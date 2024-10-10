The Shredd & Ragan Show Daily Podcast

The Shredd & Ragan Show Podcast - Wednesday 1/29/25
This Morning, a 4.0 GPA, [BN]'s Jay Skurski is on with us as we wrap up the Bills season, and we're escaping the cold and heading down to The Villages!
1:15:21
The Shredd & Ragan Show Podcast - Tuesday 1/28/25
This Morning, Drone Intrusion, lots of stuff waiting for you in the Want Ads, and Joe Buscaglia joins us as the Bills clean out their lockers for another season.
1:12:29
The Shredd & Ragan Show Podcast - Monday 1/27/25
This Morning, this story is suprisingly not from The Villages, we recap that disappointing loss last night against KC, The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn provides some incite to what happened, and we keep you out of trouble in the Niagara Falls Police Blotter
1:13:12
The Shredd & Ragan Show's Pigskin Podcast 1/24/25
This week we have the latest news before the Chiefs game, The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia, [BN]'s Jay Skurski, Chiefs' Announcer Dan Israel, GoLongTD's Tyler Dunne, Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, place your money wisely with Scott Gramling, maybe see the future outcome with mentalist Oz Pearlman, a safety message from Sheriff Tim Howard and get to know your Bills.
2:18:15
The Shredd & Ragan Show Podcast - Friday 1/24/25
This Morning, Jason Kelce & Capone, you need a date for the game Sunday so we skim through Missed Connections to find you one, we play Know Your Bills, Scott Gramling gives us some winning parlays, and Dan Israel from the Chiefs Radio Network joins us!