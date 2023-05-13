The Birds and The Bees

Clint Roberts and Jordan "How To Dad" Watson bring you the brand-new podcast, The Parenting Hangover. On this episode we discuss how to talk to kids about the birds and the bees, how it got out of control for Jordan and what happened when we got the birds and the bees chat from our dads. Parenting isn't easy. It's all sorts of good, bad and ugly. At times you really don't want to be told by anyone else 'how to be a parent' but instead hear that others are struggling along just like you. Well, you're in the right place. We are definitely not parenting experts. We're wingin' it just like you. We share the funny, crazy, chaotic and the bits that make it all worthwhile. We're all running on a lack of sleep, fighting through this Parenting Hangover. Join us each week for candid, engaging, hilarious conversations that explore this life we call 'parenting'.