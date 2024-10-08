Episode 153 - Full Circle (The Final Episode)

Okay, let's do this one last time. This week, we wrap things up by again discussing Netflix's money-grabbing tendencies, Pen talks music and horror films, and Dan closes the At The Drive-In Trilogy. Plus, what better way to end than with a Hatchet Ending (Trademark) with our Film From The Hat, 'Victor Crowley'. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all for listening to us these past 3 or so years. Love ya, bye! Andy, Dan, and Penny x ----- 0:00 3 Plus Years Of Shambles 16:44 The C*nt Count: RESULTS! 21:12 The Witcher 23:50 Captain Fall 25:00 Netflix Rant 34:31 Daisy Jones and The Six 38:36 Influencer 41:50 Vicious Fun 45:00 The Umm Edit 57:07 At The Drive-In: 3 1:37:45 The Films That Couldn't Be Here Tonight 1:44:15 Victor Crowley aka Hatchet 4 (The Final Film Out Of The Hat) ----- Welcome to The Unusual Suspects Podcast - Where three film fans talk about movies of varying quality. Some are great. Some are dreadful. Some are absolutely fine. Join us as we journey through tangents, shambles, and absolute rubbish. Main Banner Artwork by Lisa O'Reilly - https://animonink.ie/ Music by Andrew Stanton - 'Laugh It Up Fuzzball'.