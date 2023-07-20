Ep 1: Warming Up

The Pontius Show is here! In this episode we warm up with some stories from Wildboyz and Jackass and talk about a few fashion features in the wild, as well as more fun and wild topics. The Pontius Show is a new podcast featuring Chris Pontius and his wife, Mae, along with special guests and friends in a new podcast filled with fun filled conversations, stories, adventures, and more!