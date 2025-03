'The White Lotus' Season 3, Episode 4 - Plus, 'Severance' Corner and 'Paradise'

Amanda and Ariel are back and not afraid of strange noises in their hotel room. They start off by sharing some thoughts on 'Severance' S2E8, 'The Traitors' S3, and 'Paradise' S1. Later, they get to the good stuff and make a meal out of dissecting 'The White Lotus' S3E4.