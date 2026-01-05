About The Movie of Your Life with Richard Roeper

Now think about it. Every one of us gets top billing in our own movie, but no great story happens alone. Life comes with an ensemble cast. On this show, we're gonna explore that connection between life and the movies we love. Now, often I'll be joined by people who have amazing stories and we'll talk about the films that shaped who they are. Other times we're gonna go on deep dive, maybe the best movies for the holidays, unforgettable performances too. Paying tribute to the great actors of our time. We also wanna hear from you. What's the movie of your life? The one film that you'd watch again, if you could only watch one movie one last time. It's the Movie of Your Life podcast.