The Unusual Suspects Podcast

Welcome to the Unusual Suspects Podcast - Where three film fans talk about movies of varying quality. Some are great. Some are dreadful. Some are absolutely fin...
TV & Film

  • Episode 153 - Full Circle (The Final Episode)
    Okay, let's do this one last time. This week, we wrap things up by again discussing Netflix's money-grabbing tendencies, Pen talks music and horror films, and Dan closes the At The Drive-In Trilogy. Plus, what better way to end than with a Hatchet Ending (Trademark) with our Film From The Hat, 'Victor Crowley'. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all for listening to us these past 3 or so years. Love ya, bye! Andy, Dan, and Penny x ----- 0:00 3 Plus Years Of Shambles 16:44 The C*nt Count: RESULTS! 21:12 The Witcher 23:50 Captain Fall 25:00 Netflix Rant 34:31 Daisy Jones and The Six 38:36 Influencer 41:50 Vicious Fun 45:00 The Umm Edit 57:07 At The Drive-In: 3 1:37:45 The Films That Couldn't Be Here Tonight 1:44:15 Victor Crowley aka Hatchet 4 (The Final Film Out Of The Hat)
    2:36:48
  • Episode 152 - I Tried To Introduce The Garlic & Herb Dip
    This week, Pen watches a selection of bleak docs and some of her 'comfort' films, whilst Dan regales us with another cinema mishap. Plus, we have an announcement.  ---- 04:46 - The Bear Season 2 11:17 - Ticket To Write : The Golden Age Of Rock Music Journalism 13:04 - Finders Keepers 22:50 - How To Become A Cult Leader 27:34 - The Deep End 33:35 - Battle Royale 1 + 2 36:36 - Almost Famous 38:25 - Sing Street 44:43 - Good Omens Season 2 55:27 - Twisted Metal 1:00:45 - Opportunities In Oppenheimer 1:28:46 - Announcement 1:36:18 - Box Office Releases
    1:41:37
  • Episode 151 - #NotAllKens
    This week, Dan watches some new and exciting releases, whilst Pen watches horrors and reality shows. Plus, things get murdery in our Film From The Hat, 'Natural Born Killers'. ---- 03:55 - Barbie 14:20 - The Flash 22:25 - We're All Going To The World's Fair 30:15 - The Horror Of Dolores Roach 37:25 - Too Hot To Handle 37:25 - Pokerface 39:30 - The Bear 41:15 - Rock Of Love 42:35 - Hat: Natural Born Killers 01:39:20 - Boxoffice Releases
    1:45:18
  • Episode 150 - Cumin My Paprika
    This week, Andy winds the clock back to an icon's greatest hits, while Pen gives us two options of wildly different films. ---- 10:10 - Titans 14:40 - The Haunted Mansion (2003) 31:42 - Dr. Dolittle (1998) 54:33 - Barbenheimer and The Other Movies That Came Out At The Same Time 1:29:27 - Box Office Releases
    1:43:04
  • Episode 149 - A Dolphin With A Wrench
    This week, Andy retains his 'Marvel Fanboy' status, whilst Dan ranks the multiple things he's watched. Plus, things get super as we watch this weeks Film From The Hat, 'Super Mario Bros.' Letsago! ---- 04:33 -Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 07:33 - Secret Invasion 12:38 - The Super Mario Bros. Movie 16:33 - My Adventures With Superman 18:45 - A Goofy Movie 22:59 - Fast X 28:12 - Reality 32:27 - Nimona 35:17 - Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves 41:35 - Super Mario Bros. (Film From the Hat) 1:22:16 - Box Office Releases
    1:32:09

About The Unusual Suspects Podcast

Welcome to the Unusual Suspects Podcast - Where three film fans talk about movies of varying quality. Some are great. Some are dreadful. Some are absolutely fine. New episode every Wednesday! ► Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5DCVar9YPPayLTL15xBjHR ► Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-unusual-suspects/id1520080657 ► Google Podcasts - shorturl.at/pFLMS
