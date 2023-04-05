The New Mason Jar with Cindy Rollins

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cindy Rollins
EducationKids & FamilyParenting
  • S4E60: The Building Blocks of Story with Angelina Stanford and Timilyn Downey
    Commonplace Tales: Tales of Imagination––Stories, again, of the Christmas holidays, of George and Lucy, of the amusements, foibles, and virtues of children in their own condition of life, leave nothing to the imagination. The children know all about everything so well that it never occurs to them to play at the situations in any one of these tales, or even to read it twice over. But let them have tales of the imagination, scenes laid in other lands and other times, heroic adventures, hairbreadth escapes, delicious fairy tales in which they are never roughly pulled up by the impossible––even where all is impossible, and they know it, and yet believe. Charlotte Mason, Vol. 1, Home Education Show Summary: Today on the New Mason Jar, Cindy and Dawn chat with friends Angelina Stanford and Timilyn Downey about the building blocks of stories in relation to a Charlotte Mason education How Angelina came to learn about Charlotte Mason Why Timilyn values the building blocks of story so much What are stories versus literature? What is the difference between how modernity sees art and stories and how the medievals saw them? What is wrong with the idea of literature as a mirror or a window? Some metaphors for approaching story Why are unit studies problematic in approaching a Charlotte Mason education? How can you learn the language of literature so that you can teach your children?   Last but not least, the fact that the story does not turn on children, and does not foster that self-consciousness, the dawn of which in the child is, perhaps, the individual “Fall of Man.” Charlotte Mason, Formation of Character   Books Mentioned: Northrop Frye C. S. Lewis J. R. R. Tolkien Harold Goddard “Meditation on a Toolshed” by C. S. Lewis Aesop’s Fables illus. by Jerry Pinkney He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands illus. by Kadir Nelson   Find Cindy, Angelina, and Timilyn: Morning Time for Moms Cindy’s Patreon Discipleship Group Mere Motherhood Facebook Group The Literary Life Podcast Cindy’s Facebook Cindy’s Instagram House of Humane Letters Angelina’s Facebook Angelina’s Instagram The Literary Life Online Conference 2023
    6/22/2023
    1:33:35
  • S4E59: A Reasoned Patriotism with Dawn Duran
    The honor due to our country…is not to be confounded with the ignorant and impertinent attitude of the Englishman or the Chinese who believes that to be born an Englishman or a Chinese puts him on a higher level than the people of all other countries; that his own country and his own government are right in all circumstances, and other countries and other governments always wrong. But, on the other hand, still more to be guarded against, is the caitiff spirit of him who holds his own country and his own government always in the wrong and always the worse, and exalts other nations unduly for the sake of depreciating his own. Charlotte Mason, Vol. 4, Ourselves, Book 1 Show Summary: Today on the New Mason Jar, Dawn Duran is here to share about her new book A Reasoned Patriotism How did this book come about? What did Charlotte Mason have to say about patriotism and the teaching of a country’s history? What is the difference between patriotism and nationalism? What does this book include? How can mothers help develop this reasoned patriotism in the home? What does Dawn mean when she talks about critical thinking?   But before we teach children to criticise the institutions of their country, before we teach them to be critical of what is bad, let us teach them to recognize and admire what is good. Charlotte Mason, Philosophy of Education, pg. 126   Books and Links Mentioned: Ourselves by Charlotte Mason A Reasoned Patriotism by Dawn Duran   Find Cindy and Dawn: Morning Time for Moms Cindy’s Patreon Discipleship Group Mere Motherhood Facebook Group The Literary Life Podcast Cindy’s Facebook Cindy’s Instagram Dawn’s Swedish Drill Website Dawn’s Articles on Afterthoughtsblog.net It is good, doubtless, to be cosmopolitan in our tastes, liberal and unprejudiced in our judgments; but he who would love all the world must begin with the brother whom he has seen, and enlightened sympathy with other nations can coexist only with profound and instructed patriotism. Charlotte mason, Formation of Character
    6/8/2023
    31:01
  • Bonus Episode: The Uphill Road – Summer Discipleship with Cindy and Friends
