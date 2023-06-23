THE Podcast: Ohio State Football News

TPD: Ohio State has pieces, potential to get cornerbacks back to BIA standard

With a veteran starter in Denzel Burke, incoming transfer Davison Igbinosun and promising junior Jordan Hancock, the Ohio State cornerback room is poised to get the play of that position back to the level fans have come to expect. Mix in some exciting young players, and the position is set up well for the present and the future. On the Friday, June 22, 2023 edition of THE Podcast Daily, Austin Ward and Bill Landis are breaking down the position as the Buckeyes get closer to the start of the 2023 season.