Morbidly Curious Book Club Podcast
Morbidly Curious Book Club Podcast

  • S2E11: "NINE PINTS" with the author Rose George
    Join the Morbidly Curious Book Club Today: themorbidlycuriousbookclub.comEarly and ad-free for Patreon members! https://www.patreon.com/cw/TheMorbidlyCuriousBookClubOur November 2025 pick was “NINE PINTS: A Journey Through the Money, Medicine, and Mysteries of Blood" by Rose George!An eye-opening exploration of blood, the lifegiving substance with the power of taboo, the value of diamonds and the promise of breakthrough science. Blood carries life, yet the sight of it makes people faint. It is a waste product and a commodity pricier than oil. It can save lives and transmit deadly infections. Each one of us has roughly nine pints of it, yet many don’t even know their own blood type. And for all its ubiquitousness, the few tablespoons of blood discharged by 800 million women are still regarded as taboo: menstruation is perhaps the single most demonized biological event. Rose George, author of The Big Necessity, is renowned for her intrepid work on topics that are invisible but vitally important. In Nine Pints, she takes us from ancient practices of bloodletting to the breakthough of the "liquid biopsy," which promises to diagnose cancer and other diseases with a simple blood test. She introduces Janet Vaughan, who set up the world’s first system of mass blood donation during the Blitz, and Arunachalam Muruganantham, known as “Menstrual Man” for his work on sanitary pads for developing countries. She probes the lucrative business of plasma transfusions, in which the US is known as the “OPEC of plasma.” And she looks to the future, as researchers seek to bring synthetic blood to a hospital near you. Spanning science and politics, stories and global epidemics, Nine Pints reveals our life's blood in an entirely new light. Nine Pints was named one of Bill Gates recommended summer reading titles for 2019.Rose George is the author of The Big Necessity and Ninety Percent of Everything. A freelance journalist, she has written for The New York Times, Slate, and the Financial Times, among other publications. She lives in Yorkshire.Her latest book: https://www.rosegeorge.com/Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-morbidly-curious-book-club-podcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    59:38
  • S2E10: "GHOSTLAND" with the author Colin Dickey
    Join the Morbidly Curious Book Club Today: themorbidlycuriousbookclub.comEarly and ad-free for Patreon members! https://www.patreon.com/cw/TheMorbidlyCuriousBookClubOur October 2025 pick was “Ghostland: An American History in Haunted Places" by Colin Dickey, our 2nd repeat author!"From the author of The Unidentified, an intellectual feast for fans of offbeat history that takes readers on a road trip through some of the country’s most infamously haunted places—and deep into the dark side of our history. Colin Dickey is on the trail of America’s ghosts. Crammed into old houses and hotels, abandoned prisons and empty hospitals, the spirits that linger continue to capture our collective imagination, but why? His own fascination piqued by a house hunt in Los Angeles that revealed derelict foreclosures and 'zombie homes,' Dickey embarks on a journey across the continental United States to decode and unpack the American history repressed in our most famous haunted places. Some have established reputations as 'the most haunted mansion in America,' or 'the most haunted prison'; others, like the haunted Indian burial grounds in West Virginia, evoke memories from the past our collective nation tries to forget. With boundless curiosity, Dickey conjures the dead by focusing on questions of the living—how do we, the living, deal with stories about ghosts, and how do we inhabit and move through spaces that have been deemed, for whatever reason, haunted? Paying attention not only to the true facts behind a ghost story, but also to the ways in which changes to those facts are made—and why those changes are made—Dickey paints a version of American history left out of the textbooks, one of things left undone, crimes left unsolved. Spellbinding, scary, and wickedly insightful, Ghostland discovers the past we’re most afraid to speak of aloud in the bright light of day is the same past that tends to linger in the ghost stories we whisper in the dark."About the author! Colin Dickey grew up in San Jose, California, a few miles from the Winchester Mystery House, the most haunted house in America. As a writer, speaker, and academic, he has made a career out of collecting unusual objects and hidden histories all over the country. He's a regular contributor to the LA Review of Books and Lapham's Quarterly, and is the co-editor (with Joanna Ebenstein) of The Morbid Anatomy Anthology. He is also a member of the Order of the Good Death, a collective of artists, writers, and death industry professionals interested in improving the Western world's relationship with mortality. With a PhD in comparative literature from the University of Southern California, he is an associate professor of creative writing at National University.Articles: https://newrepublic.com/authors/colin-dickeyWebsite: https://colindickey.com/Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-morbidly-curious-book-club-podcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1:08:20
  • BONUS: Live Recording of "Morbidly Curious" with the author Coltan Scrivner
