jones and examine the traits that the next coach of the Cowboys will need to succeed. Jason explains why he thinks this past week was the best coaching job of Sean McVay's career. Plus, How Lamar Jackson has somehow managed to up his game after 2 MVP seasons.
30:51
Vikings/Rams Winners & Losers and Cowboys Head Coaching Search - Wild Card Monday Night Recap
Kevin Clark recaps the final NFL Wild Card Game, where Matthew Stafford and the Rams dominated Sam Darnold and the Vikings. He names his winners & losers from the game and also discusses the Cowboys decision to move on from Mike McCarthy.
"This Is Football" is a digital show and podcast that runs multiple times per week through the NFL season. It's where you'll find fun and insightful interviews with some of the top NFL players, pundits and coaches with stories and nuggets you won't find anywhere else.