    After all, what is the chief sign of growing old? Is it not the feeling that we know all there is to be known? It is not years which make people old; it is ruts, and a limitation of interests. When we no longer care about anything except our own interests, we are then old, it matters not whether our years be twenty of eighty. Anna Botsford Comstock, The Handbook of Nature Study Show Summary: Cindy and Dawn share a little about the upcoming 2023 discipleship course at Morning Time for Moms, The Uphill Road Dawn asks Cindy how the summer discipleship course started several years ago They share a few highlights of what moms can expect and some of their favorite features of this time together Books and Links Mentioned: The Handbook of Nature Study by Anna Botsford Comstock Bandersnatch by Diana Pavlac Glyer The Convivial Homeschool by Mystie Winckler Find Cindy and Dawn: Morning Time for Moms Cindy’s Patreon Discipleship Group Mere Motherhood Facebook Group The Literary Life Podcast Cindy’s Facebook Cindy’s Instagram Dawn’s Swedish Drill Website Dawn’s Articles on Afterthoughtsblog.net …what if the devitalization we notice in so many of our young people, keen about games but dead to things of the mind, is due to the processes carried on in our schools, to our plausible and pleasant ways of picturing, eliciting, demonstrating, illustrating, summarising, doing all those things for children which they are born with the potency to do for themselves? No doubt we do give intellectual food, but too little of it; let us have courage and we shall be surprised, as we are now and then, at the amount of intellectual strong meat almost and child [or mother] will take at a meal and digest at his leisure. Charlotte Mason, Towards a Philosophy of Education
    5/19/2023
    19:51
  • S4E58: An Orthodox Jewish Approach to Charlotte Mason with Bethany Mandel
    Of the three sorts of knowledge proper to a child,–the knowledge of God, of man, and of the universe,–the knowledge of God ranks first in importance, is indispensable, and most happy-making. Charlotte Mason, Towards a Philosophy of Education Show Summary: Today’s guest is Bethany Mandel, Orthodox Jewish homeschooling mother of 6, co-author of the new book Stolen Youth, and conservative political commentator How Bethany first heard of Charlotte Mason education How Bethany juggled home educating and writing a book at the same time What a typical day looks like in Bethany’s homeschool How Bethany navigates the challenges of finding CM-friendly Jewish homeschool resources How do you see Charlotte Mason lining up with Judaism? Why reading stories from the past perspectives is so important today What Bethany and Karol’s book is all about Are these problematic ideas infiltrating the homeschool community?   Books and Links Mentioned: Towards a Philosophy of Education by Charlotte Mason Stolen Youth by Bethany Mandel and Karol Markowicz Heroes of Liberty series edited by Bethany Mandel Stories for Children by Isaac Bashevis Singer Honey on the Page trans. by Miriam Udel The Penderwicks by Jeanne Birdsall All-of-a-Kind Family by Sydney Taylor A Gentle Feast Curriculum   Find Cindy and Bethany: Morning Time for Moms Cindy’s Patreon Discipleship Group Mere Motherhood Facebook Group The Literary Life Podcast Cindy’s Facebook Cindy’s Instagram Right Books 4 Kids on Instagram Bethany’s Instagram
    5/18/2023
    1:02:10
  • S4E57: The Mater Amabilis Curriculum with Ella Rice
    But the educator has to deal with a self-acting, self-developing being, and his business is to guide, and assist in, the production of the latent good in that being, the dissipation of the latent evil, the preparation of the child to take his place in the world at his best… Charlotte Mason, Home Education Show Summary: This week’s guest on The New Mason Jar is Ella Rice, is a homeschooling mom of 5 who uses the Mater Amabilis curriculum with her children How Ella first learned about Charlotte Mason Is Mater Amabilis only for Catholics? What made you choose to use Mater Amabilis over other curriculum choices? What are some of your favorite part of the curriculum? How does Mater Amabilis handle the sciences? Are there any possible pitfalls for parents using this curriculum? Books and Links Mentioned: Real Learning Revisited by Elizabeth Foss (this is the updated edition of the book Real Learning: Education in the Heart of the Home Ella mentioned) The Mater Amabilis Facebook Group Find Cindy and Dawn: Morning Time for Moms Cindy’s Patreon Discipleship Group Mere Motherhood Facebook Group The Literary Life Podcast Cindy’s Facebook Cindy’s Instagram Dawn’s Swedish Drill Website Dawn’s Articles on Afterthoughtsblog.net Children are made readers on the laps of their parents. Emily Buchwald
    5/4/2023
    38:15

About The New Mason Jar with Cindy Rollins

The New Mason Jar with Cindy Rollins explores the application of Charlotte Mason’s philosophy to the atmosphere, discipline, and life of our homes and schools. We cover Charlotte’s timeless principles as they work themselves out in our real and modern lives. Interviewing seasoned moms who have cherished Charlotte’s works while raising real children in real families, we endeavor to lay a foundation of hope and possibility for our listeners. However imperfectly.