    Join us if you're curious: themorbidlycuriousbookclub.comEarly + Ad-free for Patreon members: https://www.patreon.com/c/TheMorbidlyCuriousBookClub"Not everyone has a strong impulse toward morbid curiosity. Why, then, are some of us powerfully drawn to content that portrays evil, violence, and suffering? Is and interest in the darker side of life a sign of a moral bankruptcy? In my experience, this isn't an accurate assessment. I've met with and studied morbidly curious people all over the world, form haunted attractions to horror conventions to university classrooms. Anecdotally and empirically, morbidly curious people are just as moral, empathetic, and kind a anyone else. If you attend a horror convention or an oddities expo, you won't run into a deranged psychopaths waiting to catch you alone in a dark hallway. Instead, you'll find a genuine community of people with skin thickened from years of side-eyes and hushed comments. You'll find people with dark minds but soft hearts." I was asked by the owners of my amazing local bookstore Fred & June's to moderate a conversation with Coltan Scrivner! Why not the Morbidly Curious Book Club chat with the expert in Morbid Curiosity?! I recorded the event as a bonus podcast episode!Purchase the book here: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/705578/morbidly-curious-by-coltan-scrivner-phd/About the book: The leading expert on the science behind morbid curiosity explains our spooky, gory, and macabre fascinations! What makes us peek at a car wreck or binge-watch true crime shows late into the night? Why are some of us drawn to horror movies while others shudder at the thought? In Morbidly Curious, scientist Coltan Scrivner takes readers on a thrilling journey into the psychology of morbid curiosity, uncovering why we can’t resist the macabre. From grisly serial killers to spine-chilling paranormal stories, Scrivner reveals the psychological forces that compel us to explore our darkest fears—and explains how this proclivity is more than just a quirk. It’s a powerful survival instinct, helping us mentally prepare for real-world threats, all from the safety of our imaginations. Blending fascinating insights and cutting-edge research at haunted houses across the world, Scrivner makes a powerful argument for the value of playing with fear and embracing the gruesome. Whether you’re a horror fan yourself or just want to better understand the true crime craze, Morbidly Curious will open your eyes to the hidden benefits of exploring the dark side of human nature.About Coltan! Coltan Scrivner, PhD, is a behavioral scientist and horror entertainment producer. He is the world’s leading expert on the science behind morbid curiosity and the appeal of frightening entertainment. He is also the executive director of the Nightmare in the Ozarks Film Festival and the Eureka Springs Zombie Crawl, one of the largest gatherings of zombies in the world.Enjoy!!Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-morbidly-curious-book-club-podcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1:12:57
  • S2E9: "In the Mouth of the Wolf" with the author Katherine Corcoran
    Join the Morbidly Curious Book Club Today: themorbidlycuriousbookclub.comOur September 2025 pick was “In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Cover-Up, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press" by Katherine Corcoran. Early and ad-free for Patreon members! Join the Patreon today to get exclusive goodies, including the Morbidly Curious Fiction Edition book club: https://patreon.com/TheMorbidlyCuriousBookClub?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink“Regina dove in, focusing on the marginalized people who made the news at the time only in positive stories about government handouts that said nothing about the conditions in which the people lived. She interviewed the indigenous, the peasants, and the union workers, all of whom had never had a voice in the traditional press. Regina's reporting was legendary among her colleagues – so much so, that when I first heard of it, I was sure it must be an exaggeration, an assassinated journalist being lionized by her peers. In death, people become at least a small bit mythological. And the quality of journalism in the provinces was marginal at best, the standards by which they reported even more questionable.”Former AP Mexico bureau chief Katherine Corcoran's pulsating investigation into the murder of a legendary woman journalist on the verge of exposing government corruption in Mexico. Regina Martínez was no stranger to retaliation. A journalist out of Mexico's Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, Regina's stories for the magazine Proceso laid out the corruption and abuse underlying Mexican politics. She was barred from press conferences, and copies of Proceso often disappeared before they made the newsstands. In 2012, shortly after Proceso published an article on corruption and two Veracruz politicians, and the magazine went missing once again, she was bludgeoned to death in her bathroom. The message was clear: No journalist in Mexico was safe. Katherine Corcoran, then leading the Associated Press coverage of Mexico, admired Regina Martínez's work. Troubled by the news of her death, Corcoran journeyed to Veracruz to find out what had happened. Regina hadn't even written the controversial article. But did she have something else that someone didn't want published? Once there, Katherine bonded with four of Regina's grief-stricken mentees, each desperate to prove who was to blame for the death of their friend. Together they battled cover-ups, narco-officials, red tape, and threats to sift through the mess of lies-and discover what got Regina killed. A gripping look at reporters who dare to step on the deadly “third rail,” where the state and organized crime have become indistinguishable, In the Mouth of the Wolf confronts how silencing the free press threatens basic protections and rule of law across the globe.A little about our author, Katherine Corcoran: She is a former Associated Press bureau chief for Mexico and Central America and a former codirector of Cronkite Noticias, the bilingual reporting program at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has been an Alicia Patterson fellow, the Hewlett Fellow for Public Policy at the Kellogg Institute at the University of Notre Dame, and a Logan Nonfiction Program fellow. At the AP, she led an award-winning team that broke major stories about cartel and state violence and abuse of authority in Mexico and Central America. Her columns about Mexican politics and press freedom have appeared in the Washington Post, the Houston Chronicle, and on Univision Online, among other publications. She is currently codirector of MasterLAB, an investigative editor training program in Mexico City.