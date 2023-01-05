Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter in the App
Listen to The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter

The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter

Podcast The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter
Podcast The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter

The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter

ThreeFourTwo Productions | Wondery
add
Former NBA sharpshooter and Duke legend JJ Redick and his co-host Tommy Alter discuss the NBA, current events and interview some of the biggest names in the NBA... More
Sports
Former NBA sharpshooter and Duke legend JJ Redick and his co-host Tommy Alter discuss the NBA, current events and interview some of the biggest names in the NBA... More

Available Episodes

5 of 163
  • Episode 158: Tim Legler Conference Semifinals Check-In
    Today on The Old Man and The Three, we welcome in our friend and ESPN analyst, Tim Legler to talk all things NBA Conference Semifinals. First, JJ and Tommy dive into Jordan Poole's controversial late shot in The Golden State Warriors Game 1 loss against The Los Angeles Lakers. Then Tim joins us to analyze every angle of each series. Topics include: Stephen Curry and The Golden State Warriors vs. LeBron James and The Los Angeles Lakers, how The Lakers are defending Steph and what LeBron and Anthony Davis need to do to keep the Lakers ahead, a long discussion about the legacies of Stephen Curry and LeBron James and which player has the most to gain in this series, Tim and JJ reveal their personal Mt. Rushmore players, we decide to do something that's never been done in sports media... talk about LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan, Tim talks about his personal experience playing against Jordan, the guys move on to talk about The New York Knicks vs. The Miami Heat and how it's tough to get a good handle on this series given how many pieces have been missing thus far, they talk about the awesome play of Mitchell Robinson and how Coach Spo has implemented his zone defense so effectively, reacting to Joel Embiid winning MVP and why it was his time to win it, Tim and JJ debate who is up next to win MVP between Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and more, the guys move on to The Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns series, Legler talks about why Kevin Durant has to be the best player on the floor in order to win Game 3, what Chris Paul's injury means for Devin Booker and the rest of the team, how Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and The Nuggets have defended the Suns and cemented themselves as the Finals favorites (at least for now), a brief discussion about match-up hunting and why The Boston Celtics rely on it a little too much during the ends of games and so much more. Subscribe to The Old Man and The Three podcast w/ JJ Redick (ESPN / First Take) and Tommy Alter YouTube channel today for more NBA analysis, player interviews and highlights.And be sure to check out this week's episode of The Old Man and The Three Things EXCLUSIVELY on Amazon Music. http://www.amazon.com/OM3_us_hfd_wiaa_110122___Call (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Gambling Problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY),If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)(CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700(KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or1-888-532-3500 (VA)21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(selectparishes)/MA/MD/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. VOID IN ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS).Bet $5 Get $150 offer(void in MA/NH/OR): Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 pre-game moneyline bet. Bet must win. $150 issued as six (6) $25 bonus bets.Promotional offer period ends 5/28/23 at 11:59PM ET.No Sweat Bet: Valid 1 per customer. Opt-in req. NBA same game parlay bets only. Min 3-leg. First bet after opting-in must lose. Paid as one Bonus Bet based on amount of initial losing bet. Max. wagering limits apply. Ends at the start of the final NBA game each day when offered.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/4/2023
    1:31:18
  • Stephen Curry's Brilliant Game 7 Reaction + Breaking Down The Nuggets vs. Suns Series | The Old Man and The Three Things | Episode 27
    Welcome to another episode of The Old Man and The Three Things, exclusively on Amazon Music. Today, the guys spend the first half of the podcast marveling over Stephen Curry's BRILLIANT Game 7 performance against The Sacramento Kings. They also look ahead to give a mini-preview of The Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers series. Next, JJ reacts to Game 1 between Jimmy Butler and The Miami Heat vs. Jalen Brunson and The New York Knicks. And finally, JJ talks about the adjustments Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and The Phoenix Suns can make against Nikola Jokic and The Denver Nuggets in Game 2. Subscribe to The Old Man and The Three podcast w/ JJ Redick (ESPN / First Take) and Tommy Alter YouTube channel today for more NBA analysis, player interviews and highlights.And be sure to check out this week's episode of The Old Man and The Three Things EXCLUSIVELY on Amazon Music. http://www.amazon.com/OM3_us_hfd_wiaa_110122See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    29:49
