Hosted by sports personality and star of FS1’s “Undisputed," The Skip Bayless Show is a weekly FOX Sports podcast. Each week Skip will go IN on the hottest topi... More
Shannon Sharpe
Skip reflects on Shannon Sharpe’s sign-off from Undisputed, their last show together and the pair’s 7-year run at FS1. He looks back on their first ever face-to-face meeting before joining forces on-air, what he loved most about working with Shannon and the biggest advantage the Hall of Fame tight end brought to the show.
6/15/2023
1:07:49
Ja Morant & Antonio Callaway, Micah Parsons & Cowboys Defense
Skip reacts to Micah Parsons comparing the Cowboys’ defense to the 2000 Ravens and claims Dallas will have the best defense in the NFL and head to an NFC Championship this year. He goes on to examine the latest with Ja Morant's IG live gun incident and parallels him to the NFL's Antonio Callaway. Plus: Skip Bayless was a question on Jeopardy?! He tells the story.
6/8/2023
1:08:56
Ernestine fight, Heat vs Nuggets NBA Finals
Skip reveals "the biggest" fight he and his wife Ernestine have gotten into, and why it was all due to the Celtics' Derrick White. He relives White’s dramatic buzzer beater and why it meant “the greatest pick of my career had gone up in smoke." Next, Skip answers whether covering the NBA or NFL playoffs is more difficult and reveals what, if anything, remains on his bucket list.
6/1/2023
1:08:33
LeBron and the Lakers Swept by Denver
LeBron and the Lakers have been swept by the Nuggets, and Skip explains why he's "been right about LeBron Raymone James from the start." He breaks down LeBron's post-game statement flirting with retirement, Kyrie to Laker rumors and pros and cons of a Trae Young to LA move. Next, Skip proclaims that the Spurs are officially back with the addition of the coveted Victor Wembanyama.
5/25/2023
1:19:13
Ja Morant, Lil Wayne Concert, "Showtime" Lakers
Skip dives into the latest with Ja Morant and says that the young superstar needs a rehab stint in order to successfully move forward. He then predicts the Cowboys record for the upcoming NFL season and discusses why the Lakers have regained their “Showtime” status in Los Angeles. He goes on to describe what exactly happened at the Lil Wayne concert he attended that the rapper ended early due to crowd frustrations.
