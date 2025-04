This five hour overnight call-in talk show streams live from the brand new Hot Shot’s Secret Studios from midnight to 5:00 a.m. (EST) Monday through Friday. Top...

About The Steve Sommers Overnight Drive

This five hour overnight call-in talk show streams live from the brand new Hot Shot’s Secret Studios from midnight to 5:00 a.m. (EST) Monday through Friday. Topics include but not limited to trucking, news, weather, sports and headline news. Listeners can text or call to speak directly with Steve during the live show by calling a toll-free number – (844) 844-3388.