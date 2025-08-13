Powered by RND
  • The Hidden People: Ragnarok trailer
    The Hidden People: Ragnarok launches on September 18 on The Hidden People feed. This apocalyptic fantasy adventure continues the stories of The Hidden People, Uncanny Valley, Think Fast, and M.U.S.E. If you haven't caught up on all of them yet, you still have time! Check out our Spotify and Podchaser playlists below to listen to all of the shows, or join our Patreon to hear every past and future episode ad-free! Spotify Ragnarok Playlist: ⁠https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4zMF7C2UGKs1YOnvm8N2tO?si=SQesCDpuR2-mRlEbQDr7tw⁠ Podchaser Ragnarok Playlist: ⁠https://www.podchaser.com/lists/the-hidden-people-ragnarok-playlist-11SKPyL0wl⁠ Patreon with all DWM shows ad-free: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    0:39
  • Supposed to Be
    DWM presents Think Fast, season 2, episode 7 "Supposed to Be" Written by Chris Burnside Directed by Darlene Spencer Theme, Score, and Sound Mixing by Katharine Seaton Distributed by Realm Finley and Nell work together to find a way to help Raine and outsmart Damian. Damian finds that Raine is a lot more to handle than he expected. The VIPs gather to witness Damian's demonstration. This is the season finale of Think Fast. The story will continue in The Hidden People: Ragnarok. Finley: Abbey Grace Nell: Lily Nevers Raine: Meghan Rupper Damian: Jacob Anderson Renart: Drew Bearded Monroe: Ben Essex Congressman: Aaron Eechaute-Lopez General: Mike Shea Secretary: Meghan McConnell Dad: Josh McCabe Dialogue Editing: McKinney Botts Sound Design: Colette Jonas Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/thinkfast for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch. Think Fast Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers Connect with us: Discord: find our link for free at https://www.patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast  Instagram: dwmpresents Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwmpresents/ Think Fast is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental. Copyright 2024 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved. #ThinkFast #AudioDrama #FictionPodcast #Superhero Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    40:34
  • The Trolley Problem
    DWM presents Think Fast, season 2, episode 6 "The Trolley Problem" Written by Chris Burnside Directed by Darlene Spencer Theme, Score, and Sound Mixing by Katharine Seaton Distributed by Realm Finley and Raine work together to track down Nell. Meanwhile, Damian tries multiple methods to persuade Nell to work for him. Even with Marge's help, Finley and Raine might be in way over their heads. Damian's endgame comes to light. Finley: Abbey Grace Nell: Lily Nevers Raine: Meghan Rupper Damian: Jacob Anderson Marge: Libby Scancarello Guard: Drew Bearded Dialogue Editing: McKinney Botts Sound Design: Colette Jonas Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/thinkfast for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch. Think Fast Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers Connect with us: Discord: find our link for free at https://www.patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast  Instagram: dwmpresents Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwmpresents/ Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/dwmpresents.bsky.social Think Fast is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental. Copyright 2024 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved. #ThinkFast #AudioDrama #FictionPodcast #Superhero #FemaleLeads #SuperPowers Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    33:55
  • Make Me
    DWM presents Think Fast, season 2, episode 5 "Make Me" Written by Cari Zahn Directed by Darlene Spencer Theme, Score, and Sound Mixing by Katharine Seaton Distributed by Realm Finley calls Dad for support, but he has questions she's not prepared to answer. Meanwhile, Marge tries to help Raine talk about her conflict with Finley and Raine. Nell encounters Damian on campus again.  Finley: Abbey Grace Nell: Lily Nevers Raine: Meghan Rupper Marge: Libby Scancarello Dad: Josh McCabe Damian: Jacob Anderson Monroe: Ben Essex Dialogue Editing: McKinney Botts Sound Design: Colette Jonas Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/thinkfast for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch. Think Fast Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers Connect with us: Twitter: @dwmpresents Instagram: dwmpresents Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwmpresents/ Think Fast is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental. Copyright 2024 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved. #ThinkFast #AudioDrama #FictionPodcast #Superhero #SuperPowers #FemaleLead Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    37:02
  • Found Out
    DWM presents Think Fast, season 2, episode 4 "Found Out" Written by Cari Zahn Directed by Darlene Spencer Theme, Score, and Sound Mixing by Katharine Seaton Distributed by Realm Finley faces her uncertainty about her future school choices while Nell meets a celebrity on campus. Raine wakes up in Paul's home, but which one of them is in more danger? Finley and Nell look for Raine. Finley: Abbey Grace Nell: Lily Nevers Raine: Meghan Rupper Daisy: Emily Kallenberg Paul: Stephen Kallenberg English Major: Aaron Eechaute-Lopez Business Major: Stephen Gogol Pre-Med Major: Meghan McConnell Computer Science Major: Drew Bearded Engineering Major: Tommy Balaj Philosophy Major: Cora Ceipek Damian: Jacob Anderson Emcee: Mylee Davis Anatomy Student: Gavin Poronsky Marge: Libby Scancarello Dialogue Editing: McKinney Botts Sound Design: Colette Jonas Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/thinkfast for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch. Think Fast Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers Connect with us: Twitter: @dwmpresents Instagram: dwmpresents Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwmpresents/ Think Fast is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental. Copyright 2024 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved. #ThinkFast #AudioDrama #FictionPodcast #Superhero #SuperPowers #College #CollegeVisit #SerialPodcast #FemaleLead Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    34:16

About Think Fast

Finley is a normal teenager; she stresses about school, boys, and her future. But when she gets the power to think fast, nothing in her life will be the same again. She might find this ability useful at first, but she will soon learn that having superpowers can be just as stressful as real life. Subscribe or follow the show today. Think Fast contains mature language, content and themes. Brought to you by Realm and Dayton Writers Movement. Created by the makers of The Hidden People podcast. #AudioDrama #FictionPodcast #DaytonWritersMovement #Superhero #Adventure #OriginStory For more information about the show, visit www.daytonwritersmovement.com/thinkfast
