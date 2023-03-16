Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Ep. 88: Finding Your Voice Through Activism With Molly Elwood
    In this episode Bailey sits down with the talented author, writer, editor, and vegan activist, Molly Elwood. Molly is the CEO and founder of the wildly popular “Elwood’s Organic Dog Meat” brand which uses its name and website alone as heart wrenching satire to highlight the downfalls and inhumanity of the animal agriculture industry. What started as a bumper sticker has turned into an rapidly growing instagram account with dog meat merchandise available to purchase, and an ever evolving website that has plenty of satire, resources, tools, downloads, and tips on how to get active in your community.   This episode starts off with some light hearted conversations about Molly and how she came up with the idea, and then they dive into some of the hard issues when it comes to the meat industry. It’s brands like Elwoods dog meat that are bringing awareness to the collective society on how our food system works and where our food comes from. Inherently we has humans are not cruel, yet the realities of the meat industry and the slaughterhouse is nothing close to humane. Throughout the conversation there are tips on how to get more educated with our food industry and how to become more involved in your local community. You’ll want to tune in for this special episode! Highlights of the show:  How Elwood Dog Meat was created Heartbreaking realities of small family farms  Cognitive dissonance  Writing your way out of things Tools for discussions with people Dealing with online hate Finding a light in the hard conversations  Different levels of activism  Farming animals vs domestic animals Misconceptions of small family farms vs large farms Grass fed + grass finished labels Meat industry lobbying  Aubrey plaza wood milk backlash And much more. This episode is moving, well spoken, and candid. Click now to listen! Love the show? Leave a review on ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠ about your favorite part of the podcast to help support us! Help us spread the love! Don’t forget to share with a friend! Want more info about Chef Bai?  Follow Chef Bai on IG and Tiktok @⁠⁠Chef_bai⁠⁠ for more podcasts, recipes, wellness info, kitchen tips, and her best selling cookbook. ⁠⁠“Cook. Heal. Go Vegan!”⁠⁠ Extra Shownotes: Elwood Organic Dog Meat  Vegan Dale: music and food festival  Smell of Money documentary
    5/12/2023
    1:14:16
  • Ep. 87: Speaking Your Truth & Holding Your Ground With Miyoko Schinner
    In this episode Bailey sits down with vegan activist, entrepreneur, chef, cookbook author, and founder of a wildly successful vegan cheese company, Miyoko Schinner. Miyoko is considered a pioneer in the vegan scene with her development and creation of the vegan food brand that wedged it's way into the dairy alternatives market and caused waves in the dairy industry with it's successful marketing, product quality, and it's commitment to healthy, whole food ingredients. Her company became a force of compassion in a world of animal exploitation, corporate greed, and misleading food labels. Throughout this convo, Miyoko opens up about the recent events between her and the company she founded back in 2014. She shares her experiences on being a female founder that brought a company from zero to 100, and gives tips for anyone who wants to become a entrepreneur and run their own business. This episode is filled with lots of juicy details about the current events and you won't want to miss it. Highlights of the show: Hardships for female founders  Miyoko exiting her own company Sexism, discrimination and gaslighting in the workplace Economic democracy   The future of vegan companies Maintaining integrity while growing a business Going against big dairy Crowdfunding and fundraising platforms Imposter syndrome and overcoming it Rancho compassion Animal Sanctuary LEAP (Leaders for Ethics, animals, and the planet) Disassociation from a young age of animals to love vs animals to kill for food And much more! This episode is real, raw, and influential! Click now to listen! Love the show? Leave a review on ⁠Apple Podcasts⁠ about your favorite part of the podcast to help support us! Help us spread the love! Don’t forget to share with a friend! Want more info about Chef Bai?  Follow Chef Bai on IG and Tiktok @⁠Chef_bai⁠ for more podcasts, recipes, wellness info, kitchen tips, and her best selling cookbook. ⁠“Cook. Heal. Go Vegan!”⁠ Ready to make moves this spring and feel your best ever?? Check out “The 14 Day Plant Based Challenge!”  