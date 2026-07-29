The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter

On this week’s episode of ‘The Old Man and the Three,’ Cam Johnson and Tommy Alter welcome NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal! Shaq discusses his new Dunkman League and goes back and forth trading stories with Cam on some of their best and worst dunk experiences. He also shares his thoughts on LeBron James’s decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks winning the Finals, all his off-court ventures and side quests, and what his gameday routines were like. He then explains big-to-big what Victor Wembanyama needs to do better and what he needs to work on this offseason, shares what the best career advice he ever got was, and much more. Let’s go!

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