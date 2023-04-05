Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Sesh in the App
Listen to The Sesh in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsComedy
The Sesh

The Sesh

Podcast The Sesh
Podcast The Sesh

The Sesh

Mile Higher Media
add
Welcome to The Sesh Podcast hosted by cousins and best friends, Kendall & Janelle! Kendall is a YouTube content creator focusing on True Crime and raising aware... More
ComedySociety & CultureNews
Welcome to The Sesh Podcast hosted by cousins and best friends, Kendall & Janelle! Kendall is a YouTube content creator focusing on True Crime and raising aware... More

Available Episodes

5 of 132
  • 133: Marlena Stell Exposes The Beauty Community - Betrayed By Jaclyn Hill & Bullied By James Charles
    Follow Marlena Stell! IG: https://www.instagram.com/marlenastell/  YT: https://www.youtube.com/@MarlenaStell Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarlenaStell Makeup Geek: https://www.makeupgeek.com/ Timestamps 6:40 - closure of Makeup Geek 55:53 - lipstick gate 1:20:06 - Marlena’s experience with James Charles 1:37:44 - discussing lashgate 1:44:25 - Marlena’s next projects Thank you sponsors!  Kiwi https://kiwico.com/ use code SESH Dipsea https://dipseastories.com/sesh Mind Bloom https://mindbloom.com/sesh ZocDoc https://www.zocdoc.com/sesh NNAF charity shirt http://bit.ly/3lJ9PG0  NCMEC x Kendall Rae Donation link: https://give.missingkids.org/kendallrae  Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3fjR2s1 Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3go1X5s Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3fCx7H3  Topic request form: https://forms.gle/yTyFVRcEkpktU6Q87     Spicy + CSI Submission form: https://forms.gle/EKXkE2j1hxoMmyma8 Check out our other podcasts! Lights Out https://bit.ly/3n3Gaoe Planet Sleep https://linktr.ee/planetsleep Mile Higher Podcast https://bit.ly/3uDwZ2Y  Kendall’s CBD Brand, Higher Love Wellness: https://higherlovewellness.com/   Follow us on social media @the_seshpodcast  TikTok: https://bit.ly/3r3k9I2  IG: https://bit.ly/3a9t6Xr TW: https://bit.ly/2XH4C2A Join our Discord! https://discord.gg/milehigherhomies   Kendall: @kendallraeonyt IG: https://bit.ly/3gIQPjI   TW: https://bit.ly/2XLsLFn   YT: https://bit.ly/3abKWsS   TikTok: https://bit.ly/3JxPJFx    Janelle: @janelle_fields_ YoutTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3JNOBx8   IG: https://bit.ly/2DyP1eE   TW: https://bit.ly/2DrboD1   TikTok: https://bit.ly/3BrWBkO     Karelly: @karell.y IG: https://bit.ly/2TcxnoD   TW: https://bit.ly/3f9ngcN  Kositas by Karelly- kositas.co    Sydney: @syd_b93    IG: https://bit.ly/3LR0zHY  TikTok: https://bit.ly/3OL4aJU  Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected]    Music By: Mile Higher Boys YT: https://bit.ly/3fJrDZ8 IG: https://bit.ly/3kDle5s    Send Us Mail & Art  8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233 Greenwood Village, CO 80112   Welcome to The Sesh Podcast hosted by cousins and best friends, Kendall & Janelle! Kendall Rae is a YouTube content creator focusing on True Crime and raising awareness for missing persons cases, and Janelle is a mental health professional with a Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Our show is focused on a variety of topics including current events, our personal experiences & sharing advice, mental health, playing games, discussing astrology & spirituality, and hosting guests from time to time. Come hang out with us every Thursday!
    5/18/2023
    1:57:51
  • 132: Chris Brown Punches Usher In the Face, Ed Sheeran’s Trial & Interview With Doula About Birth
