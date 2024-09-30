This week, we would like to introduce you to Greetings from Salton Sea, another podcast from the writers and creators of The Signal. Kellan tells Dr. Lubich about what triggered his breakdown and recalls his strange encounter with the Coroner’s Clerk upon his return to his hometown of Salton Sea after some bones are identified as belonging to Kellan’s long lost twin brother. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The Signal

From the writer of the #1 Podcast OUTLIERS and the new psychological thriller Podcast, GREETINGS FROM SALTON SEA. In 1961, at the height of the Cold War, an enigmatic CIA operative investigates the source of a mysterious shortwave signal—generated either by Russian double agents/spies and their handlers or originating from extraterrestrial aliens/UFOs, or both—and systematically tracks the source in order to disrupt the possible activation of a thermonuclear “dead man’s switch.” At the same time, a plucky young woman fights to rescue her younger brother—who has the ability to see alien “insect people”—from the clutches of ill-intentioned “government doctors,” while a dogged radio host in Dayton, Ohio uses his UFO-focused show to expose ongoing government-sanctioned conspiracies to hide the fact that extraterrestrial aliens not only exist, but are already living amongst us. Created by Cassandra Wells & Charley Randazzo Written by Cassandra Wells Produced by Fred Greenhalgh and Marco Palmieri Executive Producers: Cassandra Wells, Daniel Kaemon, Molly Barton, and Julian Yap Directed by Charley Randazzo Post-Production Producer: Daniel Kaemon Production Manager: Devin Shepherd Production Coordinator: Angela Yih Sound Design & Editing: Charley Randazzo Music by Quiet on the Set Additional cover art by Heather Mason Executive in charge for Realm: Mary Assadullahi Starring Daniel Kaemon as Swan Perry King as Colonel Sobek Marta Cross as Becky Adam J. Smith as Phillips and Michaels Tracy Winters as Rosemary and Matron and Dr. Elsa Time Winters as Professor Vanyushin and Farmer Harry Gwillim as Timmy Tom Beyer as Dr. Neely and Attendant Jeff Blumberg as Evan Bell Mark Irvingsen as Norman Thorne and Uncle Cole Jaxon Gwillim as Dr. Foley Jennifer Taub as Nurse and Female Voice and Operator