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24 episodes
- Erin Jane Nelson joins Ajay Kurian to talk about the gap between artistic success and creative fulfillment. They discuss the reality of making a living as an artist, navigating burnout, and why reaching long-awaited career milestones can leave you questioning what comes next.The conversation explores Nelson's evolving practice—from clay pinhole cameras and photography to spirituality, caregiving, and family history—as well as the emotional and financial realities that shape life in the studio. Along the way, they reflect on ambition, artistic purpose, and the kinds of relationships that sustain a creative life long after the accolades fade.Hosted by Ajay Kurian Edited by Peter Groppe00:00 – Erin Jane Nelson on the Whitney Biennial and making cameras from clay09:38 – Success, creative block, and the unexpected reality of becoming a full-time artist17:52 – Burnout, financial anxiety, and redefining an artistic practice23:30 – October 7th, Jewish identity, spirituality, and family history31:04 – Photography, caregiving, and finding balance beyond the studio40:06 – The economics of being an artist and why most careers aren't what they seem46:39 – Almost leaving art for law school—and the opportunity that changed everything51:41 – Ajay on ambition, loss, and rediscovering purpose through art
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- Lucas Blalock’s photographs often look like they’re interrupting themselves.
Objects bend out of place. Edits remain visible. Corrections become part of the image instead of disappearing behind it. Rather than using photography to create the illusion of clarity, Lucas uses it to expose the decisions, accidents, and contradictions that make images possible in the first place.
In this NewCrits conversation, Lucas sits down with Ajay Kurian for a discussion about photography, discomfort, and what happens when the process becomes part of the final work.
The conversation begins with a story Lucas has returned to in recent years: a childhood accident that resulted in reconstructive surgery using his own toe to replace his thumb—a collision of advanced medicine and old-world improvisation that he jokingly describes as “the first bad Photoshop.”
Lucas reflects on discovering art through CD covers before museums, studying at Bard, and coming of age as digital tools began changing the medium itself. Instead of treating manipulation as something to conceal, he became interested in making it visible.
Again and again, he returns to the same idea: images become more interesting when they stop trying to appear effortless.
00:00 — Intro
03:10 — The Disney Accident and “The First Bad Photoshop”
09:45 — Origin Stories and Discovering Photography
15:30 — Album Covers, Culture, and Looking Before Art
20:10 — Studying with Stephen Shore
26:00 — Photoshop as a New Problem for Photography
31:20 — Signature, Style, and Staying Strange
36:15 — Making the Worst Possible Image
41:00 — Working for Vik Muniz
46:10 — Labor, Accident, and Unfinishedness
50:20 — Pictures That Resist Digestion
54:15 — Photography, Bodies, and Sensation
58:40 — AI, Anxiety, and the Future of Images
1:03:00 — Outro
Get full access to NewCrits Substack at newcrits.substack.com/subscribe
- SPENT: Episode Three | Whitney Mallet
Whitney Mallet has spent years moving through magazines, galleries, performances, readings, and the shifting ecosystems that surround contemporary culture - not as an observer standing outside of it, but as someone committed to paying attention.
In this conversation, Whitney sits down with Ajay Kurian to talk about criticism, instinct, and what it means to build a practice around curiosity. They discuss magazines as art projects, the lag between cultural change and cultural criticism, and why making connections between unlikely people, scenes, and ideas can create something more exciting than simply reinforcing what already exists.
Whitney reflects on developing taste, not as something fixed or innate, but as something shaped through obsession, attention, and years of showing up. They talk about influence, authority, and the slow process of learning to trust your own perspective.
Throughout the conversation, Whitney returns to a tension that runs through both criticism and creative work: the pull between analysis and instinct, busyness and reflection, skepticism and hope.
What emerges isn’t a defense of optimism so much as a practice of remaining open. Believing that culture can still surprise you, that intensity is worth pursuing, and that staying curious might be one way of resisting disappointment.
Hosted by Ajay KurianEdited by Peter GroppeProduced by NewCrits
The Whitney Review of New Writing:
https://www.whitneyreview.org/
00:00 — Intro
04:50 — Running a Magazine by Instinct
09:20 — Taste, Influence, and Learning What You Like
15:10 — Building Unexpected Encounters
20:30 — Trusting Your Own Authority
27:15 — Information, Obsession, and Developing Taste
33:40 — Work as Practice
38:20 — Edging Burnout
43:45 — Busyness, Avoidance, and Personal Writing
49:30 — Disappointment, Intensity, and Staying Optimistic
55:15 — Criticism, Attention, and Cultural Delay
1:01:20 — The Internet, Institutions, and the Changing Role of Reviews
1:07:15 — Writing Without Permission
1:11:40 — Earnestness, Cynicism, and Seeing Through Things
1:16:20 — Breakthrough or Burnout
1:18:00 — Outro
Get full access to NewCrits Substack at newcrits.substack.com/subscribe
- SPENT: Episode Two | Walter Price
Walter Price’s paintings may present as loose, instinctive, and immediate, but behind them is a practice built on discipline, repetition, and consistency.
