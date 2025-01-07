Powered by RND
True Crime
The Snake River Killer

The Snake River Killer
Brandon Schrand
True crime investigative podcast that does a deep dive into several murders, disappearances, and suspicious deaths along the Washington/Idaho border, and all co...
True Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 21
  • Episode 18: Lost Horizon
    Brandon returns to the LC Valley to dig into the case of Claudette Voliva. Along the way, he finds a startling connection to a previous case.
    --------  
    1:15:07
  • Episode 17: Running in the Family
    Brandon discusses his interview with Lance's second wife, Debbie, and an eye-raising detail emerges about Lance's mother, Jane. Also, another serial killer crops up with connections to Lance's family.
    --------  
    38:36
  • Episode 16: His Own Private Idaho
    Sam uncovers an article in the Bremerton, Washington newspaper dating from the time that Lance was there during his time in the Navy about a mysterious prowler. Meanwhile, Brandon begins to trace Lance's final movements in California and his eventual move to Idaho. Join us on Patreon !
    --------  
    43:57
  • Episode 15: East Bay Connections
    Brandon takes a look at two cases in the East Bay Area that may be connected to Lance Voss.
    --------  
    1:10:49
  • Episode 14: Team Q&A
    Brandon and the Team break down several listener questions, and discuss, among other things, predictive mapping and the potential role that real estate may play in the cases.
    --------  
    48:30

About The Snake River Killer

True crime investigative podcast that does a deep dive into several murders, disappearances, and suspicious deaths along the Washington/Idaho border, and all connected to one person of interest.
Podcast website

