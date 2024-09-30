#489 Nikki’s Grammy Nomination, Overcoming IBS & The Fall of Ai Models w/ Julie Glaser
Julie Glaser is sitting in today. Nikki makes the case for why Besties wouldn't want her to have high self-esteem—and why that actually benefits her career. Nikki's nominated for a Grammy, and Brian is feeling confident she'll win this one. She thinks it's all a bit of a joke, but what's not funny is the person who totally stone-faced her. Julie's still processing the first few times Nikki got in trouble for dropping curse words. Julie's lungs are looking amazing now that she's 15 years smoke-free. It really hits different when your health takes a turn for the worse—Julie didn't even consider this when she was younger. Brian opens up about the one thing that helped him overcome IBS as a kid. After discussing positive associations, Nikki feels like she's finally leveling up her texting skills, thanks to Gen Z Em. On the set of a high-end fashion photoshoot, Nikki shares the best advice she got about posing for a professional photographer. Somehow, this sparks an epiphany about the rise and fall of AI-generated models. Nikki and Brian dive deep into why the "binge-watch TV" model is no longer working in today's world. Final Thought: Nikki is officially giving up on trying to convince her mom to stop slinging mud with a broken body. Subscribe to Big Money Players Diamond on Apple Podcasts to get this episode ad-free, and get exclusive bonus content: https://apple.co/nikkiglaserpodcast . Watch this episode on our Youtube Channel: The Nikki Glaser Podcast Follow the pod on Instagram for bonus content: @NikkiGlaserPod Leave us your voicemail: Click Here To Record Nikki's Tour Dates: nikkiglaser.com/tour Brian's Animations: youtube.com/@BrianFrange More Nikki: IG More Brian: IG More producer Noa: IG
1:01:29
#488 No One-On-Ones For Nikki, Brian's Over Vegas & A Lie Pie!
Nikki could really use a massage, but she's not trying to get mildly assaulted, thanks. Brian is still low-key confused about his Sting concert in Vegas and almost getting into a fight. Nikki is over being upset about the election, but she's not going to stop being disappointed deep down in her soul. Thankfully, Chris is back in town, so it's time for some couch dates. But seriously, don't invite Nikki to a one-on-one date, make her the third or fifth. Gen Z Em has definitely rubbed off on how Nikki texts. Final thought: Nikki does not give a single f about a person she catches in a lie.
57:29
#487 Election Speculation, Nikki's A TikTok Trend & an Interrupter
This episode was recorded on Election Day. Nikki and Brian decide to playfully speculate about the possible outcomes of the election. They realize that if Trump is elected, the finale of Dinosaurs the sitcom might just be how the world ends. Both of them lost something personal at SoFi Stadium over the weekend, but it doesn't bother them too much. They also imagine what a Kamala win would look like. Nikki was so anxious on election eve that she crashed at her parents' house. While there, her mom showed her a missed connection, and Nikki had to confront her dad about accepting both her and her mom's interrupting ways. Nikki recently had an encounter with someone who doesn't like her—too bad for them, because Nikki started a TikTok trend, and it involved a cast member of Hamilton. In the Final Thought, Nikki dishes on a Joan Rivers tribute she's involved with and what she hopes to get out of it.
1:05:54
#486 Cranking Up the TENS, Latest Confrontations & End of ERAS!
Full disclosure: We recorded this episode on Monday! Don't even mention kids with migraines or bring any itchy animals around Nikki—it's too much to deal with. During a weekend full of emotional chaos, Nikki grabbed Ahri Findling's TENS machine and cranked it to 11. While waiting in line to vote early, she somehow made both an enemy and a friend. And at Taylor Swift's final American tour date, she made even more friends—but also gained a few more enemies. In the Final Thought, Nikki reflects on how she feels about the tour wrapping up and where she plans to shift her focus next.
1:10:22
#485 The Writers' Room, Warm Sushi & When Your Partner Tries, Be Nice!
Halloween really brings out the kids who lack social etiquette. Nikki had a fun dad growing up, a side she sees in her boyfriend and one she enjoys playing with. Nikki and Anya talk about some of their favorite spots to eat while on the road, but Brian wants to put certain restaurants on notice. Nikki has curated a writers' room with the funniest comedians she calls friends for Sports on Prime. She and Brian share their experience at a recent football game. While still contemplating the challenge Nikki is setting up for herself, they try to suggest ways for Nikki to "stop being bad." In the Final Thought, Nikki shares her outrage over hearing a woman berate her partner and why Sean O'Connor got her thinking about Home Improvement.