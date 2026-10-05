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85 episodes
- Do you grab your phone when you're stressed and then feel worse an hour later? In this episode, I share the Dopamenu system that cut my screen time by 4 hours a day. You'll learn how to split activities into appetizers, entrees, and desserts so your brain stops reaching for cheap dopamine. What if the secret to better focus wasn't willpower, but just a smarter menu?
Dopamenu Worksheet: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1YZ0Yffnbk_WVZlyN2kpdsgFzZ1NP3O9nutKDwZAU4ds/edit?usp=sharing
- A bad day can feel like the end of the story, but you don’t know what happens next. Coach Will shares the story of the Chinese farmer and a time a friendship changed in high school. When something goes wrong, could “maybe” help you pause before deciding what it means?
- Join me and learn my #1 hack to improving focus levels! If you're anything like me, you get distracted by EVERYTHING under the sun. From social media, to video games, to trying to solve world hunger before we go to bed.. it's HARD to stay focused. This hack will help you!
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About The Unstoppable U Podcast
The podcast that teaches tweens and teens necessary life skills to achieve their goals, develop unconditional confidence, cultivate positive habits and become UNSTOPPABLE in all areas of life!Podcast website
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