    Carlee’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/lucinarisingbirthwork/  https://www.lucinarisingbirthwork.com/  Kendall’s birth story: bit.ly/44Rr75W Timestamps 2:15 - weekend update  18:20 - Usher & CB beef 25:37 - Ed Sheeran’s lawsuit 42:51 - Doula Q&A Thank you sponsors!  Hatch https://www.hatch.co/sesh  Hello Fresh  https://hellofresh.com/sesh16  NNAF charity shirt http://bit.ly/3lJ9PG0  NCMEC x Kendall Rae Donation link: https://give.missingkids.org/kendallrae  Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3fjR2s1 Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3go1X5s Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3fCx7H3  Topic request form: https://forms.gle/yTyFVRcEkpktU6Q87     Spicy + CSI Submission form: https://forms.gle/EKXkE2j1hxoMmyma8 Check out our other podcasts! Lights Out https://bit.ly/3n3Gaoe Planet Sleep https://linktr.ee/planetsleep Mile Higher Podcast https://bit.ly/3uDwZ2Y  Kendall’s CBD Brand, Higher Love Wellness: https://higherlovewellness.com/   Follow us on social media @the_seshpodcast  TikTok: https://bit.ly/3r3k9I2  IG: https://bit.ly/3a9t6Xr TW: https://bit.ly/2XH4C2A Join our Discord! https://discord.gg/milehigherhomies   Kendall: @kendallraeonyt IG: https://bit.ly/3gIQPjI   TW: https://bit.ly/2XLsLFn   YT: https://bit.ly/3abKWsS   TikTok: https://bit.ly/3JxPJFx    Janelle: @janelle_fields_ YoutTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3JNOBx8   IG: https://bit.ly/2DyP1eE   TW: https://bit.ly/2DrboD1   TikTok: https://bit.ly/3BrWBkO     Karelly: @karell.y IG: https://bit.ly/2TcxnoD   TW: https://bit.ly/3f9ngcN  Kositas by Karelly- kositas.co    Sydney: @syd_b93    IG: https://bit.ly/3LR0zHY  TikTok: https://bit.ly/3OL4aJU  Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected]    Music By: Mile Higher Boys YT: https://bit.ly/3fJrDZ8 IG: https://bit.ly/3kDle5s    Send Us Mail & Art  8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233 Greenwood Village, CO 80112   Welcome to The Sesh Podcast hosted by cousins and best friends, Kendall & Janelle! Kendall Rae is a YouTube content creator focusing on True Crime and raising awareness for missing persons cases, and Janelle is a mental health professional with a Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Our show is focused on a variety of topics including current events, our personal experiences & sharing advice, mental health, playing games, discussing astrology & spirituality, and hosting guests from time to time. Come hang out with us every Thursday!
    5/11/2023
    2:23:59
  • 131: We Called The Police & Steven Crowder’s Shocking Ring Camera Footage
    Timestamps 0:50 - why we called the cops 12:16 - Steven Crowder 1:04:28 - Mexican snack taste test  1:07:10 - Karelly’s horchata recipe Thank you sponsors!  Fabric https://meetfabric.com/sesh  NNAF charity shirt http://bit.ly/3lJ9PG0  NCMEC x Kendall Rae Donation link: https://give.missingkids.org/kendallrae  Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3fjR2s1 Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3go1X5s Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3fCx7H3  Topic request form: https://forms.gle/yTyFVRcEkpktU6Q87     Spicy + CSI Submission form: https://forms.gle/EKXkE2j1hxoMmyma8 Check out our other podcasts! Lights Out https://bit.ly/3n3Gaoe Planet Sleep https://linktr.ee/planetsleep Mile Higher Podcast https://bit.ly/3uDwZ2Y  Kendall’s CBD Brand, Higher Love Wellness: https://higherlovewellness.com/   Follow us on social media @the_seshpodcast  TikTok: https://bit.ly/3r3k9I2  IG: https://bit.ly/3a9t6Xr TW: https://bit.ly/2XH4C2A Join our