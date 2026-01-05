The most inspirational movies of 2025
12/29/2025 | 38 mins.
Richard Roeper reveals his list of the 10 films from this year that celebrated the best traits in us.
Celebrating the work of Rob Reiner
12/19/2025 | 34 mins.
On this special episode, we pay tribute to the incredible television and film legacy -- and the humanity -- of the legendary Rob Reiner.
Filmmaker Phil Cunningham
12/16/2025 | 26 mins.
The co-director and co-writer of the blockbuster animated musical "David" talks about growing up in rural Zimbabwe and never seeing a movie until he was 14. We also discuss the films that have shaped Cunningham's work as well as his worldview.
Bill Kurtis
12/10/2025 | 29 mins.
The legendary journalist talks about his memoir, his pioneering work as a true-crime journalist, the birth of "Cold Case Files," narrating "Anchorman" -- and the movies that have shaped his life and career.
Cameron Crowe
12/02/2025 | 35 mins.
The Oscar-winning filmmaker joins Richard Roeper to talk about his new book “Uncool,” his catalog of iconic films —and the movies that shaped his life and work.
The Movie of Your Life with Richard Roeper