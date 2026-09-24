Every city has a beginning, but Weston’s story started long before its incorporation in 1996.



In Episode 1 of Weston at 30: A History Podcast, Pam Soloman, Assistant Director of Communications for the City of Weston and former City Manager John R. Flint take us back to those early days and share the stories, people and pivotal moments that set Weston on the path to incorporation.



How did an undeveloped piece of South Florida become a carefully planned community? What helped shape the vision for Weston? And how did that vision eventually lead to the creation of a new city? Go beyond the dates and discover how the Weston we know today began to take shape — from someone who was there to see it happen.



30 years. Four episodes. One Weston story.