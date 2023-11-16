Impacts of Harassment and Discrimination on the Fire Service
On this episode of The USFA Podcast, we speak with Shelby Perket. Shelby shares outcomes from a national harassment and discrimination survey.
--------
22:39
What's new at USFA's National Fire Academy
On this episode of the USFA Podcast, we speak with National Fire Academy Superintendent, Eriks Gabliks about NFA and the recruitment and retention work being done by the National Fire Strategy work group.
--------
29:15
Conversation with Dr. Lori
On this episode of the USFA Podcast, we speak with U.S. Fire Administrator, Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell about the inaugural World Fire Congress and the upcoming U.S. Fire Administrator's Summit on Fire Prevention and Control.
--------
32:56
Sirenicide: The impact of stress on vehicle crashes
On this episode of The USFA Podcast, Captain Dustin Lambert discusses his research and dissertation, Sirenicide: The Impact of Stress on Vehicle Crashes, the traumatic and safety side and acute traumatic deaths in the fire service.
--------
27:30
ISLAND: How to create an environment where people thrive
On this episode of The USFA Podcast, Chief James Small discusses his program, ISLAND. Developed to help leadership improve inclusion, safety, laughs, accountability, nourishment and direction in their organizations.