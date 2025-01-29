The Skenes Debut Patch's grading journey, updates on PSA's receiving back-up
It's the first episode of The PSA Pod in 2025, and President Ryan Hoge joins the show to dive into a couple of hot late January topics. First, some deeper insights into PSA's recently announced back-up in receiving incoming customer submissions, including how we got here and what's being done internally in response. Plus, go inside the unique grading journey of one of the top hobby chases of the past year – The Paul Skenes MLB Rookie Debut Patch Auto 1/1.
A 2024 rewind, featuring moments, innovations and data
In the final episode of 2024, we take a look back at the year that was at PSA. Ryan Greene and PSA President Ryan Hoge hit rewind, highlighting some of the company's most memorable moments and innovations from the last 12 months. Plus, a dive into the data puts a spotlight on some of the most notable trends among PSA submitters, including the athletes who led the way – and saw the biggest rises in popularity – in our grading room.
Have questions you want to submit for Ryan Hoge's next appearance on The PSA Pod? Send them to [email protected].
Which rookie QB are you hunting as 2024 football products drop?
Entering the home stretch of the NFL season, several key 2024 football card products are about to hit the market. With a loaded rookie QB class leading the way, which one will you be focusing on most for your collection? PSA President Ryan Hoge joins the show to discuss, plus take a look back at a massive weekend at the Toronto Sport Card Expo and dive into this week's mailbag.
The Hobby impact of the 2024 World Series
A 2024 World Series featuring two iconic franchises, the game's biggest stars and some already timeless moments – what is the hobby and collecting impact? We dive into that and much more with PSA President Ryan Hoge, including PSA's upcoming return to the Toronto Sports Card Expo and a mailbag Q&A session.
Looking back on a big summer in the hobby with PSA President Ryan Hoge
After a couple of months away, The PSA Pod is back with regularly scheduled programming. PSA President Ryan Hoge joins the show for not only a look back at a massive summer in the hobby – both on the show circuit and in the market overall – but also what lies ahead. Including:
Diving into the latest and what features are still to come with the PSA Vault and its eBay integration.
As football season begins, just how dominant was CJ Stroud in the grading room this offseason?
Which players we're keeping our eyes on heading into the fall from a loaded 2024 MLB rookie class.
And much more ...