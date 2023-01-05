The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter

Episode 158: Tim Legler Conference Semifinals Check-In

Today on The Old Man and The Three, we welcome in our friend and ESPN analyst, Tim Legler to talk all things NBA Conference Semifinals. First, JJ and Tommy dive into Jordan Poole's controversial late shot in The Golden State Warriors Game 1 loss against The Los Angeles Lakers. Then Tim joins us to analyze every angle of each series. Topics include: Stephen Curry and The Golden State Warriors vs. LeBron James and The Los Angeles Lakers, how The Lakers are defending Steph and what LeBron and Anthony Davis need to do to keep the Lakers ahead, a long discussion about the legacies of Stephen Curry and LeBron James and which player has the most to gain in this series, Tim and JJ reveal their personal Mt. Rushmore players, we decide to do something that's never been done in sports media... talk about LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan, Tim talks about his personal experience playing against Jordan, the guys move on to talk about The New York Knicks vs. The Miami Heat and how it's tough to get a good handle on this series given how many pieces have been missing thus far, they talk about the awesome play of Mitchell Robinson and how Coach Spo has implemented his zone defense so effectively, reacting to Joel Embiid winning MVP and why it was his time to win it, Tim and JJ debate who is up next to win MVP between Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and more, the guys move on to The Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns series, Legler talks about why Kevin Durant has to be the best player on the floor in order to win Game 3, what Chris Paul's injury means for Devin Booker and the rest of the team, how Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and The Nuggets have defended the Suns and cemented themselves as the Finals favorites (at least for now), a brief discussion about match-up hunting and why The Boston Celtics rely on it a little too much during the ends of games and so much more. Subscribe to The Old Man and The Three podcast w/ JJ Redick (ESPN / First Take) and Tommy Alter YouTube channel today for more NBA analysis, player interviews and highlights.And be sure to check out this week's episode of The Old Man and The Three Things EXCLUSIVELY on Amazon Music.