In this conversation, Walter sits down with Ajay Kurian to talk about building a life around making work and what it means to remain committed to the process. Together they discuss ambition, routine, competition, and the challenge of continuing to evolve without becoming attached to outcomes.
Walter reflects on making small paintings when everyone told him to scale up, embracing experimentation over certainty, and treating limitations as opportunities rather than obstacles. Again and again, he returns to the same idea: growth comes from pushing toward discomfort instead of away from it.
Walter describes creativity as something active - a practice of showing up, staying curious, and refusing to get comfortable.
At one point, Walter says he doesn’t want the cheers. He wants the boos.
Not because he’s interested in proving people wrong, but because he understands what keeps him moving: there is always another level to reach.
Hosted by Ajay KurianEdited by Peter GroppeProduced by NewCrits
More about Walter Price:
https://www.davidzwirner.com/artists/walter-price
00:00 — Intro
04:15 — Growing Up
08:40 — Early Ideas About Becoming an Artist
13:25 — Consistency vs Inspiration
18:50 — Small Paintings and Ignoring Expectations
24:30 — Wanting the Boos, Not the Cheers
29:15 — Ambition, Restlessness, and Staying Hungry
34:10 — Experimentation as Practice
39:20 — Developing Taste and Trusting Instinct
44:45 — Limitations as Opportunity
49:30 — Growth Through Discomfort
55:10 — Routine, Repetition, and Showing Up
1:00:45 — Success, Satisfaction, and What Comes Next
1:06:20 — Curiosity as a Long-Term Practice
1:10:00 — Outro
Get full access to NewCrits Substack at newcrits.substack.com/subscribe
- SPENT: Episode One | Yaya Bey
Yaya Bey has built one of the most singular voices in contemporary music not by chasing consensus, but by trusting her own sense of practice. Across albums that move through R&B, house, soul, poetry, and memory, their work resists easy categorization - and she’s increasingly uninterested in trying to make it legible to people who insist on misunderstanding it.
In this conversation, recorded ahead of the release of her new album Fidelity, Yaya sits down with Ajay Kurian for a wide-ranging discussion about what it means to make work on your own terms while navigating an industry that often wants to flatten artists into narratives that are easier to sell.
Yaya speaks candidly about the limits of criticism, who gets positioned as the authority to interpret Black art, and what happens when audiences project meaning onto work instead of listening to what the artist is actually saying.
Devotion to making music. Devotion to curiosity. Devotion to continuing even when the systems around you are exploitative, unstable, or actively discouraging. Yaya Bey talks openly about the realities of being a working musician - record deals, touring economics, budgets, labels, expectations, and the invisible labor that exists behind an artist’s public life. What emerges isn’t cynicism, but a kind of grounded determination: a belief that creativity survives because people keep making things anyway.
Yaya describes hope not as optimism but as discipline: if you want to be free, you have to believe freedom is possible even when it feels impossible. Otherwise you begin believing in your own defeat.
Hosted by Ajay KurianEdited by Peter GroppeProduced by NewCrits
Yaya’s New Album, Fidelity:
https://yayabey.bandcamp.com/album/fidelity
Yaya’s Substack:
https://substack.com/@yayabeybay?utm_source=global-search
Upcoming Show Dates:
https://www.bandsintown.com/a/15521055-yaya-bey?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQPOTM2NjE5NzQzMzkyNDU5AAGn-QGJBp8sdAH4IFe4bEeCmP3lrQR-VKQfb8hkYbMxaEaXsUZ1vfEY29Xw4Yo_aem_swM1Nk76aGvpG-4j_ajAFQ
00:00 — Intro
05:00 — Misreading the Work
08:00 — Who Gets to Interpret Black Art
12:35 — Grief, Joy, and Refusing the Assigned Story
15:45 — Being Polarizing / Being Protected
19:00 — The Politics of Interpretation
23:40 — Grief Beyond the Self
27:35 — Refusing Other People’s Narratives
35:20 — The Industry, Capital, and Finding Your People
41:30 — Discomfort as a Teacher
48:40 — Community, Poetry, and Becoming an Artist
52:00 — Becoming a Working Musician
57:15 — Loss, Stability, and Living Through Contradiction
1:00:00 — Making a Life, Not Just a Career
1:09:35 — Curiosity as Practice
1:12:30 — Outro
Get full access to NewCrits Substack at newcrits.substack.com/subscribe
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About The NewCrits Podcast
This is what critical care for the arts sounds like. Meaningful conversations on creative practice and the conditions shaping artistic life today. Tune in on the second Thursday of every month for SPENT with Ajay Kurian, our series on creative burnout and breakthrough, and on the fourth Thursday for The Forum, our recorded artist talks. Subscribe today at newcrits.substack.com or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You can also join our community for transcripts and archival access via the Substack app or watch on YouTube. newcrits.substack.comPodcast website
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