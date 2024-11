Introducing: American Homicide

Introducing American Homicide. There and Gone hosts, Andrea Gunning and Ben Fetterman, speak with American Homicide host Sloane Glass about the brand-new podcast.  American Homicide explores mysterious and iconic murder cases from all across America. Whether it's the spacious skies and vast deserts of New Mexico or the backwaters of the Louisiana Bayou, these murders are connected to their settings. Journalist Sloane Glass leads you through each crime with interviews from the victim's family and investigators.   Please take a moment to listen and subscribe to American Homicide by clicking here. You will find American Homicide on the iHeartApp, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. And if you want to listen to episodes one week early and ad-free, you can sign up for iHeartTrueCrime+, exclusively on Apple Podcasts. Thank you for listening! American Homicide  S1: E1 – The Father's Day Murders, Part 1 On Father's Day 2011, Cherie Ortiz discovered her parents and brother brutally murdered in their home in the quiet village of El Rancho, New Mexico. In the first episode of American Homicide, journalist Sloane Glass unravels the shocking crime that devastated a close-knit community and ignited a search for answers.