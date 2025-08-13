Supposed to Be

DWM presents Think Fast, season 2, episode 7 "Supposed to Be" Written by Chris Burnside Directed by Darlene Spencer Theme, Score, and Sound Mixing by Katharine Seaton Distributed by Realm Finley and Nell work together to find a way to help Raine and outsmart Damian. Damian finds that Raine is a lot more to handle than he expected. The VIPs gather to witness Damian's demonstration. This is the season finale of Think Fast. The story will continue in The Hidden People: Ragnarok. Finley: Abbey Grace Nell: Lily Nevers Raine: Meghan Rupper Damian: Jacob Anderson Renart: Drew Bearded Monroe: Ben Essex Congressman: Aaron Eechaute-Lopez General: Mike Shea Secretary: Meghan McConnell Dad: Josh McCabe Dialogue Editing: McKinney Botts Sound Design: Colette Jonas