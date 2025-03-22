Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsSportsThe World’s GAM
Listen to The World’s GAM in the App
Listen to The World’s GAM in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The World’s GAM

Podcast The World’s GAM
The Post Cincy
Hosts Kevin Wallace, Grayson, and The Chief are giving the world of American soccer what has been missing this whole time: another podcast. Covering the biggest...
SportsSoccer

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Episode 1 - Welcome to The World's GAM! MLS has-beens beat kids in Open Cup, Pro/Rel for USL, What to Watch this Weekend and more MLS headline!
    You are listening to the very first episode of the The World's GAM! A podcast for MLS fans and a compliment to your local MLS coverage. The top stories around the league in part one include the Vancouver Whitecaps strong start, what's wrong with Olivier Giroud at LAFC, and the Des Moines Menace Open Cup run underway. Part Two is a deeper dive into a single story which this week is the USL's vote to start Promotion and Relegation in 2028. Finally Part Three is a rundown of three matches to watch this weekend in MLS.    Timestamps:  (2:53) - Des Moines Menace Open Cup Run (8:02) - Olivier Giroud's time at LAFC] (13:18) - PK in Portland has VAR on notice (21:20) - Vancouver Whitecaps on a white-hot start (28:01) - MLS plays through the international break - WHY? (30:56) - Deeper Dive into USL adopting Pro/Rel (46:06) - What to Watch This Weekend    Thank you to "LackOfZach" from the Post's discord for the name of the show!   The World's GAM is produced by The Post Cincy.
    --------  
    54:03

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The World’s GAM

Hosts Kevin Wallace, Grayson, and The Chief are giving the world of American soccer what has been missing this whole time: another podcast. Covering the biggest stories in MLS, interviews, bizarre rule explanations, and hot takes on the latest in Major League Soccer. The World’s GAM is here to be your second favorite podcast.
Podcast website

Listen to The World’s GAM, The Triple Option and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/25/2025 - 5:34:51 PM