The Nine Club With Chris Roberts

#369 - Bam Margera

Bam Margera discusses a decade of getting Larry'd Up, why filming skate tricks for MTV became a waste of time, back in Tony Hawks Pro Skater game, skating for Nike back when he was 16 years old, making the first CKY video & made enough money to save his parents house, getting a DUI and ended up in 8 days in the hole, TWS Feedback, people that didn't know who he was thought he was crazy and much more! Timestamps 00:00:00 Bam Margera 00:00:20 A decade of getting Larry'd Up 00:04:41 Filming tricks for MTV became a waste of time 00:08:29 The Shaman 00:10:01 Back in Tony Hawks Pro Skater game 00:16:48 Skated for Nike back when he was 16 years old 00:19:01 Made the first CKY video and made enough money to save his parents house 00:29:58 Paramount had him on medication 00:38:40 His wife gave him an ultimatum 00:41:34 Got a DUI and ended up in 8 days in the hole 00:47:40 People that didn't know who he was thought he was crazy 00:56:18 Street League - the consistency in skateboarding now 00:02:45 Comic con every month in a different state 01:09:52 TWS Feedback 01:30:20 Appreciates everything in life now 01:31:38 Hitting rock bottom 01:38:28 Graysen Fletcher and Cory Juneau 01:52:56 THPS coming soon