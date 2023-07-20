The Pontius show is a new podcast featuring Chris Pontius and his wife, Mae, along with special guests and friends in a new podcast filled with fun filled conve...
Ep 2: Cowardly Barber
What does the wild west, G Strings, South African women of the night, Mel Gibson all have in common? We are not too sure but it sounds spicy. Episode 2 of The Pontius Show is live! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/28/2023
1:12:06
Ep 1: Warming Up
The Pontius Show is here! In this episode we warm up with some stories from Wildboyz and Jackass and talk about a few fashion features in the wild, as well as more fun and wild topics. The Pontius Show is a new podcast featuring Chris Pontius and his wife, Mae, along with special guests and friends in a new podcast filled with fun filled conversations, stories, adventures, and more! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/14/2023
47:39
The Pontius Show
