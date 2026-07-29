The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter

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377 episodes
Shaq on LeBron’s Philly Decision, His Advice to Wemby, and All of His Sidequests07/29/2026 | 47 mins.On this week’s episode of ‘The Old Man and the Three,’ Cam Johnson and Tommy Alter welcome NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal! Shaq discusses his new Dunkman League and goes back and forth trading stories with Cam on some of their best and worst dunk experiences. He also shares his thoughts on LeBron James’s decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks winning the Finals, all his off-court ventures and side quests, and what his gameday routines were like. He then explains big-to-big what Victor Wembanyama needs to do better and what he needs to work on this offseason, shares what the best career advice he ever got was, and much more. Let’s go!
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A Deep-Dive into NBA Basketball, Science, and the Universe with Neil deGrasse Tyson07/21/2026 | 1h 24 mins.On this week’s episode of ‘The Old Man and the Three,’ the title doesn’t get much more explanatory. Cam Johnson and Tommy Alter are joined by the legendary astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to talk through some of his suggestions for the game of basketball and his athletic background growing up, as well as his most important scientific revelations of all time, unified theory in physics and the universe, and Neil’s dedication to space and his thoughts on aliens (which he wrote about in his book “Take Me to Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter”) Let’s go!
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How the Second Apron Affects NBA Offseason Decisions, Plus the Jaylen Brown & Giannis Trades07/14/2026 | 46 mins.On this episode of ‘The Old Man and the Three,’ Cam Johnson (Denver Nuggets) and Tommy Alter discuss the NBA offseason so far, including the Jaylen Brown trade to the Sixers, the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Miami Heat, Victor Wembanyama’s contract extension, where LeBron James could end up, the Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo altercation, and much more. Let’s go!
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- On this week’s episode of ‘The Young Man and the Three,’ we welcome New York Knicks shooting guard Landry Shamet and die-hard Knicks fan actor John Turturro!
The duo break down each round of the Knicks’ 2026 championship, go in-depth on the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs (Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper), discuss what this championship means to Knicks fans and the city of New York, the obstacles the team overcame, the play of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, and the dynamics and how strangely similar working on set as an actor with directors like Spike Lee and The Coen Brothers is to playing on a sports team. Let’s go!
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An Offseason Mailbag with Cam Johnson! | Wemby and Brunson’s Finals, Playing With Jokic & More06/20/2026 | 33 mins.Cam Johnson (Denver Nuggets) and Tommy Alter answer listener questions about Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson’s performances in the NBA Finals, what it’s like dealing with trade rumors, the toughest actions to guard in the league, underrated players and teams, training in the offseason, and so much more. Let’s go!
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About The Old Man and the Three
The Old Man and the Three is back with a new host, NBA sharpshooter and Denver Nuggets forward, Cam Johnson. Every week, Cam joins Tommy Alter for insightful analysis of NBA games, trends, strategy and major moments in hoops culture along with exclusive interviews and highlights — all from a current player’s perspective. The legacy continues!Don’t worry, The Young Man and the Three isn't going anywhere. Catch new episodes right here, where Tommy will continue to bring together your favorite rising stars from the NBA and culture to celebrate their love of hoops. Two shows. One feed. Every single week. Subscribe everywhere.Podcast website
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