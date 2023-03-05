A peek behind the scenes at what it’s really like to drive other people’s cars for a living. Car chat, interviews, special guests and games – all brought to you... More
That Time We... Drove 15 Countries In Five Days In An Aston Martin DB11
Remember Brexit? Well, here's the story of the time Jack Rix and Rowan Horncastle drove 2,500 miles through 15 countries in one new DB11 to try and smooth over negotiations with our European neighbours.
5/24/2023
29:03
Riding Shotgun In The Gordon Murray T.50
What's it like to ride in the back of Gordon Murray's successor to the McLaren F1? We experience GMA's new V12 fan car at 12,000rpm on the TopGear test track and take a road trip down to Goodwood.
5/17/2023
40:33
Issue 372: The Renault 5 Turbo Is Back, Space Shuttles and Chirons plus Saving Rhinos In South Africa
OK, technically the Alpine A290_B isn't a Renault and has no turbos, because it's electric, but it's damn cool nonetheless. Also, we nearly hit 250mph in a Bugatti Chiron at the space shuttle landing facility in Florida, and save the rhinos in South Africa in a VW Amarok.
5/10/2023
1:01:03
That Time We... Raced The Sun Around Iceland In A Nissan GT-R
Top Gear Magazine's Paul Horrell joins us to explain the time he and Rowan Horncastle used Iceland's mega ring road plus 21 hours of daylight to go on a journey to remember around Iceland in a Nissan GT-R.
5/3/2023
26:00
Everything You Need To Know About... The Honda Civic Type R
Honda has been building Civic Type Rs for 25 years. But how much do you know about them? In this episode of the Top Gear Magazine podcast Jack Rix, Rowan Horncastle, Ollie Kew and Ollie Marriage smash their collective brains together in order to be your guide from EK9 to FL5 and every generation in between.
