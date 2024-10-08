Okay, let's do this one last time.
This week, we wrap things up by again discussing Netflix's money-grabbing tendencies, Pen talks music and horror films, and Dan closes the At The Drive-In Trilogy. Plus, what better way to end than with a Hatchet Ending (Trademark) with our Film From The Hat, 'Victor Crowley'.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all for listening to us these past 3 or so years. Love ya, bye!
Andy, Dan, and Penny x
-----
0:00 3 Plus Years Of Shambles
16:44 The C*nt Count: RESULTS!
21:12 The Witcher
23:50 Captain Fall
25:00 Netflix Rant
34:31 Daisy Jones and The Six
38:36 Influencer
41:50 Vicious Fun
45:00 The Umm Edit
57:07 At The Drive-In: 3
1:37:45 The Films That Couldn't Be Here Tonight
1:44:15 Victor Crowley aka Hatchet 4 (The Final Film Out Of The Hat)
-----
Socials
► Twitter - https://twitter.com/unusualpodspect
► Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/unusualsuspectspod/
► Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/unusualsuspectspod
Don't forget to leave us a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get this podcast, it's much appreciated. We love you long time.
Main Banner Artwork by Lisa O'Reilly - https://animonink.ie/ Music by Andrew Stanton - 'Laugh It Up Fuzzball'.
--------
2:36:48
Episode 152 - I Tried To Introduce The Garlic & Herb Dip
This week, Pen watches a selection of bleak docs and some of her 'comfort' films, whilst Dan regales us with another cinema mishap. Plus, we have an announcement.
----
04:46 - The Bear Season 2
11:17 - Ticket To Write : The Golden Age Of Rock Music Journalism
13:04 - Finders Keepers
22:50 - How To Become A Cult Leader
27:34 - The Deep End
33:35 - Battle Royale 1 + 2
36:36 - Almost Famous
38:25 - Sing Street
44:43 - Good Omens Season 2
55:27 - Twisted Metal
1:00:45 - Opportunities In Oppenheimer
1:28:46 - Announcement
1:36:18 - Box Office Releases
----
--------
1:41:37
Episode 151 - #NotAllKens
This week, Dan watches some new and exciting releases, whilst Pen watches horrors and reality shows. Plus, things get murdery in our Film From The Hat, 'Natural Born Killers'.
----
03:55 - Barbie
14:20 - The Flash
22:25 - We're All Going To The World's Fair
30:15 - The Horror Of Dolores Roach
37:25 - Too Hot To Handle
37:25 - Pokerface
39:30 - The Bear
41:15 - Rock Of Love
42:35 - Hat: Natural Born Killers
01:39:20 - Boxoffice Releases
----
--------
1:45:18
Episode 150 - Cumin My Paprika
This week, Andy winds the clock back to an icon’s greatest hits, while Pen gives us two options of wildly different films.
----
10:10 - Titans
14:40 - The Haunted Mansion (2003)
31:42 - Dr. Dolittle (1998)
54:33 - Barbenheimer and The Other Movies That Came Out At The Same Time
1:29:27 - Box Office Releases
----
--------
1:43:04
Episode 149 - A Dolphin With A Wrench
This week, Andy retains his 'Marvel Fanboy' status, whilst Dan ranks the multiple things he's watched. Plus, things get super as we watch this weeks Film From The Hat, 'Super Mario Bros.' Letsago!
----
04:33 -Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
07:33 - Secret Invasion
12:38 - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
16:33 - My Adventures With Superman
18:45 - A Goofy Movie
22:59 - Fast X
28:12 - Reality
32:27 - Nimona
35:17 - Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves
41:35 - Super Mario Bros. (Film From the Hat)
1:22:16 - Box Office Releases
----
