In this episode of The RISE Leadership Podcast, Jeremy Dixon and Phil McMichael sit down with our senior pastor, Dr. Nick Floyd to explore what it means to lead in the local church. From personal leadership habits to influencing your family, workplace, and church, Pastor Nick shares wisdom gained from years of ministry experience. Together, they discuss lessons from his journey as a leader, navigating challenges, and the importance of integrity, vision, and servant-hearted leadership. Whether you’re a Dream Teamer, a seminary resident, or part of the Cross Church staff, this conversation is packed with practical advice and encouragement to help you grow as a leader in every area of your life.
--------
33:19
Introducing The RISE Leadership Podcast
In this inaugural episode of "The RISE Leadership Podcast", we set the stage for what this resource is all about: equipping and inspiring leaders at Cross Church in Northwest Arkansas. Host Jeremy Dixon (Young Adults Pastor) is joined by Phil McMichael (Pastor of Ministries), Davin Benavides (Vice-President of Student Development and Mentoring), and Ryan Blackwell (Executive Pastor) to discuss the heart behind the podcast. Together, they explore the importance of developing volunteers, seminary residents, and staff, highlighting what Cross Church is already doing to invest in its leaders and how this podcast will take those efforts to the next level. With practical insights, vision casting, and a glimpse behind the curtain of Cross Church leadership development, this episode is both an introduction and a call to action for every listener to rise in their calling and impact their ministry, workplace, and community.
The RISE Leadership Podcast is a resource for leadership development within Cross Church, specifically created to equip and inspire our dream team volunteers, seminary residents, and staff members, though other churches may find value as well. In each episode, we offer insights and actionable takeaways to help you grow spiritually, lead with confidence, and make a Christ-centered impact in your ministry and life. Whether you’re looking to enhance your leadership skills, deepen your faith, or navigate challenges with grace, The RISE Leadership Podcast provides the tools you need to lead yourself and empower those around you.