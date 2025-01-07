Brandon returns to the LC Valley to dig into the case of Claudette Voliva. Along the way, he finds a startling connection to a previous case.
1:15:07
Episode 17: Running in the Family
Brandon discusses his interview with Lance's second wife, Debbie, and an eye-raising detail emerges about Lance's mother, Jane. Also, another serial killer crops up with connections to Lance's family.
38:36
Episode 16: His Own Private Idaho
Sam uncovers an article in the Bremerton, Washington newspaper dating from the time that Lance was there during his time in the Navy about a mysterious prowler. Meanwhile, Brandon begins to trace Lance's final movements in California and his eventual move to Idaho.
43:57
Episode 15: East Bay Connections
Brandon takes a look at two cases in the East Bay Area that may be connected to Lance Voss.
1:10:49
Episode 14: Team Q&A
Brandon and the Team break down several listener questions, and discuss, among other things, predictive mapping and the potential role that real estate may play in the cases.