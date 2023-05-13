Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Parenting Hangover with "How to Dad" Jordan Watson and ZM's Clint Roberts. New episodes every Thursday. ​ Parenting isn't easy. It's all sorts of good, bad and ugly.
Parenting isn't easy. It's all sorts of good, bad and ugly.

  • The Birds and The Bees
    Clint Roberts and Jordan "How To Dad" Watson bring you the brand-new podcast, The Parenting Hangover. On this episode we discuss how to talk to kids about the birds and the bees, how it got out of control for Jordan and what happened when we got the birds and the bees chat from our dads. Parenting isn't easy. It's all sorts of good, bad and ugly. At times you really don't want to be told by anyone else 'how to be a parent' but instead hear that others are struggling along just like you. Well, you're in the right place. We are definitely not parenting experts. We're wingin' it just like you. We share the funny, crazy, chaotic and the bits that make it all worthwhile. We're all running on a lack of sleep, fighting through this Parenting Hangover. Join us each week for candid, engaging, hilarious conversations that explore this life we call 'parenting'. https://www.linktr.ee/theparentinghangover Insta: @Theparentinghangover  |  @howtodadnz  |  @clintstagramm  |  @iheartradionz Tiktok: @Theparentinghangover  |  @howtodadnz  |  @clintstagrammSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/17/2023
    31:42
  • The Parenting Hangover with Clint and Jordan: Season 1 Trailer
    First Episode released Thursday 18th May 2023 and new episodes every Thursday. The Parenting Hangover with “How to Dad” Jordan Watson and ZM’s Clint Roberts is a candid and funny weekly chat between dads about everything involved in being a modern parent. ​ ​Becoming dads has been a life changing experience for Clint and Jordan and they wanted to create a place for guys who want to be good dads – and their partners, families & friends who support them – to go to for information, inspiration and entertainment each week. From having candid, engaging and honest conversations with everyday dads about experiences, feelings and learnings, to conversations with sleep experts and intimacy counsellors – the range of stories and insights from The Parenting Hangover discussions are sure to create newsworthy content for everyone.  Insta: @howtodadnz  |  @clintstagramm  |  @iheartradionz Tiktok: @howtodadnz  |  @clintstagrammSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/13/2023
    1:34

About The Parenting Hangover

The Parenting Hangover with “How to Dad” Jordan Watson and ZM’s Clint Roberts. New episodes every Thursday.

Parenting isn't easy. It's all sorts of good, bad and ugly. At times you really don't want to be told by anyone else 'how to be a parent' but instead hear that others are struggling along just like you. Well, you're in the right place. We are Clint and Jordan, two dads who are definitely not parenting experts. We're wingin' it just like you. We'll share the funny, crazy, chaos and the bits that make it all worthwhile. We're all running on a lack of sleep, fighting through this Parenting Hangover. 

https://www.linktr.ee/theparentinghangover

Insta: @Theparentinghangover  |  @howtodadnz  |  @clintstagramm  |  @iheartradionz

Tiktok: @Theparentinghangover  |  @howtodadnz  |  @clintstagramm

 