  • Episode 157: Trey Murphy and A Playoff Mailbag
    We have a fun episode here. Today we welcome in Trey Murphy of The New Orleans Pelicans to talk about his young career and these NBA playoffs. Trey immediately goes at JJ with minor insults so you KNOW this is going to be a good one. We also do a 25 minute playoff mailbag at the end so stick around for that. Topics for the podcast include: A breakdown of The Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks series and looking ahead to the New York Knicks / Miami Heat series. Trey Murphy and JJ talk all things Booray, Trey on the highs and lows of The New Orleans Pelicans season, talking about Trey's hatred for Duke growing up, what draft night was like for him, Trey recaps his best dunk (and so does JJ!), Trey talks about the difficulty of guarding James Harden, a nerd out about shooting mechanics, JJ and Trey talk about The Memphis Grizzlies and Dillon Brooks, Trey talks about the first time he played LeBron James, deep diving on The Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers series and how someone is supposed to game plan for Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, talking about Anthony Edwards' ceiling, Trey talks about getting dunked on by Edwards, marveling over playoff Jimmy Butler and The Miami Heat. Then in the mailbag, JJ talks about how stands to gain the most in these playoffs, whether The Sacramento Kings will be a free agent destination, JJ goes on a rant about people who criticize Kawhi Leonard's injury, why JJ loves Derrick White and so much more.Subscribe to The Old Man and The Three podcast w/ JJ Redick (ESPN / First Take) and Tommy Alter YouTube channel today for more NBA analysis, player interviews and highlights.And be sure to check out this week's episode of The Old Man and The Three Things EXCLUSIVELY on Amazon Music. http://www.amazon.com/OM3_us_hfd_wiaa_110122___Call (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Gambling Problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)(CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700(KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or1-888-532-3500 (VA)21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(selectparishes)/MA/MD/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. VOID IN ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS).Bet $5 Get $150 offer(void in MA/NH/OR): Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 pre-game moneyline bet. Bet must win. $150 issued as six (6) $25 bonus bets.Promotional offer period ends 5/28/23 at 11:59PM ET.No Sweat Bet: Valid 1 per customer. Opt-in req. NBA same game parlay bets only. Min 3-leg. First bet after opting-in must lose. Paid as one Bonus Bet based on amount of initial losing bet. Max. wagering limits apply. Ends at the start of the final NBA game each day when offered.Subscribe to The Old Man and The Three podcast w/ JJ Redick (ESPN / First Take) and Tommy Alter YouTube channel today for more NBA analysis, player interviews and highlights.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/27/2023
    1:32:52
  • Episode 156: Jamal Crawford
    In this episode of The Old Man and The Three we FINALLY welcome in one of JJ's best teammates, Jamal Crawford. Before we dive in, we do want to apologize for the less-than-ideal audio on the episode. We experienced some technical difficulties but the quality of the conversation is A+. Jamal shares so many stories about his storied playing career and media experience so let's dive in. Topics include: What it's been like joining Turner as a media member and the challenges of keeping relationships and keeping it real, JJ and Jamal talk about coaching their kids in basketball and JJ shares a story about getting ejected last week, what he misses most about The NBA, the improvisational nature of his game, what Jamal's favorite moments of his amazing career, reliving his time playing with The New York Knicks, responding to the negative comments by Doc Rivers about their Los Angeles Clippers teams with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin and why they feel it was uncalled for, ranking the most creative players in the NBA, breaking down Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and The Los Angeles Clippers vs. