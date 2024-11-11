Ep.1: The Hidden Hand with Showrunner Alison Schapker, EP/Writer Jordan Goldberg, and Actor Emily Watson
Hosts Ahmed Ali Akbar and Greta Johnsen unpack the series premiere with Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer Alison Schapker and Executive Producer and Writer Jordan Goldberg. Then, actor Emily Watson shares how she inhabits the role of Valya Harkonnen, a woman with a singular focus on her quest for influence and the unique ability to use ‘the Voice.’
53:51
A Look Ahead at Dune: Prophecy with Showrunner Alison Schapker
To prepare for Dune: Prophecy, hosts Ahmed Ali Akbar and Greta Johnsen are joined by Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer Alison Schapker who teases where we’re going in the new HBO Original series. Whether you’re a Dune super fan or newcomer to the Dune world, this episode will get you primed and ready for what’s to come.
47:07
Coming soon... The Official Dune: Prophecy Podcast
Step into the Dune Universe with the Official Dune: Prophecy Podcast. Each episode, hosts Ahmed Ali Akbar and Greta Johnsen will get behind-the-scenes stories from cast and crew, and dive deep into the origins of the Sisterhood that will come to be known as the Bene Gesserit. New podcast episodes launch November 13th to get you up to speed on the HBO Original series Dune: Prophecy before the show premieres on November 17th, streaming exclusively on Max.
Join hosts Ahmed Ali Akbar and Greta Johnsen every week to dive deep into the new HBO Original series Dune: Prophecy. Featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s writers, cast and crew, this is the only podcast with the inside scoop on all things Dune: Prophecy. The Official Dune: Prophecy Podcast is produced by Max Podcasts and Pineapple Street Studios.