Discord! https://discord.gg/milehigherhomies   Kendall: @kendallraeonyt IG: https://bit.ly/3gIQPjI   TW: https://bit.ly/2XLsLFn   YT: https://bit.ly/3abKWsS   TikTok: https://bit.ly/3JxPJFx    Janelle: @janelle_fields_ YoutTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3JNOBx8   IG: https://bit.ly/2DyP1eE   TW: https://bit.ly/2DrboD1   TikTok: https://bit.ly/3BrWBkO     Karelly: @karell.y IG: https://bit.ly/2TcxnoD   TW: https://bit.ly/3f9ngcN  Kositas by Karelly- kositas.co    Sydney: @syd_b93    IG: https://bit.ly/3LR0zHY  TikTok: https://bit.ly/3OL4aJU  Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected]    Music By: Mile Higher Boys YT: https://bit.ly/3fJrDZ8 IG: https://bit.ly/3kDle5s    Send Us Mail & Art  8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233 Greenwood Village, CO 80112   Welcome to The Sesh Podcast hosted by cousins and best friends, Kendall & Janelle! Kendall Rae is a YouTube content creator focusing on True Crime and raising awareness for missing persons cases, and Janelle is a mental health professional with a Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Our show is focused on a variety of topics including current events, our personal experiences & sharing advice, mental health, playing games, discussing astrology & spirituality, and hosting guests from time to time. Come hang out with us every Thursday!
    5/4/2023
    1:30:54
  • 130: Jaclyn Hill Exposed For Losing Marlena Stell's Brand MILLIONS of Dollars
    Timestamps 1:48 - weekend update 26:41 - Marlena Stell and Jaclyn Hill 42:42 - not your typical body Mary 48:30 - trivia w/ Sydney Thank you sponsors!  Hello Fresh http://hellofresh.com/sesh50  Dipsea https://dipseastories.com/sesh  NNAF charity shirt http://bit.ly/3lJ9PG0  NCMEC x Kendall Rae Donation link: https://give.missingkids.org/kendallrae  Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3fjR2s1 Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3go1X5s Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3fCx7H3  Topic request form: https://forms.gle/yTyFVRcEkpktU6Q87     Spicy + CSI Submission form: https://forms.gle/EKXkE2j1hxoMmyma8 Check out our other podcasts! Lights Out https://bit.ly/3n3Gaoe Planet Sleep https://linktr.ee/planetsleep Mile Higher Podcast https://bit.ly/3uDwZ2Y  Kendall’s CBD Brand, Higher Love Wellness: https://higherlovewellness.com/   Follow us on social media @the_seshpodcast  TikTok: https://bit.ly/3r3k9I2  IG: https://bit.ly/3a9t6Xr TW: https://bit.ly/2XH4C2A Join our Discord! https://discord.gg/milehigherhomies   Kendall: @kendallraeonyt IG: https://bit.ly/3gIQPjI   TW: https://bit.ly/2XLsLFn   YT: https://bit.ly/3abKWsS   TikTok: https://bit.ly/3JxPJFx    Janelle: @janelle_fields_ YoutTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3JNOBx8   IG: https://bit.ly/2DyP1eE   TW: https://bit.ly/2DrboD1   TikTok: https://bit.ly/3BrWBkO     Karelly: @karell.y IG: https://bit.ly/2TcxnoD   TW: https://bit.ly/3f9ngcN  Kositas by Karelly- kositas.co    Sydney: @syd_b93    IG: https://bit.ly/3LR0zHY  TikTok: https://bit.ly/3OL4aJU  Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected]    Music By: Mile Higher Boys YT: https://bit.ly/3fJrDZ8 IG: https://bit.ly/3kDle5s    Send Us Mail & Art  8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233 Greenwood Village, CO 80112   Welcome to The Sesh Podcast hosted by cousins and best friends, Kendall & Janelle! Kendall Rae is a YouTube content creator focusing on True Crime and raising awareness for missing persons cases, and Janelle is a mental health professional with a Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Our show is focused on a variety of topics including current events, our personal experiences & sharing advice, mental health, playing games, discussing astrology & spirituality, and hosting guests from time to time. Come hang out with us every Thursday!