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and The Phoenix Suns, JJ Redick clarifies his comments about The Sacramento Kings and the officiating in that series, breaking down The Kings vs. The Golden State Warriors, why Jamal loves Malik Monk, discussing Draymond Green's suspension, discussing which players prior to the 3-point revolution, would've thrived in today's NBA and so much more. Subscribe to The Old Man and The Three podcast w/ JJ Redick (ESPN / First Take) and Tommy Alter YouTube channel today for more NBA analysis, player interviews and highlights.And be sure to check out this week's episode of The Old Man and The Three Things EXCLUSIVELY on Amazon Music. http://www.amazon.com/OM3_us_hfd_wiaa_110122___Gambling Problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY),If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)MD/MI/NJ/ NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OH. Free Bets: Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. Promo code req. $200 issued as free bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Promotional offer period ends 2/12/23 at 11:59:59 PM ET. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/basketballterms. Profit Boost: Valid 1 single-use Profit Boost Token per customer. Opt-in req. Token must be used on select NBA 2-leg parlay moneyline bets only. Max. wagering limits apply. Token expires at the start of the first game and must be selected before placing bet. Profit boosted 50% on net winnings. Your net winnings is the total payout less original bet amount.Ends 01/27/23. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/basketballterms.Subscribe to The Old Man and The Three podcast w/ JJ Redick (ESPN / First Take) and Tommy Alter YouTube channel today for more NBA analysis, player interviews and highlights.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/20/2023
    1:12:16
  • Episode 155: J.R. Smith
    This is a special one, folks. We are thrilled to welcome to the podcast, former NBA player and guaranteed' great hang, J.R. Smith. Topics include: His love of golf and the decision to return to college to get his masters, how Ray Allen was his inspiration to return to college, why he released his new docuseries on Amazon Prime called "Redefined: J.R. Smith", what he discovered about retirement, coming into the NBA straight out of high school, playing with a young Chris Paul for the New Orleans Hornets / Oklahoma City Hornets, not getting along with George Karl on The Denver Nuggets, playing with Allen Iverson and Carmelo Anthony, what he learned from going to The Cleveland Cavaliers and playing with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, appreciating the toughness of Matthew Dellavedova, how Kyrie Irving is the only player in the world who could make you forget LeBron is also on the floor, battling Stephen Curry and The Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, winning the 2016 NBA Finals and what that meant for the city of Cleveland, why he decided to go shirtless after winning a championship at the parade, the Cavs pit stop in Las Vegas, why he threw soup at assistant coach Damon Jones, explaining the untying shoelaces thing, why he loves some memes but hates the “Henny God” nickname, JJ and JR talk about their deep appreciation for NBA fans, and so much more. Check out JR's docuseries here: https://www.amazon.com/Redefined-J-R-Smith-Season-1/dp/B0B75NNZY8Subscribe to The Old Man and The Three podcast w/ JJ Redick (ESPN / First Take) and Tommy Alter YouTube channel today for more NBA analysis, player interviews and highlights.And be sure to check out this week's episode of The Old Man and The Three Things EXCLUSIVELY on Amazon Music. http://www.amazon.com/OM3_us_hfd_wiaa_110122___Gambling Problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY),If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)MD/MI/NJ/ NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OH. Free Bets: Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. Promo code req. $200 issued as free bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Promotional offer period ends 2/12/23 at 11:59:59 PM ET. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/basketballterms. Profit Boost: Valid 1 single-use Profit Boost Token per customer. Opt-in req. Token must be used on select NBA 2-leg parlay moneyline bets only. Max. wagering limits apply. Token expires at the start of the first game and must be selected before placing bet. Profit boosted 50% on net winnings. Your net winnings is the total payout less original bet amount.Ends 01/27/23. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/basketballterms.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/13/2023
    1:17:17

More Sports podcasts

About The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter

Former NBA sharpshooter and Duke legend JJ Redick and his co-host Tommy Alter discuss the NBA, current events and interview some of the biggest names in the NBA, entertainment and political worlds. Launching from inside the NBA bubble, the show offers unprecedented access to the league while telling the stories of an eclectic rotating group of guests.
Podcast website

Listen to The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, Zone Podcasts and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter

The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter: Podcasts in Family