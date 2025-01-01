Introducing The RISE Leadership Podcast

In this inaugural episode of "The RISE Leadership Podcast", we set the stage for what this resource is all about: equipping and inspiring leaders at Cross Church in Northwest Arkansas. Host Jeremy Dixon (Young Adults Pastor) is joined by Phil McMichael (Pastor of Ministries), Davin Benavides (Vice-President of Student Development and Mentoring), and Ryan Blackwell (Executive Pastor) to discuss the heart behind the podcast. Together, they explore the importance of developing volunteers, seminary residents, and staff, highlighting what Cross Church is already doing to invest in its leaders and how this podcast will take those efforts to the next level. With practical insights, vision casting, and a glimpse behind the curtain of Cross Church leadership development, this episode is both an introduction and a call to action for every listener to rise in their calling and impact their ministry, workplace, and community.