Kellie Rasberry and Amy Jain
Best friends for 30 years, Kellie Rasberry Evans and Amy Jain Lowe are excited to dive into The Traitors Season 3! While Kellie comes to the table as a super fa...
  Every Decision Has a Consequence
    And so it begins! The Traitors is back with Season 3 and Kellie is here to guide her best friend Amy through her first episode ever.  First, they break down the cast of characters who are either famous for being reality show all-stars, related to someone famous or divorced from the Princess of Pop. Host Alan Cumming doesn't disappoint, offering fabulous fashion and delicious camp, while reminding us that every decision has a consequence. After choosing this season's new band of traitors, Alan presents a twist we never saw coming.  A grueling challenge leaves only a handful of Faithful eligible for murder. Alan introduces us to not one, not two, but THREE new contestants for the competition, but we have to wait till Episode 2 for their identities to be revealed. And finally, Kellie and Amy predict who they believe will be the first murdered Faithful.
    58:40
  The Traitors Unmasked - Coming Soon!
    Best friends for 30 years, Kellie Rasberry Evans and Amy Jain Lowe are excited to dive into The Traitors Season 3! While Kellie comes to the table as a super fan who's seen every devious episode, Amy is a Traitors newbie experiencing the deception for the very first time.  As Kellie and Amy recap each weekly episode, they'll share a lot of laughs and bold opinions. They look forward to welcoming special guests, including stars from Season 3 and other die-hard Traitor fans.  Whether you're a Traitor super fan or you're experiencing the drama within the walls of an old Scottish castle for the very first time, Kellie and Amy will do their best to keep you up to date and entertained all along the way.
    0:51

The Traitors Unmasked

