Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsTV & FilmThe Movie of Your Life with Richard Roeper
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Movie of Your Life with Richard Roeper
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Movie of Your Life with Richard Roeper

Wayfarer Theaters
TV & FilmFilm Interviews
The Movie of Your Life with Richard Roeper
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • The Movie of Your Life with Richard Roeper

    The most inspirational movies of 2025

    12/29/2025 | 38 mins.

    Richard Roeper reveals his list of the 10 films from this year that celebrated the best traits in us.

  • The Movie of Your Life with Richard Roeper

    Celebrating the work of Rob Reiner

    12/19/2025 | 34 mins.

    On this special episode, we pay tribute to the incredible television and film legacy -- and the humanity -- of the legendary Rob Reiner.

  • The Movie of Your Life with Richard Roeper

    Filmmaker Phil Cunningham

    12/16/2025 | 26 mins.

    The co-director and co-writer of the blockbuster animated musical "David" talks about growing up in rural Zimbabwe and never seeing a movie until he was 14. We also discuss the films that have shaped Cunningham's work as well as his worldview.

  • The Movie of Your Life with Richard Roeper

    Bill Kurtis

    12/10/2025 | 29 mins.

    The legendary journalist talks about his memoir, his pioneering work as a true-crime journalist, the birth of "Cold Case Files," narrating "Anchorman" -- and the movies that have shaped his life and career.

  • The Movie of Your Life with Richard Roeper

    Cameron Crowe

    12/02/2025 | 35 mins.

    The Oscar-winning filmmaker joins Richard Roeper to talk about his new book “Uncool,” his catalog of iconic films —and the movies that shaped his life and work.

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About The Movie of Your Life with Richard Roeper

Now think about it. Every one of us gets top billing in our own movie, but no great story happens alone. Life comes with an ensemble cast. On this show, we're gonna explore that connection between life and the movies we love. Now, often I'll be joined by people who have amazing stories and we'll talk about the films that shaped who they are. Other times we're gonna go on deep dive, maybe the best movies for the holidays, unforgettable performances too. Paying tribute to the great actors of our time. We also wanna hear from you. What's the movie of your life? The one film that you'd watch again, if you could only watch one movie one last time. It's the Movie of Your Life podcast.
Podcast website
TV & FilmFilm Interviews

Listen to The Movie of Your Life with Richard Roeper, Blank Check with Griffin & David and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/6/2026 - 7:05:53 PM