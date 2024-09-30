Introducing American Homicide. There and Gone hosts, Andrea Gunning and Ben Fetterman, speak with American Homicide host Sloane Glass about the brand-new podcast. American Homicide explores mysterious and iconic murder cases from all across America. Whether it’s the spacious skies and vast deserts of New Mexico or the backwaters of the Louisiana Bayou, these murders are connected to their settings. Journalist Sloane Glass leads you through each crime with interviews from the victim's family and investigators. Please take a moment to listen and subscribe to American Homicide by clicking here. You will find American Homicide on the iHeartApp, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. And if you want to listen to episodes one week early and ad-free, you can sign up for iHeartTrueCrime+, exclusively on Apple Podcasts. Thank you for listening! American Homicide S1: E1 – The Father’s Day Murders, Part 1 On Father’s Day 2011, Cherie Ortiz discovered her parents and brother brutally murdered in their home in the quiet village of El Rancho, New Mexico. In the first episode of American Homicide, journalist Sloane Glass unravels the shocking crime that devastated a close-knit community and ignited a search for answers. To reach out to the American Homicide team, please email us at [email protected]. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
34:34
Introducing REDRUM True Crime
REDRUM True Crime is a podcast focusing on the true victims of crime. Each episode focuses on a new story. Real life, real victims, real crime. This is REDRUM. Written and presented by Grace Cordell. You can listen to REDRUM True Crime on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
0:55
S1 E10: Saint Anthony
S1 E10: Saint Anthony
In the season finale of There and Gone: South Street, coincidences and connections continue to reveal themselves. The team presses new leads around corruption as one of the leading voices in the pursuit of justice for Danielle and Richard is forced to hang it up. Reach out to the There and Gone Team by email at [email protected]. If you have any tips on the disappearance of Richard Petrone and Danielle Imbo, please contact the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS (8477).
43:12
S1 E9: Corruption
S1 E9: Corruption
The constant speculation about Joe Imbo's involvement led to him suffering a heart attack. We share what happened as well as a long awaited statement about the investigation from Joe Imbo. Meanwhile, the team contacts a medium who shares information that changes the course of our investigation. Reach out to the There and Gone Team by email at [email protected]. If you have any tips on the disappearance of Richard Petrone and Danielle Imbo, please contact the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS (8477). Jonathan Mark is one of the world's most sought-after mediums, regularly connecting clients with those who have passed to the other side. His mission is to provide closure to his clients, which include first responders, veterans, and those mourning the loss of parents, children, and close friends alike. In addition, he works with law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and NYPD, to help solve cases, including the recent high-profile cases of Gabby Petito and the Gilgo Beach murder cases. Jonathan has also read numerous celebrity clients, including Alex Cooper, singer SIA, Rosanna Arquette, and Nina Dobrev. You can follow Jonathan Mark on Instagram here. And you can listen to Jonathan Mark's podcast Connect with Jonathan Mark here.
33:08
S1 E8: The Not Knowing
S1 E8: The Not Knowing
Why did Richard's father have to take a polygraph test? He explains what happened when the tables turned and who he blames for misinformation about his son. Danielle's mother also breaks her silence and shares details about Danielle and Richard's night out that have never been made public. Reach out to the There and Gone Team by email at [email protected]. If you have any tips on the disappearance of Richard Petrone and Danielle Imbo, please contact the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS (8477).
There and Gone: South Street covers the case of Richard Petrone and Danielle Imbo. Richard and Danielle were last seen leaving a bar in Philadelphia only to never be seen again. Nearly two decades later, they have never been found. Unlike most cases, there is not a single piece of physical evidence. But the FBI knows there was foul play. In There and Gone: South Street, the podcast team opens their own investigation on Richard and Danielle’s case with unprecedented access and cooperation from the FBI. Listeners will also hear from the family of the missing, close friends who were the last to see Richard and Danielle as well as local law enforcement, who continue to be haunted by this case nearly two decades later. This podcast will seek to find answers to this decades long cold case in an effort to bring justice to Richard and Danielle’s families.