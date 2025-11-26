Powered by RND
The Mystery Kids Podcast
The Mystery Kids Podcast

Tess O'Driscoll
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids
The Mystery Kids Podcast
  • 156: The Year of No Turkeys
    What if I told you there was a time, a real time in American history, when people thought turkeys might disappear forever? A time when forests grew quiet, hunting grounds emptied, and people whispered that the famous North American turkey… might be gone. People even called it…"The Year With No Turkeys."
    18:04
  • 155: The Mystery of the Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island (Inspired the book “Island of the Blue Dolphins”)
    Hi, mystery lovers! I'm Tess, and welcome back to The Mystery Kids Podcast! Today, we're heading far out into the ocean—to a lonely island off the coast of California—to discover the mysterious true story of the Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island. If you've ever read the book Island of the Blue Dolphins, you might remember a brave girl named Karana. She lived all alone on an island, surviving through storms, wild dogs, and years of solitude. But did you know that story was inspired by a real person?
    13:58
  • 154: The Ghost of Abraham Lincoln
    You probably know Lincoln as one of America's most famous presidents, the tall man with the stovepipe hat, the kind eyes, and the deep voice who helped lead the country through the Civil War. But what if I told you… people say President Lincoln never truly left the White House?
    12:00
  • 153: Werewolves
    Welcome back, mystery lovers, to The Mystery Kids Podcast! I'm your host, Tess, and today, we're heading deep into the forests of legend — where moonlight glows silver, shadows stretch tall, and old stories whisper of creatures that are not quite human… and not quite animal. Today, we're talking about werewolves, the half-man, half-wolf creatures that have captured imaginations for hundreds of years.
    14:24
  • 152: The Beast of Frankenstein’s Castle
    Hello, Mystery Kids! Welcome back to another spine-tingling episode of The Mystery Kids Podcast! Pack your imagination and your curiosity, because we're heading to a real-life castle filled with history, mystery… and tales of a strange beast. Yes, you heard that right. A beast. And it's said to roam the grounds of Frankenstein Castle, perched high above the city of Darmstadt in Germany.
    12:11

About The Mystery Kids Podcast

A podcast about the weird and unexplained! Think Unsolved Mysteries for kids!
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids

The Mystery Kids Podcast: Podcasts in Family

