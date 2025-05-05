The Nine Club With Chris Roberts

Matt Bennett discusses how the Bennett Grind came to be, Billy Marks getting him on Toy Machine, why he has the key to the city of Madison Alabama, Toy Machine's "Suffer The Joy", Dekline Footwear, how hard was it managing a huge team like Vans, how he got the Monster team manager position, the best Bennett Grind he's seen and much more!
Timestamps
00:00:00 Matt Bennett
00:01:03 The Bennett Grind
00:04:11 411 Opener
00:07:32 Toy Machine's "Suffer The Joy"
00:09:50 Does he call it a Bennett Grind?
00:12:11 Madison Alabama key to the city
00:13:31 Bill Marks got him on Toy Machine
00:18:11 Dekline
00:19:44 Skating for Fallen Footwear
00:22:51 Why he got kicked off Fallen
00:32:44 Hanging it up
00:33:13 Last board & the story behind the graphic
00:40:16 Getting a real job
00:41:52 Was it hard to manage a big team like Vans
00:48:56 Vans to Monster
00:50:38 Monster videos in the works
00:56:34 How he got the Monster team manager position
01:04:12 Turning pro for Toy Machine
01:14:55 Hire tour guides for spots
01:23:24 Monster tats
01:37:44 Best Bennett Grind he's seen
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:49:27
Live #78 - Simon Bannerot, Cody Chapman, Dougie George, Jenkem
In episode #78 we discuss Cody Chapman for Antihero, Introducing Dougie George to Chocolate Skateboards, Jenkem - Japan Built Replicas Of Famous California Skate Spots, Budget Or Buttery, Simon Bannerot's "Spitfire" Part and much more!
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Nine Club Live #78
00:01:33 The New rundown
00:06:10 The Nine Club Event, help us name it!
00:15:30 Chocolate welcomes Dougie George
00:22:00 Talking about getting on Chocolate, and the red square
00:32:00 SLS Santa Monica
00:43:00 Jenkem - Japan built replicas of famous California spots
00:55:00 New Nice Club Audio Game: Guess The Trick
01:18:00 Simon Bannerot’s Spitfire Part
01:36:00 Kenny Reed 7 year glitch New Deal
01:39:00 Budget or Buttery
01:56:00 Cody Chapman
02:15:00 Thank you’s and wrap-up
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:26:27
#369 - Bam Margera
Bam Margera discusses a decade of getting Larry'd Up, why filming skate tricks for MTV became a waste of time, back in Tony Hawks Pro Skater game, skating for Nike back when he was 16 years old, making the first CKY video & made enough money to save his parents house, getting a DUI and ended up in 8 days in the hole, TWS Feedback, people that didn't know who he was thought he was crazy and much more!
Timestamps
00:00:00 Bam Margera
00:00:20 A decade of getting Larry'd Up
00:04:41 Filming tricks for MTV became a waste of time
00:08:29 The Shaman
00:10:01 Back in Tony Hawks Pro Skater game
00:16:48 Skated for Nike back when he was 16 years old
00:19:01 Made the first CKY video and made enough money to save his parents house
00:29:58 Paramount had him on medication
00:38:40 His wife gave him an ultimatum
00:41:34 Got a DUI and ended up in 8 days in the hole
00:47:40 People that didn't know who he was thought he was crazy
00:56:18 Street League - the consistency in skateboarding now
00:02:45 Comic con every month in a different state
01:09:52 TWS Feedback
01:30:20 Appreciates everything in life now
01:31:38 Hitting rock bottom
01:38:28 Graysen Fletcher and Cory Juneau
01:52:56 THPS coming soon
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:08:50
#368 - Carlos De Andrade
Carlos de Andrade discusses winning Slam City Jam in 1996, moving to America, Chet Thomas getting him on World Industries & Darkstar Wheels, Ty Evans asking him if he wanted to film a part for a TWS video, buying properties in Brazil with his money from contests & sponsors, moving back to Brazil after they sold World Industries, skating in the latest Tampa Pro contest and much more!
Timestamps
00:00:00 Carlos De Andrade
00:01:06 Why he originally came to America
00:06:42 Coming up through the contest curcuit in Brazil
00:09:02 Won Slam City Jam in 1996
00:12:54 Moved to the USA in 1997
00:13:33 Getting on World Industries in 99
00:17:36 $1500 a month from World Industries
00:20:42 Bought an apartment and a duplex in Brazil with his money from his sponsors
00:24:06 Etnies
00:26:17 Tricks in TWS Feedback video
00:33:22 Run-ins with the cops
00:35:35 Ty Evans contacted him to see if he wanted to film a part for TWS
00:38:32 Skated the latest Tampa Pro
00:42:19 Old World Industries graphics
00:49:29 They sold World Industries
01:04:19 Going back to Brazil
01:18:11 Digital part
01:29:35 411 openers
01:36:28 Skateboarding in Brazil
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:02:29
#367 - Eric "Tuma" Britton
Eric Britton discusses where his nickname "Tuma" come from, getting sponsored at 12 years old, leaving Dogtown for SMA, Kareem Campbell telling Skip Engblom to turn him pro for SMA, ending up in a coma from a mosquito bite, what it was like skating the Venice Pavilion in the 80's, starting "Tuma Skateboard Academy" teaching kids how to skate, his re-issue SMA board coming soon and much more!
Timestamps
00:00:00 Eric "Tuma" Britton
00:00:27 Where did the nickname "Tuma" come from
00:03:56 Kareem Campbell told Skip Engblom to turn him pro
00:11:09 Got sponsored at 12 years old
00:15:18 Hanging out on Natas' street as a kid
00:17:34 Getting on Dogtown
00:20:29 Aaron "Fingers" Murray - Venice Pavilion
00:35:30 People filming and taking photos - Block, Chuck Katz & Ray Flores
00:36:32 Dogtown to SMA
00:38:00 Bit by a mosquito and ended up in a coma
00:48:06 Did he call jim Muir to quit Dogtown?
00:58:19 Malibu skate park coming soon
00:59:34 Skating for Vans but wearing Vision Street Wear shoes on Thrasher cover
01:04:11 Teaching kids to skate
01:33:17 What happened with him and SMA
01:40:51 Risk It part
01:42:18 Back on SMA - re-issue board coming soon
01:47:39 Venice Beach rich skate history
01:51:16 His re-issue SMA graphic
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Hosted by Chris Roberts, The Nine Club is the show that has skaters talking. Each week, the show dives into raw, unfiltered conversations with pro skaters, musicians, actors, and artists who share a common passion for skateboarding.
New Nine Club episodes drop every Monday at 6 am (pst)