Simply go to ⁠⁠https://www.chefbai.kitchen/challenge⁠⁠ When you purchase it, you get lifetime access, and you can do it at your own pace at your own time.  Only $22 For Lifetime access! (Less than $2/day to join!) What you’ll get with the challenge:  1. Three 14 Day meal guides including one to go along side our cookbook, "Cook. Heal. Go Vegan!"  2. VIP Access to our free masterclass "Thriving On Plants!" + our new masterclass "Processed To Plants” 3. Daily food facts, videos, and wellness info to help keep you on track of your challenge! 4. Extra resources to motivate and educate you well beyond the two weeks, including 3 recipes of the day everyday! 5. A self paced schedule to take your two week challenge whenever it’s convenient for you! show notes: Wefunder- crowdfunding platforms Tierno Tours: Vegan Italy Tours With Miyoko Vegan Women's Summit
    4/28/2023
    1:05:54
  • Ep.86: Finding Inspiration Through Food Waste With Max La Manna
    In this episode Bailey sits down with best selling author, content creator, and low waste chef, Max La Manna. Max has spent over 15 years working in the hospitality industry which has fueled his passion cooking delicious food for people all over the world. He took his love for food and funneled it into his social media platforms over the past couple years with his easy-going and delicious plant-based meals that bridge the gap between vegan food and waste-free cooking.  Max shared his journey into veganism, and some of the challenges he faced going fully plant based, and how ultimately it helped him become more eco-conscious and aware of his overall food waste as a consumer. This led Max into becoming an advocate for low waste cooking, and spreading knowledge on how we can reduce our food waste with tips and tricks within the kitchen. Together Bailey and Max talk about what it’s like creating a successful social media brand, writing a cookbook, and navigating the world in 2023. His newest book, “You Can Cook This!” is now available everywhere books are sold online and at bookstores internationally.  They chat about: Following your intuition  Hardships of going vegan  Reducing your food waste  Composting (inner city vs countryside) Contacting local government officials  Top 5 wasted foods Hero ingredients Blanching & freezing vegetables for extended shelf life Tips on building a social media following  Being consistent and showing up for yourself  Protecting the earth that we walk on And much more! This episode is easy going, relaxing, and light hearted! Click now to listen! Check out his new and upcoming book now on available on presale: "You Can Cook This" Love the show? Leave a review on ⁠Apple Podcasts⁠ about your favorite part of the podcast to help support us! Help us spread the love! Don’t forget to share with a friend! Ready to make moves this spring and feel your best ever?? Check out spring plant based challenge "The 14 Day Plant Based Challenge!”  Simply go to ⁠https://www.chefbai.kitchen/challenge⁠ When you purchase it, you get lifetime access, and you can do it at your own pace at your own time.  Less than $2/day to join! What you’ll get with the challenge:  1. Three 14 Day meal guides including one to go along side my cookbook, "Cook. Heal. Go Vegan!"  2. VIP Access to our free masterclass "Thriving On Plants!" + our new masterclass on April 15th @ 10AM PST “From Processed To Plants” 3. Daily food facts, videos, and wellness info to help keep you on track of your challenge! 4. Extra resources to motivate and educate you well beyond the two weeks, including 3 recipes of the day everyday! 5. A self paced schedule to take your two week challenge whenever it’s convenient for you! Want more info about Chef Bai?  Follow Chef Bai on IG and Tiktok @⁠⁠Chef_bai⁠⁠ for more podcasts, recipes, wellness info, kitchen tips, and her best selling cookbook. ⁠⁠“Cook. Heal. Go Vegan!”⁠⁠
    4/15/2023
    1:04:01
  • Ep. 85: Fatal Conveniences with Darin Olien
