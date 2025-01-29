Looking back on a big summer in the hobby with PSA President Ryan Hoge

After a couple of months away, The PSA Pod is back with regularly scheduled programming. PSA President Ryan Hoge joins the show for not only a look back at a massive summer in the hobby – both on the show circuit and in the market overall – but also what lies ahead. Including: Diving into the latest and what features are still to come with the PSA Vault and its eBay integration. As football season begins, just how dominant was CJ Stroud in the grading room this offseason? Which players we're keeping our eyes on heading into the fall from a loaded 2024 MLB rookie class. And much more ...