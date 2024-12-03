Powered by RND
The Official Outlander Podcast

STARZ
Welcome to The Official Outlander Podcast, a podcast for the STARZ Original Series "Outlander." Join Executive Producers as they discusses the details behind each week's episode.
  • Episode 710: "Brotherly Love"
    Showrunner and Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts discusses "Brotherly Love,” Episode 710 of Outlander, dives into fan questions about how the show is brought from script to screen, and more. Warning: spoilers ahead! Come back each episode for a deep dive into the STARZ Original Series Outlander with the people who make the series happen.
    --------  
    57:36
  • Episode 709: "Unfinished Business”
    Showrunner and Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts discusses "Unfinished Business,” Episode 709 of Outlander and dives into fan questions about locations, technology, and so much more. Warning: spoilers ahead! Come back each episode for a deep dive into the STARZ Original Series Outlander with the people who make the series happen.
    --------  
    57:35
  • Episode 708: "Turning Points”
    Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts discusses "Turning Points,” Episode 708 of Outlander. Warning: spoilers ahead! Make sure to pair the podcast to the episode to get all the inside insights. Come back each episode for a deep dive into the STARZ Original Series Outlander with the people who make the series happen.
    --------  
    56:47
  • Episode 707: "A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers"
    Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts discusses "A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers," Episode 707 of Outlander. Warning: spoilers ahead! Make sure to pair the podcast to the episode to get all the inside insights. Come back each episode for a deep dive into the STARZ Original Series Outlander with the people who make the series happen.
    --------  
    52:58
  • Episode 706: “Where the Waters Meet”
    Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts discusses "Where the Waters Meet," Episode 706 of Outlander. Warning: spoilers ahead! Make sure to pair the podcast to the episode to get all the inside insights. Come back each episode for a deep dive into the STARZ Original Series Outlander with the people who make the series happen.
    --------  
    50:45

Welcome to The Official Outlander Podcast, a podcast for the STARZ Original Series "Outlander." Join Executive Producers as they discusses the details behind each week’s episode. Visit us for more about the show at http://www.starz.com/outlander