    Tune into this amazing episode where Bailey sits down with podcast host, wellness expert, author, superfood hunter, and co-host of the emmy award winning Netflix documentary-series, “Down To Earth”, Darin Olien. Darin shares his story & history of how he grew up to have such a big passion for nutrition, physiology, plants, medicine, and overall health & wellness. He briefly highlights some of his accomplishments over the years including developing Shakeology, which has grossed over 4 billion in sales for Beach Body since 2008, writing his best selling book, “SuperLife: The five fixes that will keep you healthy, fit and eternally awesome.”, and hosting his wildly popular podcast “The Darin Olien Show”.  They jump right into the issues of our government with concerns especially with regulatory agencies such as the EPA & FDA, and how ultimately we as a consumer must do our research to make more informed purchases at the grocery or retail store. Darin gives his expertise on the toxins and chemicals in our everyday products, and shares many startling statistics about our clothing industry, our food industry, the plastic industry, and many more. Darin is a wealth of knowledge accompanied with a great sense of humility and compassion, and it shows throughout this interview. You won’t want to miss this episode!  They briefly talk about: Natures fast food Making plant based more palatable  Traveling to the source: the farmers  Global issues of food, water, and human rights EMF’s, endocrine disrupters, toxins, and chemicals Infertility, cancer risks, and hormonal disruptions  Overall safety of products Hidden dangers in ingredients like natural flavoring and fragrances Baby products  Forever chemicals (PFAS)  DIY natural products  Thrifting and upcycling clothing  Minimizing your exposure  Helping companies make better products  And much more! This episode is knowledgeable, enlightening, and organic! Click now to listen! Check out his new and upcoming book now available on presale: Fatal Conveniences  Love the show? Leave a review on Apple Podcasts about your favorite part of the podcast to help support us! Help us spread the love! Don’t forget to share with a friend! Want more info about Chef Bai?  Follow Chef Bai on IG and Tiktok @Chef_bai for more podcasts, recipes, wellness info, kitchen tips, and the best selling cookbook. “Cook. Heal. Go Vegan!” Ready to make moves this spring and feel your best ever?? Check out our spring plant based challenge coming up April 10th and a LIVE masterclass "From Processed To Plants" April 15th @10AM PST! "The 14 Day Plant Based Challenge!”  Simply go to https://www.chefbai.kitchen/challenge When you purchase it, you get lifetime access, and you can do it at your own pace at your own time. Less than $2/day to join! What you’ll get with the challenge:  1. Two meal guides including one to go along side our cookbook, "Cook. Heal. Go Vegan!" + one new meal guide available on April 5th! 2. VIP Access to our free masterclass "Thriving On Plants!" + our new masterclass on April 15th @ 10AM PST “From Processed To Plants” 3. Daily food facts, videos, and wellness info to help keep you on track of your challenge! 4. Extra resources to motivate and educate you well beyond the two weeks, including 3 recipes of the day everyday! 5. A self paced schedule to take your two week challenge whenever it’s convenient for you! Extra Resources: Darin's Best Selling Book: "SuperLife" IG: @darinolien
    3/31/2023
    1:09:53
  • Ep. 84: Letting Go To Level Up
    In this short solo episode, Bailey sits down and gives a breakdown of the last month, and all the amazing things that happened. Without giving too much away, Bailey shares a glimpse into her private life and some of the highs and lows of being a business owner, dog mom, wife, and plant based chef. Tune into this easy going episode with Bai to hear all the juicy details of new and upcoming events in her life!  Bailey highlights on: Visiting Kauai, Hawaii  High's & Lows of moving Being consistent Natural Products Expo West Youtube of "Expo West Vegan Product Breakdown" Airbnbs and short term rentals Letting go of things that aren’t serving us Anxiety, mental health, women's health Leaning into uncomfortable feelings And much more! This episode is loose, relaxed, and insightful. Click now to listen! Love the show? Leave a comment on Apple Podcasts about your favorite part of the podcast to help support us! Help us spread the love! Don’t forget to share with a friend! Want more info about Chef Bai? Follow Chef Bai on IG and Tiktok @Chef_bai for more podcasts, recipes, wellness info, kitchen tips, and her best selling cookbook. “Cook. Heal. Go Vegan!” Resources: Expo West Vegan Product Breakdown on Chef Bai Youtube Channel
    3/16/2023
    24:36

About The Plant Remedy

The Plant Remedy Podcast is a place where you can learn new tools to find your very own remedy. Best selling author + professional plant based chef Bailey Ruskus (aka Chef Bai) sits down with other chefs, healers, doctors, entrepreneurs, environmentalists, professional athletes, and change makers who are making this world a better, healthier, and more aware place. We dive deep on topics like reversing diseases through a plant-based diet, climate change, hormonal health, psychedelics, and so much more. www.chefbai.kitchen
