What happens when classic stories go wrong? Our heroes go in and fix them, of course! Journey into beloved classics alongside our storyverse adventurers Cassidy...

What happens when classic stories go wrong? Our heroes go in and fix them, of course! Journey into beloved classics alongside our storyverse adventurers Cassidy and CRONICL. The immersive 3D sound design will place you in the room with the likes of Scrooge, Elizabeth Bennet, Dracula and more.

About M.U.S.E.

What happens when classic stories go wrong? Our heroes go in and fix them, of course! Journey into beloved classics alongside our storyverse adventurers Cassidy and CRONICL. The immersive 3D sound design will place you in the room with the likes of Scrooge, Elizabeth Bennet, Dracula and more. Brought to you by Dayton Writers Movement and Realm. Created by the makers of The Hidden People and Uncanny Valley.