THE Podcast: Ohio State Football News

THE Live Show: Biggest questions for Ohio State as summer break hits, Buckeyes defensive recruiting in focus
THE Podcast is back at Roosters restaurant on Olentangy River Road and this week Austin Ward is joined by Buckeyes letter winners Bobby Carpenter and Justin Zwick as well as Roosters' Nicole Cox and THE Podcast's Jeremy Birmingham.The group talked about their biggest remaining questions around Buckeyes football with about two months to kick off and Birm provided some insight into where things are with the Ohio State defensive recruiting efforts.And there was great Roosters food, too.
6/27/2023
46:59
TPD: Ohio State looking to find roles everyone in for talented, deep safety room
There are a number of key players in the Ohio State secondary in Perry Eliano's safety room and the Buckeyes will have to figure out a way to make sure each player gets a chance to show their stuff this season.How will Ryan Day and Jim Knowles deploy Sonny Styles? Is everything going to be matchup based? That's what Austin Ward and Bill Landis are discussing on the Tuesday, June 27, 2023 edition of THE Podcast Daily.
Ohio State hosted five-star 2025 cornerback Devin Sanchez for the second time in four months when he camped in Columbus last week. The country's No. 1-ranked cornerback joined THE Podcast's Jeremy Birmingham to talk about that visit, his recruitment and overall interest in the Buckeyes on the latest edition of Birminology.
6/26/2023
17:50
TPD: Ohio State adds two in-state commitments as June recruiting stretch comes to successful end
Ohio State picked up a pair of commitments on the recruiting trail and now the Buckeyes will turn their focus to closing out a couple of vital recruitments over the next few weeks.What do Bill Landis and Jeremy Birmingham make of the weekend's news? They break that down on the Monday, June 26, 2023 edition of the THE Podcast Daily.
6/26/2023
24:22
TPD: Ohio State has pieces, potential to get cornerbacks back to BIA standard
With a veteran starter in Denzel Burke, incoming transfer Davison Igbinosun and promising junior Jordan Hancock, the Ohio State cornerback room is poised to get the play of that position back to the level fans have come to expect. Mix in some exciting young players, and the position is set up well for the present and the future. On the Friday, June 22, 2023 edition of THE Podcast Daily, Austin Ward and Bill Landis are breaking down the position as the Buckeyes get closer to the start of the 2023 season.
Ohio State football news, notes and analysis from Austin Ward, Bill Landis and Jeremy Birmingham with a focus on breaking news, in-depth analysis, recruiting and everything that matters to Buckeyes fans.