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The Unstoppable U Podcast

Coach Will
Kids & Family
The Unstoppable U Podcast
Latest episode

85 episodes

  • The Unstoppable U Podcast

    I Used A Dopamine Menu For 30 Days

    10/05/2026 | 7 mins.
    Do you grab your phone when you're stressed and then feel worse an hour later? In this episode, I share the Dopamenu system that cut my screen time by 4 hours a day. You'll learn how to split activities into appetizers, entrees, and desserts so your brain stops reaching for cheap dopamine. What if the secret to better focus wasn't willpower, but just a smarter menu?

    Dopamenu Worksheet: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1YZ0Yffnbk_WVZlyN2kpdsgFzZ1NP3O9nutKDwZAU4ds/edit?usp=sharing
  • The Unstoppable U Podcast

    4 Questions to Ask When You Feel Stuck

    10/04/2026 | 9 mins.
    Feeling stuck? In this episode, I share 4 questions to help you figure out where you are, where you want to go, and what needs to change. What if your next step is simpler than you think?
  • The Unstoppable U Podcast

    You’re Building Confidence Backwards

    09/30/2026 | 9 mins.
    Confidence grows when you do the things you’ve been avoiding. In this episode, Coach Will shares his own fear of trying something new and challenges you to take one small step in the next 7 days.
    What’s one thing you’re ready to do scared?
  • The Unstoppable U Podcast

    A 7-Minute Story That Might Change Your Life

    09/28/2026 | 6 mins.
    A bad day can feel like the end of the story, but you don’t know what happens next. Coach Will shares the story of the Chinese farmer and a time a friendship changed in high school. When something goes wrong, could “maybe” help you pause before deciding what it means?
  • The Unstoppable U Podcast

    Can’t Focus? Try This Music Trick

    09/24/2026 | 4 mins.
    Join me and learn my #1 hack to improving focus levels! If you're anything like me, you get distracted by EVERYTHING under the sun. From social media, to video games, to trying to solve world hunger before we go to bed.. it's HARD to stay focused. This hack will help you!
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About The Unstoppable U Podcast
The podcast that teaches tweens and teens necessary life skills to achieve their goals, develop unconditional confidence, cultivate positive habits and become UNSTOPPABLE in all areas of life!
Podcast website
Kids & Family

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