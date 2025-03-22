Episode 1 - Welcome to The World's GAM! MLS has-beens beat kids in Open Cup, Pro/Rel for USL, What to Watch this Weekend and more MLS headline!

You are listening to the very first episode of the The World's GAM! A podcast for MLS fans and a compliment to your local MLS coverage. The top stories around the league in part one include the Vancouver Whitecaps strong start, what's wrong with Olivier Giroud at LAFC, and the Des Moines Menace Open Cup run underway. Part Two is a deeper dive into a single story which this week is the USL's vote to start Promotion and Relegation in 2028. Finally Part Three is a rundown of three matches to watch this weekend in MLS. Timestamps: (2:53) - Des Moines Menace Open Cup Run (8:02) - Olivier Giroud's time at LAFC] (13:18) - PK in Portland has VAR on notice (21:20) - Vancouver Whitecaps on a white-hot start (28:01) - MLS plays through the international break - WHY? (30:56) - Deeper Dive into USL adopting Pro/Rel (46:06) - What to Watch This Weekend Thank you to "LackOfZach" from the Post's discord for the name of the show! The World's GAM is produced by The Post Cincy.