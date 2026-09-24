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19 episodes
Weston at 30: A History Podcast - Episode 4: From Vision to Legacy — People, Places, and a Lasting Legacy09/24/2026 | 42 mins.The Weston story was never just about becoming a city. It was about building a place people would be proud to call home.
In the final episode of Weston at 30: A History Podcast, we explore the story behind City Hall, the creation of Regional Park, and the early employees who helped establish a culture built around excellence, professionalism and service to residents.
30 years. Four episodes. One Weston story.
Weston at 30: A History Podcast - Episode 3: Building the City — Partnerships, Accountability, and the Weston Model09/17/2026 | 15 mins.Becoming a city was one thing. Making it work was another.
In Episode 3 of Weston at 30: A History Podcast, we continue the story with John R. Flint, Weston’s first City Manager, and go behind the scenes to explore the decisions that shaped the new city’s forward-thinking approach to serving its residents.
The focus was on efficiency, accountability and responsiveness which created a community where residents felt connected, protected and heard – a government model designed to deliver on the promises of incorporation for decades to come.
30 years. Four episodes. One Weston story.
Weston at 30: A History Podcast - Episode 2: Becoming Weston — Incorporation, First Elections, and Building a City09/10/2026 | 15 mins.The votes were counted. Weston was officially a city. Now came the hard part — building one.
In Episode 2, John R. Flint, Weston’s first City Manager, takes us inside the early days of the new City — from establishing local leadership and holding Weston’s first municipal election to making the decisions that would shape how the City operated and served its residents.
How do you build a city government from the ground up? Who leads it? And how do you turn a vote for self-government into a functioning municipality?
30 years. Four episodes. One Weston story.
Weston at 30: A History Podcast - Episode 1: Before the City — The Land, The Vision, and the Road to Self-Governance09/03/2026 | 14 mins.Every city has a beginning, but Weston’s story started long before its incorporation in 1996.
In Episode 1 of Weston at 30: A History Podcast, Pam Soloman, Assistant Director of Communications for the City of Weston and former City Manager John R. Flint take us back to those early days and share the stories, people and pivotal moments that set Weston on the path to incorporation.
How did an undeveloped piece of South Florida become a carefully planned community? What helped shape the vision for Weston? And how did that vision eventually lead to the creation of a new city? Go beyond the dates and discover how the Weston we know today began to take shape — from someone who was there to see it happen.
30 years. Four episodes. One Weston story.
S2 Ep. 04 - Get to Know the Weston Racquet Club with Albert Fernandez and Adam Maddock04/24/2026 | 30 mins.In this episode of The Weston Way, we sit down with Weston Racquet Club Director of Racquets Albert Fernandez and Director of Tennis Adam Maddock for an inside look at one of the community’s premier destinations for racquet sports.
From youth development to adult leagues and social play, Albert and Adam share how the club’s diverse programming serves players of all ages and skill levels. We also dive into how the Weston Racquet Club goes beyond the courts—creating a strong sense of community and connection among residents.
And be sure to stay through the end for a special announcement about a can’t-miss celebration of the sport and our city’s vibrant tennis community.
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About The Weston Way
The Weston Way, is the City of Weston’s new official podcast. In the months to come, we will take you behind the scenes of Weston’s municipal operations. In each episode, we will explore our core principles – value, success, and integrity – and learn how they shape City services and events to create a premier place to live, work and play.Podcast website
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