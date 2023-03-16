Ep. 85: Fatal Conveniences with Darin Olien

Tune into this amazing episode where Bailey sits down with podcast host, wellness expert, author, superfood hunter, and co-host of the emmy award winning Netflix documentary-series, "Down To Earth", Darin Olien. Darin shares his story & history of how he grew up to have such a big passion for nutrition, physiology, plants, medicine, and overall health & wellness. He briefly highlights some of his accomplishments over the years including developing Shakeology, which has grossed over 4 billion in sales for Beach Body since 2008, writing his best selling book, "SuperLife: The five fixes that will keep you healthy, fit and eternally awesome.", and hosting his wildly popular podcast "The Darin Olien Show". They jump right into the issues of our government with concerns especially with regulatory agencies such as the EPA & FDA, and how ultimately we as a consumer must do our research to make more informed purchases at the grocery or retail store. Darin gives his expertise on the toxins and chemicals in our everyday products, and shares many startling statistics about our clothing industry, our food industry, the plastic industry, and many more. Darin is a wealth of knowledge accompanied with a great sense of humility and compassion, and it shows throughout this interview. You won't want to miss this episode! They briefly talk about: Natures fast food Making plant based more palatable Traveling to the source: the farmers Global issues of food, water, and human rights EMF's, endocrine disrupters, toxins, and chemicals Infertility, cancer risks, and hormonal disruptions Overall safety of products Hidden dangers in ingredients like natural flavoring and fragrances Baby products Forever chemicals (PFAS) DIY natural products Thrifting and upcycling clothing Minimizing your exposure Helping companies make better products And much more! This episode is knowledgeable, enlightening, and organic! Check out his new and upcoming book now available on presale: Fatal Conveniences