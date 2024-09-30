#489 Nikki’s Grammy Nomination, Overcoming IBS & The Fall of Ai Models w/ Julie Glaser

Julie Glaser is sitting in today. Nikki makes the case for why Besties wouldn't want her to have high self-esteem—and why that actually benefits her career. Nikki's nominated for a Grammy, and Brian is feeling confident she'll win this one. She thinks it's all a bit of a joke, but what's not funny is the person who totally stone-faced her. Julie's still processing the first few times Nikki got in trouble for dropping curse words. Julie's lungs are looking amazing now that she's 15 years smoke-free. It really hits different when your health takes a turn for the worse—Julie didn't even consider this when she was younger. Brian opens up about the one thing that helped him overcome IBS as a kid. After discussing positive associations, Nikki feels like she's finally leveling up her texting skills, thanks to Gen Z Em. On the set of a high-end fashion photoshoot, Nikki shares the best advice she got about posing for a professional photographer. Somehow, this sparks an epiphany about the rise and fall of AI-generated models. Nikki and Brian dive deep into why the "binge-watch TV" model is no longer working in today's world. Final Thought: Nikki is officially giving up on trying to convince her mom to stop slinging mud with a broken body.