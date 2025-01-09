Every Decision Has a Consequence

And so it begins! The Traitors is back with Season 3 and Kellie is here to guide her best friend Amy through her first episode ever. First, they break down the cast of characters who are either famous for being reality show all-stars, related to someone famous or divorced from the Princess of Pop. Host Alan Cumming doesn't disappoint, offering fabulous fashion and delicious camp, while reminding us that every decision has a consequence. After choosing this season's new band of traitors, Alan presents a twist we never saw coming. A grueling challenge leaves only a handful of Faithful eligible for murder. Alan introduces us to not one, not two, but THREE new contestants for the competition, but we have to wait till Episode 2 for their identities to be revealed. And finally, Kellie and Amy predict who they believe will be the first murdered Faithful.