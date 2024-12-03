Showrunner and Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts discusses "Brotherly Love,” Episode 710 of Outlander, dives into fan questions about how the show is brought from script to screen, and more. Warning: spoilers ahead!
57:36
Episode 709: "Unfinished Business”
Showrunner and Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts discusses "Unfinished Business,” Episode 709 of Outlander and dives into fan questions about locations, technology, and so much more. Warning: spoilers ahead!
57:35
Episode 708: "Turning Points”
Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts discusses "Turning Points,” Episode 708 of Outlander. Warning: spoilers ahead! Make sure to pair the podcast to the episode to get all the inside insights.
56:47
Episode 707: "A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers"
Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts discusses "A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers," Episode 707 of Outlander. Warning: spoilers ahead! Make sure to pair the podcast to the episode to get all the inside insights.
52:58
Episode 706: “Where the Waters Meet”
Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts discusses "Where the Waters Meet," Episode 706 of Outlander. Warning: spoilers ahead! Make sure to pair the podcast to the episode to get all the inside insights.
Welcome to The Official Outlander Podcast, a podcast for the STARZ Original Series "Outlander." Join Executive Producers as they discusses the details behind each week's episode.