The Sandwich Generation Pod
The Sandwich Generation Pod
The Sandwich Generation Pod

Eliesa Johnson and Robyn Frank
Kids & Family
The Sandwich Generation Pod
  • Episode 2: What the hell is power of attorney and why do you need it? With Rachel Schromen of Schromen Law, LLC.
    “Are you the Power of Attorney?” When shit goes down and a health crisis happens with our aging parents, this is one of the first questions we are asked. But what the hell is a power of attorney and why do we need it? In this episode, Eliesa Johnson and Robyn Frank are joined by (the fantastic) Rachel Schromen of Schromen Law, LLC and we discuss it all. Rachel’s approach to guiding her clients through Estate Planning and Elder Law is truly remarkable and we are so grateful for her advice and real-life-tips that you can put into action to help you today!Side note: We learned Power of Attorney isn’t just for aging parents, it’s important for ALL of us. Listen in to learn more! TakeawaysWhy Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives are important for ALL of us, NOW! Including your freshly turned 18 year old.  What’s valuable about hiring an attorney to help with Estate Planning and Elder Law. How to interview attorneys to find the right personality and fit for your family. When to strategically schedule legal meetings + important appointments to allow everyone to retain the information best. How siblings should play to each other’s strengths to divide and conquer responsibilities.What’s the difference between Power of Attorney and co-signer on your parent’s bank accounts, and which one is better.Links and Resources:**The following links are resources based in the state of Minnesota.**Schromen Law, LLC - Learn more about Rachel’s practice and approach to Estate Planning and Elder Law. We know we’ll be making an appointment!10 Questions to ask your Estate Planning Attorney - A very cool document provided by Schromen Law, LLC that walks you through questions to ask while calling around for Estate Planning and Elder Law. State of Minnesota Power of Attorney Forms - If you’re interested in a DIY approach. A word of caution - these forms can seem deceivingly simple. We might recommend hiring a pro to help guide you. State of Minnesota Health Care Directive Form - If you’re interested in a DIY approach. A word of caution - these forms can seem deceivingly simple. We might recommend hiring a pro to help guide you. Low Income Resources:Mid Minnesota Legal AidLawHelpMN.OrgDo you have a hot tip for legal advice to share? Good resources beyond our state of Minnesota? Maybe you have a hilarious Laugh or Cry moment you want to contribute to our show. We want to hear from you ✨Find us on Instagram @ thesandwichgenerationpodJoin our community on SubstackEmail us: [email protected] our Website: thesandwichgenerationpod.com Chapters00:00 Meet Rachel Schromen: The Expert in Elder Law01:55 Rachel's Personal Journey with Grief and Law06:48 What the HELL is Power of Attorney?19:10 Segment: To Laugh or Cry20:36 Should I DIY the paperwork or hire a pro?28:22 Mental Capacity for the l
    48:58
  • Episode 1: Introduction: What even IS the Sandwich Generation? And are YOU in it?
    Are you taking care of your young kids and aging parents? Are you feeling like you’re in the messy middle and you don’t know where to go? We felt the same way so we started this podcast ♡In this episode, we discuss the challenges faced by the sandwich generation, who are simultaneously caring for aging parents and raising young children. Our conversation introduces us, your charming co-hosts, Robyn Frank and Eliesa Johnson, as we share our personal experiences with being sandwiched. We also explore the emotional and financial burdens of caregiving, the importance of community support, and our hopes and dreams for The Sandwich Generation Pod and how we want YOU to be a part of it all! ✨Takeaways:Why is caregiving so emotionally and physically taxing?Community support is crucial!How isolation plays into the strugglesNavigating the complex process of Assisted LivingHumor as a coping mechanism is realBuild that community for much-needed support!Chapters00:00 Introduction to The Sandwich Generation Pod05:20 What IS Sandwich Generation?10:41 Our Hopes and Dreams for this Podcast14:19 Engagement and Community BuildingLinks and Resources:We want to hear from you and invite you to be a part of the community we are building! Do you want to share your story of being in The Sandwich Generation? Do you have a question or topic you’d love us to talk about? Maybe you have a very funny or terribly sad To Laugh or Cry Moment? We’d love to hear from you however you want to show up and you can find us in these spaces:Find us on Instagram @ thesandwichgenerationpodJoin our community on SubstackEmail us: [email protected] our Website: thesandwichgenerationpod.com
    21:33
  Season 1 Trailer
    A quick glimpse of what is to come - Season 1 of The Sandwich Generation Pod will be launching in Mid July 2025. This will be a humorous podcast about caregiving for the young, old, and all of the chaos in between. Hosted by Eliesa Johnson and Robyn Frank ✨Follow us @thesandwichgenerationpod 
    0:40

About The Sandwich Generation Pod

The Sandwich Generation is a smart, funny, and deeply human podcast about life in the middle—caring for both young children and aging parents. Hosted by two women living it in real-time, Robyn Frank and Eliesa Johnson bring raw honesty, real advice, hopefully some levity to every episode.
Kids & Family

