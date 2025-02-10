Dragon Fever has been sweeping the nation, and Our Lady Nora Roberts has been infected. Our reigning Nora Roberts expert Christine Ricketts, author of The Ship, has returned to discuss The Awakening (Book #1 of the Dragon Heart Legacy) with … Continue reading →
1:22:44
Episode 257 – Bests of 2024
(Shania Twain voice): Looks like we made it! As 2024–our tenth year of podcasting–draws to a close, we are once again taking a moment to discuss some good books! These are our favorite books we read this year (regardless of
1:00:36
Episode 256 – Dune
Oh, how the worm turns! We read Dune by Frank Herbert, mostly as a Christmas present to returning guest Anna (@lcarslibrarian) but perhaps also a gift to you, the listener? Please keep in mind: we haven't watched the movies and
1:35:56
Episode 255 – The Merriest Misters
Your faithful podcasters decided that they've been nice all year, so they get to read a fun holiday romance novel as a treat! Returning guest Helena Greer, author of the Carrigan's Christmasland series, joined us to make the Yuletide gay
1:29:26
Episode 254 – Uglies
On occasion, listeners have suggested Uglies by Scott Westerfeld as a Flashback Summer title, but since we're all Crumblies here, we were full adults when this contemporary classic YA dystopian novel was released. Our book club hostess/cult leader Grace