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-morbidly-curious-book-club-podcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1:00:49
  • BONUS: "Replaceable You" with the author Mary Roach
    Join us if you're curious: themorbidlycuriousbookclub.comEarly + Ad-free for Patreon members: https://www.patreon.com/c/TheMorbidlyCuriousBookClub"Over time, devices migrated inside the body -- masticators gave way to dentures, glasses to contact lenses, toupees to hair transplants. Replacements became more integrated, more complex, more expensive. False teeth and prosthetic limbs can now be screwed into bones, artificial lenses surgically implanted. Of late, the buzz is for regeneration: bits and pieces grown from one's own cells. Stem cells and gene editing have landed us on the brink of a medical revolution. When it comes to regenerating entire complex body parts, however, it is a wide brink, with plenty of open terrain for hype."Order "Replaceable You" here: https://bookshop.org/p/books/replaceable-you-adventures-in-human-anatomy-mary-roach/43877f72ed2db635?ean=9781324050629&next=t&aid=87301&listref=the-morbidly-curious-book-club-picksWelcome to a very special BONUS episode! To celebrate the release of her new book, "Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy" I had the chance to sit down with Mary Roach and gush about her to her, but also to dive into some wonderfully weird science. (Huge thanks to W.W. Norton & Company for sending me an early copy!) We also touched on her other highly ubiquitous book, and our previous book club pick, Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers.Mary Roach is the author of the New York Times bestsellers STIFF, SPOOK, BONK, GULP, GRUNT, FUZZ, and PACKING FOR MARS. Her new book, REPLACEABLE YOU: Adventures in Human Anatomy, debuts in September 2025. Mary has written for National Geographic, Wired, and The New York Times Magazine, among others, and her TED talk made the TED 20 Most Watched list. She has been a guest editor for Best American Science and Nature Writing, a finalist for the Royal Society's Winton Prize, and a winner of the American Engineering Societies' journalism award, in a category for which, let's be honest, she was the sole entrant. More at www.maryroach.netAbout Replaceable You: The body is the most complex machine in the world, and the only one for which you cannot get a replacement part from the manufacturer. For centuries, medicine has reached for what’s available―sculpting noses from brass, borrowing skin from frogs and hearts from pigs, crafting eye parts from jet canopies and breasts from petroleum by-products. Today we’re attempting to grow body parts from scratch using stem cells and 3D printers. How are we doing? Are we there yet? In Replaceable You, Mary Roach explores the remarkable advances and difficult questions prompted by the human body’s failings. When and how does a person decide they’d be better off with a prosthetic than their existing limb? Can a donated heart be made to beat forever? Can an intestine provide a workable substitute for a vagina? Roach dives in with her characteristic verve and infectious wit. Her travels take her to the OR at a legendary burn unit in Boston, a “superclean” xeno-pigsty in China, and a stem cell “hair nursery” in the San Diego tech hub. She talks with researchers and surgeons, amputees and ostomates, printers of kidneys and designers of wearable organs. She spends time in a working iron lung from the 1950s, stays up all night with recovery techs as they disassemble and reassemble a tissue donor, and travels across Mongolia with the cataract surgeons of Orbis International. Irrepressible and accessible, Replaceable You immerses readers in the wondrous, improbable, and surreal quest to build a new you.So...do you have an idea for Mary Roach's next book? Put it in the comments...Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-morbidly-curious-book-club-podcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1:09:10

About Morbidly Curious Book Club Podcast

The Morbidly Curious Book Club® is an 18+ non-fiction book club diving into the darker macabre parts of your library, with a passion for learning more about what may be too niche for your family gatherings. What started in 2021 as a dream quickly became a reality, and as of mid-2024, we have over 16,000 global members worldwide with localized chapters sprouting up around the world.The podcast started in 2024 as a way to give the members a little bit more by chatting with the authors themselves about their books. There are also bonus episodes where I chat with the books subjects or updates regarding the books topics, and 'archive' episodes where I chat with authors from previous book club picks.Join the book club today at themorbidlycuriousbookclub.comThank you for being a part of this weird, incredible book club. Enjoy the podcast!
