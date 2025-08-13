The Hidden People: Ragnarok launches on September 18 on The Hidden People feed.
This apocalyptic fantasy adventure continues the stories of The Hidden People, Uncanny Valley, Think Fast, and M.U.S.E. If you haven't caught up on all of them yet, you still have time! Check out our Spotify and Podchaser playlists below to listen to all of the shows, or join our Patreon to hear every past and future episode ad-free!
Spotify Ragnarok Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4zMF7C2UGKs1YOnvm8N2tO?si=SQesCDpuR2-mRlEbQDr7tw
Podchaser Ragnarok Playlist: https://www.podchaser.com/lists/the-hidden-people-ragnarok-playlist-11SKPyL0wl
Patreon with all DWM shows ad-free: https://www.patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
0:39
--------
0:39
Supposed to Be
DWM presents Think Fast, season 2, episode 7
"Supposed to Be"
Written by Chris Burnside
Directed by Darlene Spencer
Theme, Score, and Sound Mixing by Katharine Seaton
Distributed by Realm
Finley and Nell work together to find a way to help Raine and outsmart Damian. Damian finds that Raine is a lot more to handle than he expected. The VIPs gather to witness Damian's demonstration.
This is the season finale of Think Fast. The story will continue in The Hidden People: Ragnarok.
Finley: Abbey Grace
Nell: Lily Nevers
Raine: Meghan Rupper
Damian: Jacob Anderson
Renart: Drew Bearded
Monroe: Ben Essex
Congressman: Aaron Eechaute-Lopez
General: Mike Shea
Secretary: Meghan McConnell
Dad: Josh McCabe
Dialogue Editing: McKinney Botts
Sound Design: Colette Jonas
Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/thinkfast for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch.
Think Fast Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers
Connect with us:
Discord: find our link for free at https://www.patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast
Instagram: dwmpresents
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwmpresents/
Think Fast is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental.
Copyright 2024 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved.
#ThinkFast #AudioDrama #FictionPodcast #Superhero
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
40:34
--------
40:34
The Trolley Problem
DWM presents Think Fast, season 2, episode 6
"The Trolley Problem"
Written by Chris Burnside
Directed by Darlene Spencer
Theme, Score, and Sound Mixing by Katharine Seaton
Distributed by Realm
Finley and Raine work together to track down Nell. Meanwhile, Damian tries multiple methods to persuade Nell to work for him. Even with Marge's help, Finley and Raine might be in way over their heads. Damian's endgame comes to light.
Finley: Abbey Grace
Nell: Lily Nevers
Raine: Meghan Rupper
Damian: Jacob Anderson
Marge: Libby Scancarello
Guard: Drew Bearded
Dialogue Editing: McKinney Botts
Sound Design: Colette Jonas
Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/thinkfast for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch.
Think Fast Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers
Connect with us:
Discord: find our link for free at https://www.patreon.com/hiddenpeoplepodcast
Instagram: dwmpresents
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwmpresents/
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/dwmpresents.bsky.social
Think Fast is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental.
Copyright 2024 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved.
#ThinkFast #AudioDrama #FictionPodcast #Superhero #FemaleLeads #SuperPowers
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
33:55
--------
33:55
Make Me
DWM presents Think Fast, season 2, episode 5
"Make Me"
Written by Cari Zahn
Directed by Darlene Spencer
Theme, Score, and Sound Mixing by Katharine Seaton
Distributed by Realm
Finley calls Dad for support, but he has questions she's not prepared to answer. Meanwhile, Marge tries to help Raine talk about her conflict with Finley and Raine. Nell encounters Damian on campus again.
Finley: Abbey Grace
Nell: Lily Nevers
Raine: Meghan Rupper
Marge: Libby Scancarello
Dad: Josh McCabe
Damian: Jacob Anderson
Monroe: Ben Essex
Dialogue Editing: McKinney Botts
Sound Design: Colette Jonas
Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/thinkfast for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch.
Think Fast Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers
Connect with us:
Twitter: @dwmpresents
Instagram: dwmpresents
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwmpresents/
Think Fast is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental.
Copyright 2024 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved.
#ThinkFast #AudioDrama #FictionPodcast #Superhero #SuperPowers #FemaleLead
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
37:02
--------
37:02
Found Out
DWM presents Think Fast, season 2, episode 4
"Found Out"
Written by Cari Zahn
Directed by Darlene Spencer
Theme, Score, and Sound Mixing by Katharine Seaton
Distributed by Realm
Finley faces her uncertainty about her future school choices while Nell meets a celebrity on campus. Raine wakes up in Paul's home, but which one of them is in more danger? Finley and Nell look for Raine.
Finley: Abbey Grace
Nell: Lily Nevers
Raine: Meghan Rupper
Daisy: Emily Kallenberg
Paul: Stephen Kallenberg
English Major: Aaron Eechaute-Lopez
Business Major: Stephen Gogol
Pre-Med Major: Meghan McConnell
Computer Science Major: Drew Bearded
Engineering Major: Tommy Balaj
Philosophy Major: Cora Ceipek
Damian: Jacob Anderson
Emcee: Mylee Davis
Anatomy Student: Gavin Poronsky
Marge: Libby Scancarello
Dialogue Editing: McKinney Botts
Sound Design: Colette Jonas
Check out https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/thinkfast for more info on the show, cast, transcripts, and merch.
Think Fast Trigger List: https://www.daytonwritersmovement.com/triggers
Connect with us:
Twitter: @dwmpresents
Instagram: dwmpresents
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwmpresents/
Think Fast is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real persons, places, and/or events is purely coincidental.
Copyright 2024 Dayton Writers Movement ltd. All rights reserved.
#ThinkFast #AudioDrama #FictionPodcast #Superhero #SuperPowers #College #CollegeVisit #SerialPodcast #FemaleLead
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Finley is a normal teenager; she stresses about school, boys, and her future. But when she gets the power to think fast, nothing in her life will be the same again. She might find this ability useful at first, but she will soon learn that having superpowers can be just as stressful as real life. Subscribe or follow the show today.
Think Fast contains mature language, content and themes.
Brought to you by Realm and Dayton Writers Movement.
Created by the makers of The Hidden People podcast.
#AudioDrama #FictionPodcast #DaytonWritersMovement #Superhero #Adventure #OriginStory
For more information about the show, visit www.daytonwritersmovement.com/thinkfast