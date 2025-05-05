Powered by RND
The Nine Club With Chris Roberts
The Nine Club With Chris Roberts

  • #370 - Matt Bennett
    Matt Bennett discusses how the Bennett Grind came to be, Billy Marks getting him on Toy Machine, why he has the key to the city of Madison Alabama, Toy Machine's "Suffer The Joy", Dekline Footwear, how hard was it managing a huge team like Vans, how he got the Monster team manager position, the best Bennett Grind he's seen and much more! Timestamps 00:00:00 Matt Bennett 00:01:03 The Bennett Grind 00:04:11 411 Opener 00:07:32 Toy Machine's "Suffer The Joy" 00:09:50 Does he call it a Bennett Grind? 00:12:11 Madison Alabama key to the city 00:13:31 Bill Marks got him on Toy Machine 00:18:11 Dekline 00:19:44 Skating for Fallen Footwear 00:22:51 Why he got kicked off Fallen 00:32:44 Hanging it up 00:33:13 Last board & the story behind the graphic 00:40:16 Getting a real job 00:41:52 Was it hard to manage a big team like Vans 00:48:56 Vans to Monster 00:50:38 Monster videos in the works 00:56:34 How he got the Monster team manager position 01:04:12 Turning pro for Toy Machine 01:14:55 Hire tour guides for spots 01:23:24 Monster tats 01:37:44 Best Bennett Grind he's seen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Live #78 - Simon Bannerot, Cody Chapman, Dougie George, Jenkem
    In episode #78 we discuss Cody Chapman for Antihero, Introducing Dougie George to Chocolate Skateboards, Jenkem - Japan Built Replicas Of Famous California Skate Spots, Budget Or Buttery, Simon Bannerot's "Spitfire" Part and much more! Timestamps: 00:00:00 Nine Club Live #78 00:01:33 The New rundown 00:06:10 The Nine Club Event, help us name it! 00:15:30 Chocolate welcomes Dougie George 00:22:00 Talking about getting on Chocolate, and the red square 00:32:00 SLS Santa Monica 00:43:00 Jenkem - Japan built replicas of famous California spots 00:55:00 New Nice Club Audio Game: Guess The Trick 01:18:00 Simon Bannerot’s Spitfire Part 01:36:00 Kenny Reed 7 year glitch New Deal 01:39:00 Budget or Buttery 01:56:00 Cody Chapman 02:15:00 Thank you’s and wrap-up Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • #369 - Bam Margera
    Bam Margera discusses a decade of getting Larry'd Up, why filming skate tricks for MTV became a waste of time, back in Tony Hawks Pro Skater game, skating for Nike back when he was 16 years old, making the first CKY video & made enough money to save his parents house, getting a DUI and ended up in 8 days in the hole, TWS Feedback, people that didn't know who he was thought he was crazy and much more! Timestamps 00:00:00 Bam Margera 00:00:20 A decade of getting Larry'd Up 00:04:41 Filming tricks for MTV became a waste of time 00:08:29 The Shaman 00:10:01 Back in Tony Hawks Pro Skater game 00:16:48 Skated for Nike back when he was 16 years old 00:19:01 Made the first CKY video and made enough money to save his parents house 00:29:58 Paramount had him on medication 00:38:40 His wife gave him an ultimatum 00:41:34 Got a DUI and ended up in 8 days in the hole 00:47:40 People that didn't know who he was thought he was crazy 00:56:18 Street League - the consistency in skateboarding now 00:02:45 Comic con every month in a different state 01:09:52 TWS Feedback 01:30:20 Appreciates everything in life now 01:31:38 Hitting rock bottom 01:38:28 Graysen Fletcher and Cory Juneau 01:52:56 THPS coming soon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • #368 - Carlos De Andrade
    Carlos de Andrade discusses winning Slam City Jam in 1996, moving to America, Chet Thomas getting him on World Industries & Darkstar Wheels, Ty Evans asking him if he wanted to film a part for a TWS video, buying properties in Brazil with his money from contests & sponsors, moving back to Brazil after they sold World Industries, skating in the latest Tampa Pro contest and much more! Timestamps 00:00:00 Carlos De Andrade 00:01:06 Why he originally came to America 00:06:42 Coming up through the contest curcuit in Brazil 00:09:02 Won Slam City Jam in 1996 00:12:54 Moved to the USA in 1997 00:13:33 Getting on World Industries in 99 00:17:36 $1500 a month from World Industries 00:20:42 Bought an apartment and a duplex in Brazil with his money from his sponsors 00:24:06 Etnies 00:26:17 Tricks in TWS Feedback video 00:33:22 Run-ins with the cops 00:35:35 Ty Evans contacted him to see if he wanted to film a part for TWS 00:38:32 Skated the latest Tampa Pro 00:42:19 Old World Industries graphics 00:49:29 They sold World Industries 01:04:19 Going back to Brazil 01:18:11 Digital part 01:29:35 411 openers 01:36:28 Skateboarding in Brazil Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • #367 - Eric "Tuma" Britton
    Eric Britton discusses where his nickname "Tuma" come from, getting sponsored at 12 years old, leaving Dogtown for SMA, Kareem Campbell telling Skip Engblom to turn him pro for SMA, ending up in a coma from a mosquito bite, what it was like skating the Venice Pavilion in the 80's, starting "Tuma Skateboard Academy" teaching kids how to skate, his re-issue SMA board coming soon and much more! Timestamps 00:00:00 Eric "Tuma" Britton 00:00:27 Where did the nickname "Tuma" come from 00:03:56 Kareem Campbell told Skip Engblom to turn him pro 00:11:09 Got sponsored at 12 years old 00:15:18 Hanging out on Natas' street as a kid 00:17:34 Getting on Dogtown 00:20:29 Aaron "Fingers" Murray - Venice Pavilion 00:35:30 People filming and taking photos - Block, Chuck Katz & Ray Flores 00:36:32 Dogtown to SMA 00:38:00 Bit by a mosquito and ended up in a coma 00:48:06 Did he call jim Muir to quit Dogtown? 00:58:19 Malibu skate park coming soon 00:59:34 Skating for Vans but wearing Vision Street Wear shoes on Thrasher cover 01:04:11 Teaching kids to skate 01:33:17 What happened with him and SMA 01:40:51 Risk It part 01:42:18 Back on SMA - re-issue board coming soon 01:47:39 Venice Beach rich skate history 01:51:16 His re-issue SMA graphic Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About The Nine Club With Chris Roberts

Hosted by Chris Roberts, The Nine Club is the show that has skaters talking. Each week, the show dives into raw, unfiltered conversations with pro skaters, musicians, actors, and artists who share a common passion for skateboarding. New Nine Club episodes drop every Monday at 6 am (pst)
