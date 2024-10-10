The Shredd & Ragan Show Daily Podcast

The Shredd & Ragan Show Podcast - Monday 1/27/25

This Morning, this story is suprisingly not from The Villages, we recap that disappointing loss last night against KC, The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn provides some incite to what happened, and we keep you out of trouble in the Niagara Falls Police Blotter Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X. Listen to past episodes on 97Rock. Follow the Show on Apple, Spotify or Amazon MusicSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.