    4/27/2023
    1:16:32
  • 129: WE ARE MAD! Mr. Beast And Chris Tyson Backlash & The Bud Light Boycott
    Timestamps 2:56 - Weekend updates 22:19 -  Bud Light boycott  56:33 - Chris Tyson and MrBeast 1:16:16 - birthday shenanigans  Thank you sponsors!  Quince https://quince.com/sesh  Earth Breeze https://earthbreeze.com/sesh  Mindbloom https://mindbloom.com/sesh  NNAF charity shirt http://bit.ly/3lJ9PG0  NCMEC x Kendall Rae Donation link: https://give.missingkids.org/kendallrae  Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3fjR2s1 Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3go1X5s Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3fCx7H3  The Sesh Highlights channel: https://bit.ly/3FjYf8H Topic request form: https://forms.gle/yTyFVRcEkpktU6Q87     Spicy + CSI Submission form: https://forms.gle/EKXkE2j1hxoMmyma8 Check out our other podcasts! Lights Out https://bit.ly/3n3Gaoe Planet Sleep https://linktr.ee/planetsleep Mile Higher Podcast https://bit.ly/3uDwZ2Y  Kendall’s CBD Brand, Higher Love Wellness: https://higherlovewellness.com/   Follow us on social media @the_seshpodcast  TikTok: https://bit.ly/3r3k9I2  IG: https://bit.ly/3a9t6Xr TW: https://bit.ly/2XH4C2A Join our Discord! https://discord.gg/milehigherhomies   Kendall: @kendallraeonyt IG: https://bit.ly/3gIQPjI   TW: https://bit.ly/2XLsLFn   YT: https://bit.ly/3abKWsS   TikTok: https://bit.ly/3JxPJFx    Janelle: @janelle_fields_ YoutTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3JNOBx8   IG: https://bit.ly/2DyP1eE   TW: https://bit.ly/2DrboD1   TikTok: https://bit.ly/3BrWBkO     Karelly: @karell.y IG: https://bit.ly/2TcxnoD   TW: https://bit.ly/3f9ngcN  Kositas by Karelly- kositas.co    Sydney: @syd_b93    IG: https://bit.ly/3LR0zHY  TikTok: https://bit.ly/3OL4aJU  Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected]    Music By: Mile Higher Boys YT: https://bit.ly/3fJrDZ8 IG: https://bit.ly/3kDle5s    Send Us Mail & Art  8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233 Greenwood Village, CO 80112   Welcome to The Sesh Podcast hosted by cousins and best friends, Kendall & Janelle! Kendall Rae is a YouTube content creator focusing on True Crime and raising awareness for missing persons cases, and Janelle is a mental health professional with a Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Our show is focused on a variety of topics including current events, our personal experiences & sharing advice, mental health, playing games, discussing astrology & spirituality, and hosting guests from time to time. Come hang out with us every Thursday!
    4/20/2023
    1:49:06

More Comedy podcasts

About The Sesh

Welcome to The Sesh Podcast hosted by cousins and best friends, Kendall & Janelle! Kendall is a YouTube content creator focusing on True Crime and raising awareness for missing persons cases, and Janelle is a mental health professional with a Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Our show is focused on a variety of topics including current events, our personal experiences & sharing advice, mental health, playing games, discussing astrology & spirituality, and hosting guests from time to time. Come hang out with us every Thursday! Follow us on social media @the_seshpodcast
Podcast website

Listen to The Sesh, Podcasts – The Mike O'Meara Show and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Sesh

The Sesh

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Sesh: Podcasts in Family